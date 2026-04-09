Illinois' Deepest Inland Lake Is A Midwest Gem For Scenic Trails And Kayaking
Illinois is primely positioned in the Great Lakes region, so you know there's no shortage of good lakes in this part of the country. But Lake Michigan isn't the only massive water haven in the state. Devil's Kitchen Lake — tucked away in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge on the other end of the state — has plenty of room to splash around in, too. The reservoir holds the distinction of being the deepest body of water within Illinois, sinking down to depths of 90 feet, according to the state's official tourism website. That's about 50 feet deeper than Carlyle Lake, Illinois' largest inland lake, and about 65 feet deeper than Crab Orchard Lake, which sits just a few miles to the north.
Devil's Kitchen Lake — sometimes written as Devils Kitchen Lake — was created in the late 1950s by the damming of Grassy Creek to support the area's water supply. Stretching out for 810 acres across a deep valley, the reservoir is beloved for its beautiful rocky bluffs and clear water, perfect for a kayaking excursion. You can also hike the surrounding lands, woven with scenic woodsy trails.
If you want to stay longer, there's a campground with a handful of primitive sites on the reservoir's northern bank. It's typically open seasonally from April 1 to October 31 but is closed for the 2026 season for repairs. There are a couple of secluded log abodes a few miles east at Devil's Kitchen Cabins, which has good reviews online. Illinois' laidback college city of Carbondale, which is roughly 10 miles away from the lake, also has several hotels in town. The Home2 Suites by Hilton and Holiday Inn Carbondale-Conference Center both come top-rated on Yelp.
Paddle the waters of Devil's Kitchen Lake
Devil's Kitchen Lake is pretty peaceful and remote, making it a great alternative to some of the best city-lined urban paddle trails in America. The reservoir has many fingers to explore, which are framed by a mix of dense woods, rocky bluffs, and secret coves. You'll also find several sites to put in a kayak or canoe, including a launch point just off Tacoma Lake Road towards the southern end of the lake.
Just be sure to steer clear of all the aforementioned sunken timber that's still standing from when the valley was dammed. As one kayaker warned on Facebook, the waters are "a minefield of submerged tree stumps," which could tip you over. On its website, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service urges paddlers to be careful while navigating the waters, noting that swimming is not allowed because of the hazardous trees. Diving is also prohibited for the same reason.
If you have a boat, you can take it out via one of the ramps that line the shore. Since Devil's Kitchen Lake is part of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, it does have various motor restrictions, including a 10-horsepower limit, and gas-powered motors are prohibited in the southeastern part of the reservoir. You can find a full list of the park's policies online. Another quick note: You will have to pay a small entrance fee of $1.50 per day (at the time of writing) to enter the wildlife refuge.
Wander the woods around Devil's Kitchen Lake
Once your arms are tuckered out from all that paddling, you can put your legs to work on the trails. The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is made up of more than 40,000 acres of wetlands, prairies, forests, and other types of terrain, so you'll find plenty to explore. Several scenic hiking paths twist their way through the trees and other brush, tracing the shoreline of Devil's Kitchen Lake.
Roam the Panther Den wilderness area on the southern end of the lake via the Panther Den Loop — the No. 1-rated trail in the area on AllTrails. The 3-mile route begins just off Panthers Den Lane and is a moderately challenging jaunt, with almost 300 feet of elevation. The path is dotted with cool rock outcrops, though, and takes you over a creek and several streams. As one rambler shared on the hiking app: "Wear waterproof boots/pants if it has recently rained. Difficult to cross without these."
The Grassy Creek Trail lies along the southeastern bank of Devil's Kitchen Lake near the kayak launch. The somewhat challenging pathway features less than 200 feet of elevation and is mostly paved, stretching through the Illinois wilderness for about 2 miles. "Great place to jog," one reviewer wrote online, adding that the trail is stroller-friendly "if you're willing to dodge and jump a few logs every now and again." The Rocky Bluff Trail covers about the same amount of ground and elevation on the other end of the lake, not far from the Devil's Kitchen Picnic Area. As you probably guessed from the name, the trail boasts rugged rock formations and even a waterfall, which is usually gushing after a heavy rain.