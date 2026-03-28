5 Chicago Suburbs Next To Downtown To Explore, According To Locals

The bustling city of Chicago has tons of unique places of interest that are sure to fill any visitor's itinerary. From one of Guy Fieri's favorite restaurants to one of America's longest-operating hotels, the Windy City has tons of notable attractions for visitors to enjoy without ever having to leave downtown. However, a peek past downtown Chicago will reveal an abundance of charming suburbs waiting to be explored. Whether you prefer to check out areas that are bursting with natural beauty or those known for festivals and a vibrant community, there is a suburb for you just outside of Chicago.

While Chicago has a population of 2.7 million residents, making it the third most populous city in the nation, these suburbs have all of the privileges of big city amenities without the large crowds. Each area is less than an hour's drive from downtown Chicago, and while there are plenty of interesting suburbs that could have made this list, we focused on areas that the city's residents themselves consider to be some of the best.

The suburbs selected for this list are presented in no particular order and were drawn from social media platforms and online forums where local residents voiced their love for these charming and underrated areas.