5 Lovely Rentals In San Juan's Artsiest Neighborhood For A More Affordable Stay, According To Reviews
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San Juan's historic center of Old San Juan features many of the city's most famous views (not to mention its UNESCO-recognized landmarks). Just outside of Old San Juan, however, is a much larger and more diverse neighborhood. The vibrant Santurce is San Juan's artistic core, with many of the city's best beaches and a creative energy and food scene that's earned it the nickname "the Brooklyn of San Juan." Santurce's size allows for several distinct "sub-barrios," each with its own unique attractions and cultures. If Old San Juan is the city's historic soul, Santurce is San Juan's modern, beating heart.
Santurce's prime beach access and diverse communities make it a great location for many of San Juan's best hotel deals. Travelers have the options of everything from luxury beachside resorts to small, cozy boutique hotels. For many visitors, however, a Caribbean vacation to a destination like San Juan is best experienced not in a hotel, but rather in a charming vacation rental. While it's hard to go wrong with any vacation rental in Santurce, a few stand out for their consistently high reviews on major vacation rental sites like Airbnb and Booking.com, visitor-friendly amenities, economical nightly rates, and close access to Santurce's artistic atmosphere. According to reviews, these five affordable Santurce vacation rentals in particular are great stays for experiencing the neighborhood's arts, culture, and beachside beauty.
The Garden Miramar
The Garden Miramar is a home rental in Santurce's sub-barrio of Miramar. The property itself offers a clear balance between a minimal, chic aesthetic and accommodating space for up to seven guests. Guests can enjoy Puerto Rico's Caribbean sun in the property's lush exterior garden, and then relax among the house's modernist, minimalist style defined by bright white marble floors and white walls.
The Garden Miramar also draws rave reviews for its excellent amenities and comfortable accommodations. The Garden Miramar 1 house features two bedrooms, five beds, and one bathroom, perfect for couples and families of up to seven, with complimentary Wi-Fi, HDTV, furnished bedrooms, and a fully-equipped kitchen. Guests also have access to an outside patio and available beach towels for visits to the nearby Condado and Escambron beaches. Overnight rates start from about $270 per night on Airbnb, or around $1,000 for five nights. With a 4.9 rating across 264 reviews, the Garden Miramar is an official "guest favorite" on Airbnb. In the property's reviews, guests consistently highlight Garden Miramar's comfort, walkability, cleanliness, outdoor areas, and the hospitality of the host.
The Garden Miramar is a great introduction to Santurce's Miramar district — San Juan's walkable and artsy enclave with tree-lined streets, cute cafes, and peaceful vibes. Guests of Garden Miramar can easily walk to spots like the artistic Calle Cerra and the modern T-Mobile District. Miramar's Museum of Art and Design (MADMi) is also just a few minutes away on foot.
Mansion Miraflores
One perk of staying in Mansion Miraflores is that you'll be experiencing a living slice of San Juan's history even as you enjoy Santurce's modern amenities. Built in 1941, the Mansion Miraflores house is listed as a historical landmark, with a prominent Spanish-style design and a modern interior. The property balances its historic exterior with a newly remodeled and fully furnished interior space and 12 individually decorated guest rooms, including full rental units with accommodations for up to four people, plus private bathrooms and kitchens. Guests also have access to air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and a paid washer and dryer unit on the property, plus a lovely private second-floor patio terrace. Though overnight rates can vary, Mansion Miraflores stays generally start between $160 and $170 per night.
Mansion Miraflores is located on the cozy Calle Bouret in Santurce's underrated Pulguero sub-barrio, close to San Juan's Sacred Heart University and a range of well-rated restaurants. Mansion Miraflores' historic charms, modern comforts, and attentive hosts all draw high praise from online reviewers. Currently, the property boasts a 9.2 rating on Expedia, a 9.2 rating on Trip.com, and a 4.7 rating on Airbnb. Online reviewers particularly praise Mansion Miraflores' high level of cleanliness, convenience, and comfort, with reviews on Treehouserentals.com noting that their rooms were "clean and convenient," "spotless," and "well maintained," and that the property's "patio/courtyard area was beautiful."
Avila Guesthouse
Santurce's Avila Guesthouse is a well-reviewed aparthotel studio rental close to many of Santurce's major transportation centers and cultural offerings. The guest house consists of eight different rental options over five floors, with rates usually starting around $150 per night. The property's individual rental units are generally suitable for smaller groups of two to three people. Each Avila Guesthouse rental unit comes equipped with a kitchenette, TV, Wi-Fi, and a coffee maker, plus complimentary toiletries and kitchen items. Online reviews consistently touch on the guesthouse's much-needed combination of comfort and convenience, with some reviewers on Booking.com raving about the property's "clean" spaces and "wonderful staff," while others praise its "great location" that's "right down the road from many bars and great nightlife."
That "great location" happens to be just down the road from Santurce's beachside Condado neighborhood, within close walking distance of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico on one side and Condado Beach on the other. Sitting just a nine-minute walk away is La Placita de Santurce, a 100-year-old market square that's now a local farmer's market and center for food vendors during the day, and a major hub for nightlife and drinks during the night. The Avila Guesthouse's snug accommodations and walking distance to both cultural stops and nightlife give it particularly high ratings among couples. On Booking.com, for example, the Avila Guesthouse has an exceptional 9.1 rating for two-person trips, with reviews praising the property's "convenient location, room cleanliness, and beach access."
Designer Dream Apartment in Condado
The neighborhood of Condado's "Designer Dream Apartment" is highly rated for couples, solo travelers, and smaller families, offering a lovely apartment space that's large enough to be comfortable, but small enough for an intimate San Juan experience. For a little over $1,000 per week, the property features one bedroom, one bathroom, a well-stocked kitchen, and a dedicated working space, accommodating up to three guests. The space's interior decor features a "rustic modern design," blending distinctive cabin-like features with bright modern comforts and plenty of natural lighting.
Reviews on Airbnb correspond to the apartment's high level of comfort, aesthetics, and conveniences. Across 400 reviews, Condado's Designer Dream Apartment consistently gets a 4.9 rating out of 5 in the categories of cleanliness, accuracy, the check-in experience, communication, and location. Airbnb reviews specifically compliment the property for its "excellent location" and for being "perfect for a couple." Many reviews describe the property as being "clean," with specific mentions of its beautiful interior decor that shows an "attention to detail." Other reviews describe the property's host as being "very responsive and kind."
Location is a common thread among many of the property's Airbnb reviews, which makes sense, given the oceanfront position of the apartment's Condado neighborhood. Condado is the epitome of Santurce's beach scene, with ocean access and a distinctive Caribbean community vibe throughout the year. The Designer Dream Apartment is a short walk to both Condado Beach and the Laguna del Condado, where outdoor-loving guests can experience some of San Juan's best snorkeling, paddleboarding, and kayaking (and maybe see a manatee or two). The nearby Ashford Avenue offers guests top shopping options, while artistic-minded visitors can stroll over to the nearby Puerta de Tierra neighborhood for a walking tour of some of San Juan's public murals.
Villa Aponte in Ocean Park
Villa Aponte in Ocean Park is an official Airbnb "guest favorite" for a reason. Guests staying here can access Santurce's Ocean Park Beach, just a few blocks away. Situated in a vibrant and historic Caribbean Art Deco house, Villa Aponte is a relaxing accommodation suitable for parties of up to six. The house comes with two bedrooms with air conditioning, a bathroom, a kitchen, a private terrace and balcony, and free street parking. If you need even more space for additional guests, you can combine the main Villa Aponte listing with the property's supplemental studio rental, which can accommodate up to eight guests.
Villa Aponte's beautiful decor, well-stocked amenities, and high comfort levels all draw lofty praise from guests. Past guests describe it as "charming," "clean," and "really unique," with many praising the location as "awesome" and in "walking distance to restaurants" and "easy access to the beach." Villa Aponte currently has an Airbnb rating of 4.9 across nearly 150 reviews. Affordability is also a major perk. Overnight rates for Villa Aponte typically start at under $200, with weekly rates often discounted to less than $1,000.
Villa Aponte is also close to some of Santurce's best shopping and cultural areas. A few minutes away on foot is Santurce's Calle Loíza, aka San Juan's "Avenue of the Arts," with boutique shops, restaurants, and nightlife. Here, Villa Aponte guests can access public murals and some of Santurce's best eats. Art-lovers can also make a convenient, 20-minute walk to the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico.
Methodology
For this list, we focused on affordable vacation rental properties in Santurce that drew consistently high ratings from previous guests on platforms like Airbnb, Vrbo, Expedia, Booking.com, with a focus on selecting rentals that received high cumulative ratings across a larger number of reviews. We also looked for properties that are listed on multiple rental sites, so we could verify that each property's high ratings are consistent across platforms.
Once we narrowed our list down based on cumulative ratings, we then turned to individual reviews to identify specific elements of each rental that stood out for past guests. Airbnb, for example, not only includes overall five-star ratings for each property, but also includes ratings for individual categories like cleanliness, check-in experience, etc. This, plus public written reviews, formed the foundation of our methodology in identifying the five best-reviewed vacation rentals in Santurce. For this list, we also focused on properties in different sub-barrios of Santurce (i.e., Miramar, Condado, etc.), and properties that are located conveniently close to Santurce's best artistic or cultural attractions.
Finally, we looked at the overnight rates for each property to address affordability. Prices for vacation rentals and hotels in San Juan can fluctuate from season to season. According to travel aggregator Kayak, overnight rates for all hotels in Saturce average around $294, with overnight prices for five-star hotels averaging around $598. Normal starting rates for the rental properties on our list mostly start between $75 and $200 per night, or less than $1,200 per week, and each accommodates between three and seven guests, making them more affordable options than comparable Santurce hotels.