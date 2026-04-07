Even without the ocean views, Charlotte has made a name for itself as a city that knows its seafood. Although it's not located on the coast, its seafood markets stay stocked with exceptional options over ice. When perusing your options in the Queen City, you can turn to Central Fish Market for an authentic experience. But, despite complaints about the high cost and lack of visible pricing, you'll find the best quality at a contemporary space that opened in Myers Park more than 15 years ago. According to Reddit user tedddittt, "Clean Catch on Selwyn [Avenue] is far and away the best. Bring your wallet."

In addition to locally caught products, Clean Catch Fish Market offers wild-caught, farm-fresh, and free-range options from East Coast states like Maine, Massachusetts, Rhoda Island, and Florida as well as Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and New Zealand. A long refrigerated case allows shoppers to select the perfect cut of fish, pounds of shrimp, hearty crab cakes, or fresh scallop ceviche in a chic space that features a modern design, blue-hued mural, and vibey lighting.

Lobster roll kits are also offered, with everything you need to make a warm, buttery Connecticut-style roll or a cold and fresh Maine-inspired option. Come here for more than just seafood to take home, though. Visitors can also enjoy prepared food, from fish tacos and tuna salad to warm clam chowder, as well as provisions like bottles of wine, olive oils, and caviar.