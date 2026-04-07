The 5 Best Fresh Seafood Markets In All Of North Carolina, According To Reddit
Blending Southern tradition with relaxed coastal excellence, North Carolina is one destination that weaves a sense of place into everything — especially its cuisine. With more than 300 miles of coastline running along the Atlantic Ocean and a chain of protective barrier islands called the Outer Banks, America's No. 1 trending destination on Google in 2025, it's easy to see why the sea is so intertwined in the local lifestyle. Small fishing operations and bustling seafood markets alike capture the coastal rhythm of North Carolina, allowing locals and travelers alike to gather everything from mahi-mahi, mackerel, yellowfin and bluefin tuna, and snapper to blue crabs, oysters, and shrimp.
Nearly every fine dining restaurant along the eastern seaboard offers delectable seafood. Elsewhere, no-frills fish houses bring a more casual setting for wild-caught meals. But sometimes you just want to carry the carefree sense of summer into the kitchen by preparing your own fresh and flavorful dishes. For these moments, you'll want to visit the 5 best fresh seafood markets in all of North Carolina, recommended by the locals who frequent them. After all, there's not much better than healthy fare filled with the salty freshness of the sea.
Clean Catch Fish Market
Even without the ocean views, Charlotte has made a name for itself as a city that knows its seafood. Although it's not located on the coast, its seafood markets stay stocked with exceptional options over ice. When perusing your options in the Queen City, you can turn to Central Fish Market for an authentic experience. But, despite complaints about the high cost and lack of visible pricing, you'll find the best quality at a contemporary space that opened in Myers Park more than 15 years ago. According to Reddit user tedddittt, "Clean Catch on Selwyn [Avenue] is far and away the best. Bring your wallet."
In addition to locally caught products, Clean Catch Fish Market offers wild-caught, farm-fresh, and free-range options from East Coast states like Maine, Massachusetts, Rhoda Island, and Florida as well as Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and New Zealand. A long refrigerated case allows shoppers to select the perfect cut of fish, pounds of shrimp, hearty crab cakes, or fresh scallop ceviche in a chic space that features a modern design, blue-hued mural, and vibey lighting.
Lobster roll kits are also offered, with everything you need to make a warm, buttery Connecticut-style roll or a cold and fresh Maine-inspired option. Come here for more than just seafood to take home, though. Visitors can also enjoy prepared food, from fish tacos and tuna salad to warm clam chowder, as well as provisions like bottles of wine, olive oils, and caviar.
Locals Seafood
There's no doubt that Locals Seafood is beloved among North Carolina residents, and it's likely due to the market's dedication to plucking seafood right from the waters offshore. "Locals is the one place you know will be local seafood," said Reddit user ConspicuouslyBear. "They will be able to tell you exactly where it's from." User 92EBBronco adds, "It's sourced from NC, [and the] selection is based entirely on what's available from commercial fisherman."
A full-service Locals Seafood market with an event space opened in East Raleigh in 2024, but these treasures of the sea can also be found at five farmer's markets, most in the Research Triangle area, as well as at a food hall in Durham. Fresh off local boats, these cuts of fish are cleaned and cut in-house before being delivered to these many pick-up points. The ever-changing lineup depends on what's currently swimming through local waters, but an email goes out weekly to share updates. Some common menu items include red drum, amberjack, vermilion snapper, quick frozen shrimp, mid-Atlantic sea scallops, and North Carolina shucked oysters.
Locals Select periodically brings in items from beyond North Carolina, such as Atlantic salmon and Norwegian snow crabs while pre-made crab cakes, bacon-wrapped scallops, and smoked fish dip can be ordered as well. Or pick up one of Locals Seafood's curated kits, crafted to help you make oysters or boiled clams shine in your personal kitchen. Sign up for the Locals Catch Seafood Subscription to get fresh deliveries each week.
Carawan Seafood Co.
Best known as the area where the Wright brothers first took flight in 1903, Kitty Hawk is part of the northern section of the Outer Banks. While the southern portion of the islands are known for North Carolina's seafood trail that promises ocean-fresh oysters, the north is an ideal place for procuring soft-shell crab, flounder, and rockfish. At Carawan Seafood Co., the lineup of items the market carries changes based on what's in season and available at the time. Whatever is on ice is sure to be fresh, much of it from North Carolina, and the staff is ready to help with a smile. "Great local seafood and friendly service," said Reddit user jr13167. "We stock up on our last trip of the year to get us through the winter."
Fish filets are offered everyday, though select whole fish may also be available, and Carawan will even clean it for you. Some bestsellers include tuna, black sea bass, speckled trout, sheepshead, blue fish, grouper, and red snapper. The market also has a fabulous selection of shellfish options, from various sizes of shrimp to sea or bay scallops and stuffed clams. Crabs, shrimp, and lobster may also be ordered steamed while those in the know can get unique pieces. "[I] always love getting the tuna bits left over from when they butcher the fish –– season them and then have great kabobs, tacos, or tuna salad for a great price," said another user, UintaUinta.
Seaview Crab Company
Further down the coastline, Wilmington, North Carolina, beckons with a historic downtown, riverfront promenade, and picture-perfect scenery straight out of a movie set. Less than a half-hour south of Hampstead, the so-called seafood capital of the Carolinas, travelers can find Seaview Crab Company. "I would especially recommend Seaview more than any place in town — good people who are honest with a great selection," said a user on Reddit. "And, of course, lots of local options."
With three locations in Wilmington, you can shop how you'd like. An open-air space awaits at Biggers Market while fresh seafood, ice, bait, and tackle can all be purchased at the market on Carolina Beach Road. Here, you'll find live crabs and lobsters, Carolina shrimp, fresh fish, clams, and oysters. But the Midtown headquarters invites lingering with its own kitchen. "Their downtown location has a bigger seafood selection and an absolutely amazing restaurant," said Reddit user trippinallovermyself.
Using seafood direct from the market, the Seaview restaurant prepares fried, grilled, or blackened platters of fish, complete with sides like coleslaw, crab pasta salad, or fried okra, as well as hot steamed bag combos, tacos, po'boys, and more. In addition to fresh items like crawfish, cluster oysters, tuna, dressed croaker, and lobster tail, visitors can take home soups, garlic or spicy butters, ready-made meals, desserts, specialty items like honey-kissed peanuts, and seafood tools ranging from shucking knives and crab crackers to shrimp de-veiners.
Blackburn Brothers Seafood
A little off the beaten path, Blackburn Brothers Seafood is a great option along the coast. It also happens to lie in one of the best beach towns in North Carolina, Carolina Beach, a thriving coastal paradise with mouth-watering seafood. "Drive down to Carolina Beach and buy from Blackburn Brothers Seafood," said Reddit user Roguefem-76. "No, I'm not joking. They buy their seafood direct off the boat and you get MUCH better prices than going to any store. Buy enough to fill up your freezer, if you love seafood it's worth the trip."
Coming straight from the nearby docks, the seafood here is top-tier when it comes to freshness. You may even encounter a fisherman dropping off that morning's catch. Pick up shrimp, scallops, crabs, cobia, yellowfin tuna, mahi-mahi, flounder, and sea bass as well as a variety of seafood-specific seasonings. The service is also something that locals call attention to, with staff on hand to answer any questions visitors have as well as go so far as to dice it up for those using it to make ceviche. And with local restaurants like Seaworthy Kitchen & Bar stocking their kitchens with Blackburn Brothers Seafood, you know it's going to be good.
Methodology
North Carolina is filled with seafood markets, as outlined in articles like this one for Our State. After looking through this list of markets from across the entire state, we turned to Reddit to determine the 5 best fresh seafood markets in all of North Carolina. This research process relied on the opinions of locals who frequent these markets, revealing which they tend to go to for high-quality, delicious seafood. We did not factor pricing in, as we wanted it to be a clear picture of what is truly the best rather than what is the most affordable.
To gather research as well as quotes for the article, we turned to a number of subreddits to ensure we got the full picture from across the state. We looked at comments from those in the Charlotte, Raleigh, Triangle, OBX, and Wilmington areas to ensure variety, and also considered which markets were said to be clean, safe, and fresh. According to Reddit users, these are the businesses that continue to impress.