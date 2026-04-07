Between Phoenix And Sedona Is Arizona's Scenic Recreation Area To Hike, Camp, And Unwind
The red rock landscapes around Sedona are a natural paradise for hiking, horseback riding, and hot air ballooning, but the region is so popular with outdoor enthusiasts that crowds can be a problem. Just ask anyone who's ventured along Devil's Bridge Trail, the stunning hike that ends at one of the most photographed natural arches in Arizona, particularly on a weekend. For a quieter spot to hike, camp, and unwind, head to Arizona's Clear Creek Day Use Area, about a 50-minute drive south of Sedona and just a 1.5-hour drive from Phoenix.
Clear Creek is outside the ranching town of Camp Verde, and the park is set in Coconino National Forest. The refreshing Clear Creek is a natural lazy river, winding through the woods and spilling into peaceful pools along the way. The scenery is framed by tall green grasses and cottonwood and sycamore trees that arch elegantly over the clear, shallow water, revealing a riverbed lined with smooth stones.
Wear water shoes and bring your own inner tube to float down the creek, as activities at Clear Creek Day Use Area are self-guided and no equipment is provided. Travelers who have experienced a ride on this natural lazy river mention that visitors should use caution when navigating the waterway. "You might need to duck under logs, dodge rocks, sticks, and spiders along the way," one person comments on Facebook. "It builds character." Looking for more low-key adventures in the great outdoors? You can float down another natural lazy river at Kelly Park, a secret spring near Orlando.
Discover Arizona's pristine Clear Creek
If you're up for a more rigorous adventure, try a trek along the West Clear Creek Trail, a moderate hike that winds along the edge of the waterway. The path criss-crosses the creek about six times, so you'll have to wade into the water or leap across boulders and stones to follow it. At the end of your trek, you'll a swimming hole where you can take a refreshing dip or just unwind with your feet in the water. The out-and-back hike measures 9 miles in total and takes about four hours to complete. "Off the beaten path, but totally worth it," says one recent hiker on Alltrails.
Keep your eyes open as you explore the park, as the Arizona Birding Trail cuts through the Clear Creek Day Use Area. The desert canyon area is a natural habitat for a diversity of bird life, including raptors and songbirds, some of which you can see at the nearby Bootlegger Picnic Area, another spot with excellent birding and creekside swimming. If you're interested in fishing, you can catch smallmouth bass and green sunfish in the stream.
The Clear Creek Day Use Area is just that — intended for daytime visitors. It's open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free to enter. To stay overnight, you can pitch a tent nearby at the Clear Creek Campground, shaded by cottonwoods. Reserve a campsite online or take your chances snagging one of the sites available on a first-come, first-served basis. "The campground is just a short walk or drive away from the recreation areas where you can fish, swim, or enjoy the beautiful clear water in the creek," write one recent guest on the campground's website. Whether you're coming in for a hike, a ride on the lazy river, or sleeping under the stars, you'll want to pick up any picnic supplies in the nearby Camp Verde, just a 10-minute drive away.