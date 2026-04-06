Canada's Vibrant College Town In New Brunswick Offers Natural Beauty, Local Shops, And Artsy Vibes

Seasoned travelers planning a trip to Canada might already know that for big cities and an urban feel, you go to Ontario, while for a French-inspired ambiance, you head to Quebec. But where do you find untouched natural sights and a more laid-back feel? That would be New Brunswick. And while even here, you'll find some bigger hubs like Moncton and Saint John, those who want to lean into the region's typical small town charm will be happy to learn that there's a vibrant destination with a collegiate atmosphere that fits the bill perfectly. Sackville is a city of just over 6,500 residents whose modest facade doesn't always do justice to what it has to offer. Here, you'll find everything from local shops and art galleries to unmissable nature attractions like the local Waterfowl Park. Canada is known as a water lover's paradise for being the most lake-filled country in the world, and Sackville has access to several of them. The city is generally easy to reach, too.

Those who come from bordering states like Maine are looking at a five-and-a-half-hour drive. If that's not an option, you can catch a flight to Moncton, the largest city in New Brunswick, located just a 30-minute drive away from Sackville. The airport here hosts many convenient international flights. Moncton is also one of the stops of the Montreal to Halifax rail line, perfect for those looking for a more scenic travel experience. This is one of the five best train rides in North America for unparalleled lake views, according to train enthusiasts. Halifax and Fredericton are also within driving distance of Sackville, at 134 and 136 miles away, respectively.