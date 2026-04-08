Nestled Between NYC And Syracuse Is A Charming New York Village With A Walkable Downtown And Family-Friendly Fun

Goshen is not only small, safe, neighborly, and community-driven, but it's also home to a decent entertainment scene, complete with restaurants, shops, and even a museum — the quintessential charming New York village. Residents and visitors have also described the area as family-friendly, and those traveling with little ones will be happy to learn that that's due to more than just Goshen's warm atmosphere.

One of the area's main claims to fame is LEGOLAND New York Resort. This is an amusement park that features rides, attractions, shops, and eateries. Some of the most popular activities include VR experiences, model building, face painting, castle games, and more. You'll also find rides with no strict height requirements, like the Brick Party carousel where anyone can enter: Only children under 44 inches tall or 5 years old need to be accompanied by an adult. To kick the experience up a notch, try coming here during one of the big seasonal events like the Brick-or-Treat or the Holiday Bricktackular in the fall and winter months. However, throughout the colder months, LEGOLAND New York Resort is usually either closed or only open on weekends, so it's a good idea to check their schedule beforehand. While you're in planning mode, the resort also recommends pre-paid parking. There's free WiFi on-site, and because this is a cashless business, only debit cards, credit cards, and Apple Pay are accepted. Past visitors have described the space as huge but not overwhelming, but they've also pointed out that many of the rides are weather-dependent, so stay up to date on those forecasts.

Beyond the theme park, families can enjoy places like the Wagon Wheel Farm. Here, you can spend your time pumpkin picking, going on hay rides, feeding calves, and trying locally-sourced produce. Their varied selection often receives compliments.