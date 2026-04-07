The Southwest's Largest Retail Destination Is A Chic Arizona Plaza With Luxury Shops And Stylish Restaurants

Shopping malls are a great idea in the Arizona desert. They're clean, climate-controlled, and protect you from the blazing sun. Even in this era of click-based consumerism, the Greater Phoenix area has several old-school shopping malls, such as Tempe Marketplace, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and Biltmore Fashion Park.

Then there's Scottsdale Fashion Square, the largest shopping mall in the Southwest, at 1.9 million square feet of floor space. The design reflects its arid surroundings: Large skylights reveal the clear blue skies over Scottsdale. The floors and corridors maintain a sandy color palette, matching the Sonoran Desert just outside its walls. Palm trees and desert flora rise all around the complex's perimeter.

And true to Scottsdale's high-class reputation, these 200 stores and restaurants specialize in luxury retail, along with 30-plus eateries. The list of venerated chains includes Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo, and Saint Laurent. If you're the type to whip out a Gold Card and splurge on a whim, you could walk into Polestar on the first level and buy yourself an electric liftback vehicle, then drop into Touro Luggage on the upper level for a matching travel set. Not only is Fashion Square enormous, but a 2025 USA Today poll also ranked it one of the best malls in the country. The setting makes sense: Scottsdale is one of Arizona's five wealthiest suburbs worth visiting, and its affluence is on full display at Fashion Square.