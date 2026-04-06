Illinois' Diverse Chicago Suburb Is A Family-Friendly Gem With Festivals And A Once-Thriving Amusement Park

Located less than 30 minutes west of downtown Chicago, the suburb of Melrose Park has a family-friendly reputation for hosting fun, multicultural events throughout the year — as well as offering a tasty selection of local eats shaped by the neighborhood's ethnic background. While Chicago has no shortage of diverse suburbs with small-town charm, Melrose Park's population reflects a mix of longtime Italian American residents alongside a large and vibrant Latino community. That diversity shows up clearly in the neighborhood's food scene, community events, and everyday street life. Visitors to the area will find everything from classic Italian bakeries and delis — like the historic Scudiero's — to family-run taquerias and casual restaurants that give the area a strong multicultural feeling.

Families have been drawn to the area for some time. Melrose Park was once home to a thriving amusement park called Kiddieland. Unlike larger destination theme parks, Kiddieland focused mainly on younger children and neighborhood families, making it the first amusement-park experience for many Chicago-area residents throughout the 20th century. Although the park's days are now in the past, the suburb still features neighborhood parks, youth sports leagues, playgrounds, and family events throughout the year. Many residents on Niche say Melrose Park is a great place for families, pointing to its walkability and diversity as highlights, as well as its proximity to the rest of the Chicagoland region.

The village offers easy commuting access into Chicago, while still hanging onto its quaint neighborhood vibes. It has its own stop on Chicago's Metra rail system, making it a breeze to get in and out of the city without a car. It's also just 15 minutes from Oak Park, another Chicago suburb near downtown that locals recommend exploring.