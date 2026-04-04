California's 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In San Francisco, According To Reviews

Situated in the Castro, only a block from The Castro Theatre, Anchor Oyster Bar proves the adage that good things often come in small packages. The dining room has about five tables and the menu barely takes up a page, but reviewers consider Anchor one of the best seafood restaurants in San Francisco. Founded in 1977, Anchor earns 4.7 stars on Google Reviews with over 1,200 reviews.

With a menu focused on shellfish, reviewers recommend the crab cakes, Boston clam chowder, steamed clams, Caesar salad with anchovy dressing, and cioppino, San Francisco's hearty seafood stew with origins stretching back to Italy's Ligurian Coast. "I've been to restaurants all over the world and this is up there in the top for seafood. We tried just about everything on the menu," shared a guest on Google. Anchor Oyster Bar holds a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand, an award for restaurants that serve top-quality food at moderate prices, with an inspector noting the oysters are "so briny that the accompanying mignonette may not be necessary."

Featuring mirrors shaped like portholes next to metal anchors and lifesavers, the dining room evokes a boat beached in the middle of Castro Street. The restaurant doesn't accept reservations. Instead, diners should plan to arrive early (well before they want to eat) and wait on the sidewalk. Some guests report waits of over an hour, while others recommend coming on a weekday for a shorter queue.