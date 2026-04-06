Nestled Between Columbus And Cleveland Is Ohio's Scenic Lake Escape For Swimming, Fishing, And Camping
The Buckeye State is home to numerous lakes, ranging from the vast Lake Erie to inland reservoirs and natural small bodies of water. Whenever you find yourself between Columbus and Cleveland, enjoying Mansfield's outdoor thrills, why not add a lakeside retreat to that mix? All you have to do is drive 15 minutes east, and you'll reach the shores of Charles Mill Lake. Offering a peaceful, family-friendly environment with hiking, swimming, and a full-service marina, this Ohio lake makes for a scenic escape to reconnect with nature. With a wide range of outdoor recreation, you can take a breath of fresh air without worrying about amenities.
Boasting 1,350 acres of water surface, Charles Mill Lake is an artificial reservoir built in the mid-1930s for flood reduction. Now a popular recreational destination, the lake allows you to take advantage of its 34-mile shoreline. With depths that reach around 24 feet, anglers can reel in their rods to see what's teeming below the surface. Whether you set your rod on the pier or boat, expect a bountiful fishing trip. Enjoy cruising the water on a pontoon boat or have a serene paddle in a kayak. Summertime vacationers can go to the designated beach area to sunbathe and swim. If you're having too much fun and don't want to head back yet, you can spend the night at the campground or book a patio cabin for a cozy stay.
Summer is the peak season for planning a getaway to Charles Mill Lake, with more outdoor activities available then. When visiting during winter, you'll be limited to fishing. The drive from either Columbus or Cleveland takes just a little over an hour. As a bonus, the affordable and under-the-radar city of Akron, with more outdoor activities, is an hour's drive from the lake.
Camping on the shores of Charles Mill Lake
Charles Mill Lake is an ideal destination for starry nights, cozying up by the campfire. The large campground features a total of 457 sites, including primitive and full electric hookup spots. The sites are split between two areas: Main Camp and Eagle Point. All sites in the pet-friendly campgrounds accommodate six guests and come with a fire ring and a picnic table. Main Camp is the larger of the two and comes with restrooms, playgrounds, a picnic area, picnic shelters, and a dump station — you can reserve a beachfront spot in this zone. Campers have access to fishing piers, docks, and boat ramps, as well as a kayak launch, activity center, and marina. While you're spending time at the campground, you can play a friendly bocce ball game or even try a round at the disc golf course. Should you need any information, stop by the park office or ranger station.
The smaller Eagle Point loop doesn't lack amenities either. There are water spigots dotted all over the place, along with several playgrounds, two shower houses, a dump station, picnic shelter, and boat dock — all campsites have 30-amp electricity. You'll notice some people playing horseshoes at the pit or showing off their skills on the basketball court. Besides taking a dip in the lake, you can also go swimming at Eagle Point's pool.
If traditional camping is too rustic for you, rent out one of the three patio cabins. Located within the Main Camp, these are furnished with heating, air conditioning, mini fridge, coffee pot, toaster, and TV. Outside, you'll find a picnic table, grill, and fire pit. While these cabins come with multiple beds, you have to bring your own linens — not to mention, there's no running water here.
Embrace waterfront fun at Charles Mill Lake
During the warmer months, Charles Mill Lake is a top place for a refreshing swim. Beach access is available through the Main Camp — you can swim from the shore or jump from a boat into the water. The lake is mostly six feet or less, making it great for swimming, despite its 24-foot maximum depth. Unfortunately, your pets can't join you on the beach. There's also the option to just take a dip at Eagle Point's pool instead of swimming in the lake.
When you're ready to set sail on the water, make your way to the Charles Mill Marina for boating essentials. You can take your pick of watercraft, be it a fun tiki boat or a deluxe pontoon. Just make sure you don't exceed the maximum 10-horsepower limit. The lake also allows you to take your kayak out on the water or opt for standup paddleboarding — you can bring your own equipment or rent one from the marina. Anglers can book a fishing boat for the day, provided they have a valid license. Charles Mill Lake is stocked with largemouth bass, channel catfish, sunfish, and freshwater drum. You might catch hybrid striped bass, crappie, and saugeye, too. Those who prefer shoreline fishing can cast a line from the accessible fishing pier. The marina also has you covered with tackle and live bait.
While you have 1,350 acres of lake surface to enjoy, the lush surrounding land provides adventures on foot. Follow the Donaldson Family Nature Trail to make a 2.4-mile loop among the verdant greenery. The Charles Mill Water Trail is a shorter path that takes you on a 1.5-mile loop. After your getaway, drive 20 minutes to Ontario to dine at tasty restaurants and bask in the family-friendly vibes.