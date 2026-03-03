These Are Arizona's 5 Wealthiest Suburbs Worth Visiting, According To Research
Within Arizona's desert landscapes, people flock to two major urban hubs: Phoenix and Tucson. In these metropolises, you can find affordable hidden gems, like the suburb of Guadalupe, or luxurious oases to escape the heat. If you're seeking an upscale area with a more residential feel, these wealthy Arizona suburbs boast chic neighborhoods, access to pristine nature, and vibrant communities.
It's no secret that Arizona is a wildly popular destination for vacationers and residents alike. Per World Population Review, the Grand Canyon State is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, thanks to its year-round warm weather and stunning natural landscapes. The sprawling layout of Arizona's urban centers means that there are many adjacent towns and even small cities that fall under the category of a "suburb."
Using research on the wealthiest areas in the state from GoBankingRates and Redfin, along with local online travel guides and this writer's own experience as a Phoenix-born resident, we've combed through Arizona's richest communities to determine which are the best to visit. These suburbs highlight the state's natural beauty while offering lively entertainment districts and luxury attractions.
Paradise Valley
Looking at numbers alone, Paradise Valley (PV) is widely considered the wealthiest suburb in Arizona (not to mention, one of the wealthiest suburbs in all of America). A study from Redfin lists PV as Arizona's most expensive city, with a median household income of over $200,000. This area's neighborhoods are filled with multi-million-dollar mansions for its high-earning residents, as well as five-star hotels for luxury-focused travelers. Located between downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale, the borders between each area can be a little blurry, but the area's overall luxurious edge is unmistakable.
Cool down at the Joya Spa in the Omni Scottsdale Resort. The massive, award-winning spa has Spanish and Moroccan vibes, and the main highlight is its Hammam-style services, including full-body scrubs, relaxing massages, and wellness rituals from North Africa and Spain. Prices range from about $230 to $600, depending on when you visit and the length of the service. Perfect your swing at the Camelback Golf Club, featuring beautifully long greens amidst Sonoran Desert landscape on two championship courses.
Straddling the border of Phoenix and PV is the beloved Camelback Mountain (pictured). Although Camelback has many trails, one of the most popular is the ascent along the Echo Canyon Trail. However, be warned: the 2.6-mile, out-and-back hike is grueling and can be crowded. Ascending almost 1,500 feet, you'll have to scramble up sandy rocks with virtually no shade, but you'll be rewarded with some of the best views of the Phoenix Valley. Because of the region's extreme temperatures, this hike should not be attempted during the summer months, and it's best to start early to avoid the midday heat and crowds.
Scottsdale
Right next door to PV is the glittering Scottsdale, which oozes luxury appeal. As the third-wealthiest suburb on Redfin's ranking, Scottsdale reports a median home sale price of over $1 million. Luxury real estate is the name of the game in this area, boasting chic townhouses in Old Town or expansive mansions within desert landscapes, like in the opulent Silverleaf neighborhood.
Residents in this suburb can enjoy easy access to the area's vibrant entertainment hub. Old Town Scottsdale is one of the best attractions in Arizona for visitors, as the streets are lined with charming shops and fine-dining restaurants. With eight distinct districts, you can enjoy boutiques preserving the best of the West in the Historic Old Town, hop between bars and nightclubs via golf cart, wander through local art galleries, or embark on a coffee, wine, or beer trail. At the Waterfront and Southbridge District (pictured), you'll find luxury high-rise apartments and a waterfront esplanade that holds community events.
Scottsdale is also home to two shopping meccas. In the heart of Old Town, you'll find Scottsdale Fashion Square, which was ranked as the sixth best mall in the country in 2025 from USA Today's 10Best. With options ranging from department stores to well-known luxury brands and premier dining experiences, you could easily spend a day lost inside Fashion Square. For quieter luxury, take a 15-minute drive north to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter. This open-air mall features high-end and brand-name clothing, furniture, and gift stores, like Free People, Lululemon, Pottery Barn, and West Elm.
Catalina Foothills
The Tucson suburb of Catalina Foothills took first place in GoBankingRates' ranking of the wealthiest suburbs in Arizona (via Nasdaq), where the average household income is more than $170,000. Northeast of Tucson's downtown, Catalina Foothills offers a quiet, scenic residential area with classic Southwest charms.
For a luxury stay, book a Southwestern suite at the historic Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort. Beginning in 1929 as a school for the daughters of high-society members, the 34-acre, adobe-style facilities boast a spa, botanical gardens, and upscale dining with views of the Catalina Mountain foothills. Continue exploring the suburb's historic sites by strolling through the natural desert landscapes at the open-air DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun Museum. Here, you can enjoy paintings and sculptures by renowned Arizona artist Ettore DeGrazia, highlighting Tucson's native cultures and local history. In 1952, DeGrazia even constructed an adobe mission and adorned the walls with colorful frescoes, which became a National Historic Landmark in 2006.
Just a five-minute drive away, you'll find La Paloma Country Club. With a 27-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Design golf course, this private club offers multi-million-dollar facilities for members to enjoy, including tennis and pickleball courts, community events, a fitness center, and poolside dining. Next door, at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, you'll find Contigo Latin Cuisine. This fusion restaurant offers Spanish and South American dishes in a chic dining room with large windows or on a cozy patio with gorgeous sunset views. Since Tucson is a UNESCO City of Culinary Excellence, there are plenty of delicious, upscale eateries to explore outside of Catalina Foothills, too.
Carefree
Nestled in the northeastern reaches of the Phoenix metro area is Carefree, a scenic desert town and wellness hub. Bordering North Scottsdale, Carefree is a popular retirement destination, with about 50% of its population being seniors. With relaxing vibes and a vibrant arts scene, this laidback community is also one of the wealthiest. Luxury real estate agent Kelly Jones ranks Carefree as the third-wealthiest city in Arizona for 2025, with home prices averaging over $1 million.
With street names like Ho Hum Road and Lazy Lane, the town of Carefree boasts a relaxing atmosphere, which is reflected in its quaint downtown and emphasis on healthy living. In the heart of Carefree, there's a historic sundial from 1959, which was once the largest in the world. Surrounding the sundial, you can stroll past quaint boutiques and art galleries. In Carefree's whitewashed Spanish Village, you'll find Adelante Art Gallery, featuring paintings from local and international folk artists, alongside Southwestern jewelry and sculpture.
About a mile away from the center is the massive 20-acre wellness resort and spa, Civana. Here, you can truly embrace Carefree's relaxed lifestyle by booking an all-inclusive stay or simply getting a day pass to enjoy the resort's spa treatments, outdoor pools, classes, and aqua therapy (prices start at $350). The center offers activities like guided meditations, hikes, horseback riding, and yoga or fitness classes to reset your mind and body. Depending on the season, rates at this luxury stay start at about $660 a night, though you can save if you book in advance.
Tanque Verde
Another affluent Tucson suburb is Tanque Verde, a 30-minute drive east of Downtown Tucson. Tanque Verde is the fifth-wealthiest suburb on GoBankingRates' study, and its luxury lies in its secluded nature. Similar to Catalina Foothills, the residential community is centered around its natural landscape.
Tanque Verde's iconic attraction is the 101-acre Agua Caliente Park. To enjoy Tanque Verde's nature, you can take an easy 1.3-mile stroll underneath the palm trees around Agua Caliente Park's glistening ponds. For a more challenging hike, you can embark on the Tanque Verde Falls Trail, a 2-mile trek through the Coronado National Forest to a rushing seasonal waterfall. The trek is just a 10-minute drive from town, and it's best to embark on this route in spring or after rainfall. However, be careful not to slip on the steep, rocky climb.
The area has a long history of welcoming local vacationers to relax on the weekends. Dating back to the 1880s, Agua Caliente's natural springs drew in visitors looking to take advantage of the mineral-rich healing waters. Guests stayed at an intimate adobe ranch, enjoying fresh fruit from the local orchard. Today, Tanque Verde Ranch has taken over the area's wellness factor, just about 15 minutes away from Agua Caliente Regional Park. The luxury resort has a relaxing spa featuring massages, body scrubs, and facial services, while visitors stay in rustic suites to enjoy nonstop Western vibes. Complete your experience with a guided horseback ride through the desert at sunrise or sunset.
Methodology
While Arizona is filled with charming small towns and cities, the suburban areas of Phoenix and Tucson have some of the richest areas in the state. To compile this list, we looked at the 20 wealthiest communities in the state, determined by GoBankingRates, cross-referencing this data with Redfin's ranking of the most-expensive cities in Arizona and research from local luxury real estate agent Kelly Jones. While the wealthiest options largely fall within the Phoenix metro area, we also wanted to highlight upscale communities within Arizona's second-largest city farther south, Tucson.
These areas stand out for their natural beauty and wide range of attractions within quiet residential communities. Using my knowledge as a Phoenician, these areas are known locally to be hotspots for luxury travelers or wealthy individuals. While some affluent neighborhoods only offer rows of decadent mansions, these suburbs cater to more than just residents, making them worth a visit.