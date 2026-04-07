Texas' Quirky Museum In Houston Is A Mind-Bending Journey With Interactive Exhibits

Houston may have a reputation for science and space — after all, it's home to NASA's walkable Johnson Space Center, where visitors can see science labs up close. However, at Houston's Museum of Illusions, reality gets a little unreliable. Here, you'll be saying, "Houston, we have a problem," because you're suddenly walking sideways. At least, you'll have the illusion of walking sideways. The Museum of Illusions features rooms where perspective is distorted, installations that play tricks on your mind, and optical illusion artwork that you can take in at your own pace, amounting to over 60 exhibits in total.

Having opened in 2023, Houston's Museum of Illusions is relatively new to the city, and it's the newest of the three Museum of Illusions locations in Texas. It's also distinctly Houston, with exhibits that incorporate themes of space, as well as murals made by the local artist Donkeeboy. In one of the illusion rooms, for example, perspective is distorted so that it seems like you're walking upside down in a gravity-defying spaceship. Another room features a mural of an astronaut you can climb up.

In its years since opening, the Museum of Illusions has gotten strong reviews from visitors. It holds 4.7 stars on average from Google Reviews, with praise especially from families. "Kids who love to explore science and illusion will like this place. They have many photo spots, The Vortex was the highlight," one reviewer shared. The Vortex, a spinning tunnel that throws off your sense of balance, is one of the museum's most memorable experiences.