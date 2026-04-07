Between Kansas City And Omaha Is Nebraska's Family-Friendly City With Antique Shops, Museums, And Festival Fun

The Cornhusker State is famous for its role in westward expansion, with destinations like Bellevue, its oldest town and the "Birthplace of Nebraska," offering historic charm. But the history lessons don't stop there — just 35 minutes south is the seat of Otoe County, where one of the state's oldest cities is located. Nebraska City is known for its rich history, which is vividly brought to life in its museums. From Arbor Day to the AppleJack Festival to the spectacular fireworks during the Treestock Festival, this family-friendly city provides a wide range of entertainment throughout the year.

Visitors can head to the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum — the last intact 20th-century windmill factory in the country — to learn about its manufacturing development. History buffs can tour the Civil War Veterans Museum to view artifacts, uniforms, and records from the Civil War. Even the little ones with niche interests will find something to pique their curiosity, such as the Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting. As for those who prefer their history tangible, you can go on a treasure hunt at curated antique shops in the downtown area.

Nebraska City is situated between Kansas City and Omaha, the state's largest city with indie eats, quirky art, and riverside trails. The latter is 45 minutes away, while the drive from the Missouri destination takes two hours and 15 minutes. The city provides abundant accommodation, with stays available at Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Best Western Inn, and Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast.