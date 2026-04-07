Between Phoenix And Sedona Is Arizona's Scenic Recreation Area To Hike, Camp, And Unwind

The red rock landscapes around Sedona are a natural paradise for hiking, horseback riding, and hot air ballooning, but the region is so popular with outdoor enthusiasts that crowds can be a problem. Just ask anyone who's ventured along Devil's Bridge Trail, the stunning hike that ends at one of the most photographed natural arches in Arizona, particularly on a weekend. For a quieter spot to hike, camp, and unwind, head to Arizona's Clear Creek Day Use Area, about a 50-minute drive south of Sedona and just a 1.5-hour drive from Phoenix.

Clear Creek is outside the ranching town of Camp Verde, and the park is set in Coconino National Forest. The refreshing Clear Creek is a natural lazy river, winding through the woods and spilling into peaceful pools along the way. The scenery is framed by tall green grasses and cottonwood and sycamore trees that arch elegantly over the clear, shallow water, revealing a riverbed lined with smooth stones.

Wear water shoes and bring your own inner tube to float down the creek, as activities at Clear Creek Day Use Area are self-guided and no equipment is provided. Travelers who have experienced a ride on this natural lazy river mention that visitors should use caution when navigating the waterway. "You might need to duck under logs, dodge rocks, sticks, and spiders along the way," one person comments on Facebook. "It builds character." Looking for more low-key adventures in the great outdoors? You can float down another natural lazy river at Kelly Park, a secret spring near Orlando.

