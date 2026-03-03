These Are Arizona's 5 Wealthiest Suburbs Worth Visiting, According To Research

Looking at numbers alone, Paradise Valley (PV) is widely considered the wealthiest suburb in Arizona (not to mention, one of the wealthiest suburbs in all of America). A study from Redfin lists PV as Arizona's most expensive city, with a median household income of over $200,000. This area's neighborhoods are filled with multi-million-dollar mansions for its high-earning residents, as well as five-star hotels for luxury-focused travelers. Located between downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale, the borders between each area can be a little blurry, but the area's overall luxurious edge is unmistakable.

Cool down at the Joya Spa in the Omni Scottsdale Resort. The massive, award-winning spa has Spanish and Moroccan vibes, and the main highlight is its Hammam-style services, including full-body scrubs, relaxing massages, and wellness rituals from North Africa and Spain. Prices range from about $230 to $600, depending on when you visit and the length of the service. Perfect your swing at the Camelback Golf Club, featuring beautifully long greens amidst Sonoran Desert landscape on two championship courses.

Straddling the border of Phoenix and PV is the beloved Camelback Mountain (pictured). Although Camelback has many trails, one of the most popular is the ascent along the Echo Canyon Trail. However, be warned: the 2.6-mile, out-and-back hike is grueling and can be crowded. Ascending almost 1,500 feet, you'll have to scramble up sandy rocks with virtually no shade, but you'll be rewarded with some of the best views of the Phoenix Valley. Because of the region's extreme temperatures, this hike should not be attempted during the summer months, and it's best to start early to avoid the midday heat and crowds.