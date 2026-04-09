Illinois' Deepest Inland Lake Is A Midwest Gem For Scenic Trails And Kayaking

Illinois is primely positioned in the Great Lakes region, so you know there's no shortage of good lakes in this part of the country. But Lake Michigan isn't the only massive water haven in the state. Devil's Kitchen Lake — tucked away in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge on the other end of the state — has plenty of room to splash around in, too. The reservoir holds the distinction of being the deepest body of water within Illinois, sinking down to depths of 90 feet, according to the state's official tourism website. That's about 50 feet deeper than Carlyle Lake, Illinois' largest inland lake, and about 65 feet deeper than Crab Orchard Lake, which sits just a few miles to the north.

Devil's Kitchen Lake — sometimes written as Devils Kitchen Lake — was created in the late 1950s by the damming of Grassy Creek to support the area's water supply. Stretching out for 810 acres across a deep valley, the reservoir is beloved for its beautiful rocky bluffs and clear water, perfect for a kayaking excursion. You can also hike the surrounding lands, woven with scenic woodsy trails.

If you want to stay longer, there's a campground with a handful of primitive sites on the reservoir's northern bank. It's typically open seasonally from April 1 to October 31 but is closed for the 2026 season for repairs. There are a couple of secluded log abodes a few miles east at Devil's Kitchen Cabins, which has good reviews online. Illinois' laidback college city of Carbondale, which is roughly 10 miles away from the lake, also has several hotels in town. The Home2 Suites by Hilton and Holiday Inn Carbondale-Conference Center both come top-rated on Yelp.