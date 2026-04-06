Canada's Vibrant College Town In New Brunswick Offers Natural Beauty, Local Shops, And Artsy Vibes
Seasoned travelers planning a trip to Canada might already know that for big cities and an urban feel, you go to Ontario, while for a French-inspired ambiance, you head to Quebec. But where do you find untouched natural sights and a more laid-back feel? That would be New Brunswick. And while even here, you'll find some bigger hubs like Moncton and Saint John, those who want to lean into the region's typical small town charm will be happy to learn that there's a vibrant destination with a collegiate atmosphere that fits the bill perfectly. Sackville is a city of just over 6,500 residents whose modest facade doesn't always do justice to what it has to offer. Here, you'll find everything from local shops and art galleries to unmissable nature attractions like the local Waterfowl Park. Canada is known as a water lover's paradise for being the most lake-filled country in the world, and Sackville has access to several of them. The city is generally easy to reach, too.
Those who come from bordering states like Maine are looking at a five-and-a-half-hour drive. If that's not an option, you can catch a flight to Moncton, the largest city in New Brunswick, located just a 30-minute drive away from Sackville. The airport here hosts many convenient international flights. Moncton is also one of the stops of the Montreal to Halifax rail line, perfect for those looking for a more scenic travel experience. This is one of the five best train rides in North America for unparalleled lake views, according to train enthusiasts. Halifax and Fredericton are also within driving distance of Sackville, at 134 and 136 miles away, respectively.
Sackville is a vibrant college town with a lively arts scene and local shops
Considering its humble size, the fact that Sackville's mix of attractions is often described as vibrant is impressive. The city has a selection of highly reviewed restaurants and cafes, as well as a few pubs and bars. It's worth noting that most of Sackville's lively atmosphere is owed to the presence of Mount Allison University, a public institution with over 2,300 students. The university has a varied athletics program that includes basketball, hockey, football, and volleyball. You can check out the events schedule here.
What's more, Mount Allison University also serves as a major component of Sackville's arts scene, housing notable attractions like the Owens Art Gallery and the Marjorie Young Bell Conservatory of Music. The former has been open to the public since the late 19th century, and features over 4,000 contemporary pieces, including sculptures, paintings, and photographs. Visitors have described it as spacious and quiet, while the collection itself has been touted as stunning. Admission is free, so check out current and future exhibitions here. The latter, on the other hand, is home to the Brunton Auditorium, a performance hall with over 300 seats that hosts over 80 events a year (concerts included). Visitors rave about the great acoustics and talented performers.
Shoppers looking for a place to browse can start with Dave's Rock Emporium, a locally-owned record store selling new and used vinyl, posters, and more. Customers have commented on the impressive selection and reasonable prices. Blind Forest Books is another place to look for. Here, you'll find a variety of used books, plus mugs, t-shirts, and tarot cards.
The natural beauty and outdoor escapes of Sackville
A well-rounded trip to Sackville includes activities that let you take in the town's natural allure as well. Thanks to its location right on the Tantramar Marshes (a wetland system that covers over 20,000 ha), the area was even named America's first accredited Wetland City. For more insight into what that means for Sackville, you can visit the Tantramar Wetlands Centre. The place hosts seasonal events and education programs, and is located right alongside Sackville Waterfowl Park, an outdoorsy attraction travelers won't want to leave out of their itinerary. Tripadvisor even ranks it as the top thing to do in the city. It features close to two miles of trails and viewing platforms, and it's home to hundreds of plant and bird species. According to visitors, the space is well-maintained and exceptionally clean, and the boardwalk area is very scenic. Before you leave, stop by the gift shop, which sells handmade local items.
To explore Silver Lake, drive the six minutes from the town center to Lillas Fawcett Park. It's one of the most popular outdoor attractions in the region, and a space where you can fish, boat, kayak, canoe, and swim. Keep in mind that swimming is only allowed in designated areas with lifeguards on duty during summers. Some of the most notable amenities include vessel rentals, a natural playground, and a picnic area. The beach is sandy, and thanks to all the swings and slides scattered around it, it's pretty popular among families with children. Another facet of Sackville's outdoorsy allure is its proximity to some of New Brunswick's most impressive waterfront attractions. Shediac, Canada's "lobster capital of the world" that serves seafood feasts and perfect coastal adventures, is just a little over half an hour away. And if you're planning a day trip, consider Prince Edward Island, a scenic escape full of beaches and world-class wine, located an hour and a half's drive away.