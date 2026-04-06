Nestled Between Columbus And Cleveland Is Ohio's Scenic Lake Escape For Swimming, Fishing, And Camping

The Buckeye State is home to numerous lakes, ranging from the vast Lake Erie to inland reservoirs and natural small bodies of water. Whenever you find yourself between Columbus and Cleveland, enjoying Mansfield's outdoor thrills, why not add a lakeside retreat to that mix? All you have to do is drive 15 minutes east, and you'll reach the shores of Charles Mill Lake. Offering a peaceful, family-friendly environment with hiking, swimming, and a full-service marina, this Ohio lake makes for a scenic escape to reconnect with nature. With a wide range of outdoor recreation, you can take a breath of fresh air without worrying about amenities.

Boasting 1,350 acres of water surface, Charles Mill Lake is an artificial reservoir built in the mid-1930s for flood reduction. Now a popular recreational destination, the lake allows you to take advantage of its 34-mile shoreline. With depths that reach around 24 feet, anglers can reel in their rods to see what's teeming below the surface. Whether you set your rod on the pier or boat, expect a bountiful fishing trip. Enjoy cruising the water on a pontoon boat or have a serene paddle in a kayak. Summertime vacationers can go to the designated beach area to sunbathe and swim. If you're having too much fun and don't want to head back yet, you can spend the night at the campground or book a patio cabin for a cozy stay.

Summer is the peak season for planning a getaway to Charles Mill Lake, with more outdoor activities available then. When visiting during winter, you'll be limited to fishing. The drive from either Columbus or Cleveland takes just a little over an hour. As a bonus, the affordable and under-the-radar city of Akron, with more outdoor activities, is an hour's drive from the lake.