5 Lovely Rentals In San Juan's Artsiest Neighborhood For A More Affordable Stay, According To Reviews

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San Juan's historic center of Old San Juan features many of the city's most famous views (not to mention its UNESCO-recognized landmarks). Just outside of Old San Juan, however, is a much larger and more diverse neighborhood. The vibrant Santurce is San Juan's artistic core, with many of the city's best beaches and a creative energy and food scene that's earned it the nickname "the Brooklyn of San Juan." Santurce's size allows for several distinct "sub-barrios," each with its own unique attractions and cultures. If Old San Juan is the city's historic soul, Santurce is San Juan's modern, beating heart.

Santurce's prime beach access and diverse communities make it a great location for many of San Juan's best hotel deals. Travelers have the options of everything from luxury beachside resorts to small, cozy boutique hotels. For many visitors, however, a Caribbean vacation to a destination like San Juan is best experienced not in a hotel, but rather in a charming vacation rental. While it's hard to go wrong with any vacation rental in Santurce, a few stand out for their consistently high reviews on major vacation rental sites like Airbnb and Booking.com, visitor-friendly amenities, economical nightly rates, and close access to Santurce's artistic atmosphere. According to reviews, these five affordable Santurce vacation rentals in particular are great stays for experiencing the neighborhood's arts, culture, and beachside beauty.