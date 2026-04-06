Illinois' Diverse Chicago Suburb Is A Family-Friendly Gem With Festivals And A Once-Thriving Amusement Park
Located less than 30 minutes west of downtown Chicago, the suburb of Melrose Park has a family-friendly reputation for hosting fun, multicultural events throughout the year — as well as offering a tasty selection of local eats shaped by the neighborhood's ethnic background. While Chicago has no shortage of diverse suburbs with small-town charm, Melrose Park's population reflects a mix of longtime Italian American residents alongside a large and vibrant Latino community. That diversity shows up clearly in the neighborhood's food scene, community events, and everyday street life. Visitors to the area will find everything from classic Italian bakeries and delis — like the historic Scudiero's — to family-run taquerias and casual restaurants that give the area a strong multicultural feeling.
Families have been drawn to the area for some time. Melrose Park was once home to a thriving amusement park called Kiddieland. Unlike larger destination theme parks, Kiddieland focused mainly on younger children and neighborhood families, making it the first amusement-park experience for many Chicago-area residents throughout the 20th century. Although the park's days are now in the past, the suburb still features neighborhood parks, youth sports leagues, playgrounds, and family events throughout the year. Many residents on Niche say Melrose Park is a great place for families, pointing to its walkability and diversity as highlights, as well as its proximity to the rest of the Chicagoland region.
The village offers easy commuting access into Chicago, while still hanging onto its quaint neighborhood vibes. It has its own stop on Chicago's Metra rail system, making it a breeze to get in and out of the city without a car. It's also just 15 minutes from Oak Park, another Chicago suburb near downtown that locals recommend exploring.
Kiddieland brought scores of Chicago families to Melrose Park
For decades, Melrose Park was home to one of the area's most beloved amusement parks: Kiddieland. Opened in 1929 as a pony ride attraction, Kiddieland eventually became a regional institution known for its classic rides, miniature railroad, and family-friendly entertainment that attracted generations of visitors.
The park operated for 80 years before closing in 2009 — but its legacy remains a defining part of Melrose Park's identity. Many locals reminisce about signature attractions such as the Little Dipper roller coaster and the mini train that circled the property. Unfortunately, the park was slated for demolition in 2010 — but luckily a few pieces of Kiddieland remain. The Little Dipper now operates at Six Flags Great America, and visitors to Melrose Park can see the old Kiddieland sign, which lights up every night at the local library.
Today, the former Kiddieland property has been replaced by a Costco, but longtime residents still remember the historic centerpiece of the community. One resident wrote on Reddit, "I remember going there with my late grandmother. Whenever I pass by the Costco I think of all the fun I had riding on the Little Dipper and waving to her. Miss her and the park." Another shared, "I would get so excited to go there as a little kid (especially because they had a non-scary roller coaster—Six Flags was too terrifying and expensive and far away). So bummed the day I first drove past it to see it was a Costco." Families in the area who want to visit a park with operating rides can take the train to Navy Pier, Chicago's "year-round playground" with free admission.
Seasonal festivals and neighborhood traditions highlight Melrose Park's community spirit
One of Melrose Park's biggest draws today is its calendar of festivals and neighborhood events. Among the most popular is the Taste of Melrose Park, a summer celebration featuring live music, carnival rides, and local food vendors that draws visitors from all across Chicago's western suburbs. Some locals say the event has grown to rival, if not surpass, the bigger Taste of Chicago festival. One resident said on Reddit, "Tastes [sic] of Melrose is what I wish [T]aste of Chicago was," and another added, "You get a LOT more value for your money, since there are something like 60 vendors, and all food items are $5 or less." A reviewer on Google called it "one of the few remaining ethnic food festivals around."
You can't talk about Melrose Park events without mentioning the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, which has been going on for more than 100 years. This three-day street festival has everything from a parade to local food vendors and kids activities, in addition to its religious significance for many Catholics in the community. Another highlight is the village's HispanoFest, which celebrates the suburb's strong Latino cultural presence with music, food vendors, performances, and community programming.
For visitors, these festivals provide an easy way to experience Melrose Park's character firsthand. Travelers exploring Chicago's west suburbs often find that Melrose Park offers a more residential and community-focused vibe, while still being close to major shopping centers such as Oakbrook Center and the restaurants of nearby Elmhurst.