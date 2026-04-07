Between Kansas City And Omaha Is Nebraska's Family-Friendly City With Antique Shops, Museums, And Festival Fun
The Cornhusker State is famous for its role in westward expansion, with destinations like Bellevue, its oldest town and the "Birthplace of Nebraska," offering historic charm. But the history lessons don't stop there — just 35 minutes south is the seat of Otoe County, where one of the state's oldest cities is located. Nebraska City is known for its rich history, which is vividly brought to life in its museums. From Arbor Day to the AppleJack Festival to the spectacular fireworks during the Treestock Festival, this family-friendly city provides a wide range of entertainment throughout the year.
Visitors can head to the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum — the last intact 20th-century windmill factory in the country — to learn about its manufacturing development. History buffs can tour the Civil War Veterans Museum to view artifacts, uniforms, and records from the Civil War. Even the little ones with niche interests will find something to pique their curiosity, such as the Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting. As for those who prefer their history tangible, you can go on a treasure hunt at curated antique shops in the downtown area.
Nebraska City is situated between Kansas City and Omaha, the state's largest city with indie eats, quirky art, and riverside trails. The latter is 45 minutes away, while the drive from the Missouri destination takes two hours and 15 minutes. The city provides abundant accommodation, with stays available at Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Best Western Inn, and Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast.
Check out Nebraska City's antique stores and tour its museums
Nebraska City is a wonderful place to hunt for hidden gems, and you can rummage through the selection at The Antique Shoppe, which has been open since 1985. This 4.5 Google-rated antique store's collection ranges from seasonal holiday decor to eclectic knick-knacks and collectibles. You can shop for glassware, wooden furniture, vintage posters, tea sets, centerpieces, and more items. Online reviews speak kindly of the staff, prices, and overall inventory. From there, walk toward The Keeping Room for a great antiquing experience. With a Google rating of 4.6, this boutique-cafe allows you to browse for unique finds, followed by a delicious meal. You can enjoy the warm atmosphere as you glance through the antiques, home decor, and apparel. When you need to take a quick break, have one of their sweet treats; visitors recommend the bread pudding, apple pie, and cherry pie.
Later on, put down the shopping bags for a fun-filled family museum day. Start with a tour at the Civil War Veterans Museum. Situated in an 1894 Grand Army of the Republic Hall, this museum is the only one of its kind in the state. As you explore the place, you'll see Civil War-era weapons, uniforms, medals, and trinkets on display. Moreover, there are hands-on activities for kids, like trying on tailored Civil War uniforms.
For your second museum stop, make your way to the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum. As the nation's only intact 20th-century windmill factory, this attraction preserves more than one million relics. Learn about the factory and the manufacturing process at the video kiosks and touchscreens. There are plenty of personal items at the museum as well, left in the same place they were found — like a coat hanging on a hook and stationary left on desks.
Nebraska City has a busy calendar of festivals
While Nebraska City's history is deep, the culture is just as colorful, with several festivals held throughout the year. The last Friday of April is when the community gathers for the Arbor Day Festival. This three-day event includes tree plantings, runs, Bloom Fest tours and workshops, Colonial-era games, and educational activities like Tree Adventure tours. A town-wide Arbor Day parade takes place on Central Avenue, with decorated floats and marching bands. You'll spend the entire Arbor Day weekend getting acquainted with tree conservation, nature appreciation, and honoring founder J. Sterling Morton.
When July rolls in, Nebraska City prepares for the Treestock Festival. The multi-day Independence Day event is held at Steinhart Park. Guests can listen to live music, sample bites from the food trucks, and play family games. A key part of the festival is the beer garden — but the highlight is the extensive, hour-long fireworks show that makes the 4th of July such a memorable holiday.
When the air gets crisp and the leaves fall, it's time for the AppleJack Festival. Celebrated over two weekends, this festival features U-pick apples, refreshing cider drinks, and tasty treats like pies and caramel apples. You can check out the flea market for antiques and crafts, admire the vehicles at the classic car show, and even attend a wrestling match. Not only that, but you can also head to the unique Treetop Village at Arbor Day Farm's Tree Adventure to race down the slides and climb the bouncy bridges. Of course, there's an AppleJack Parade, too, where you can enjoy the marching bands and dazzling floats. With a packed calendar of annual events and diverse activities for all ages, Nebraska City is the ideal getaway for parents and children alike.