Texas' Quirky Museum In Houston Is A Mind-Bending Journey With Interactive Exhibits
Houston may have a reputation for science and space — after all, it's home to NASA's walkable Johnson Space Center, where visitors can see science labs up close. However, at Houston's Museum of Illusions, reality gets a little unreliable. Here, you'll be saying, "Houston, we have a problem," because you're suddenly walking sideways. At least, you'll have the illusion of walking sideways. The Museum of Illusions features rooms where perspective is distorted, installations that play tricks on your mind, and optical illusion artwork that you can take in at your own pace, amounting to over 60 exhibits in total.
Having opened in 2023, Houston's Museum of Illusions is relatively new to the city, and it's the newest of the three Museum of Illusions locations in Texas. It's also distinctly Houston, with exhibits that incorporate themes of space, as well as murals made by the local artist Donkeeboy. In one of the illusion rooms, for example, perspective is distorted so that it seems like you're walking upside down in a gravity-defying spaceship. Another room features a mural of an astronaut you can climb up.
In its years since opening, the Museum of Illusions has gotten strong reviews from visitors. It holds 4.7 stars on average from Google Reviews, with praise especially from families. "Kids who love to explore science and illusion will like this place. They have many photo spots, The Vortex was the highlight," one reviewer shared. The Vortex, a spinning tunnel that throws off your sense of balance, is one of the museum's most memorable experiences.
How to visit Houston's Museum of Illusions
To find the Museum of Illusions, you actually have to go inside of a mall first, The Galleria. It's in Houston's Uptown area, at the edge of River Oaks, the central neighborhood with high-class art. From Downtown Houston, it's a 20-to 25-minute drive. You can also take Bus 20 to the Sage Road at Alabama Street stop.
Some reviewers have noted that finding the museum in the mall can be a bit confusing. "[W]e almost didn't see the entrance as [Google] maps had us walking past it," a Google reviewer noted. To avoid walking through the whole mall in search of the museum, the museum's website recommends entering via Alabama Street. Notably, a ticket to the Museum of Illusions also gives you a discount on valet parking at the Westin Galleria.
You can buy tickets online ahead of time for specific time slots. As of this writing, a standard adult ticket costs close to $30, which some might consider a bit steep. On the plus side, the ticket lets you explore and take pictures throughout the museum for as long as you want. There are also discounts for children, students, and seniors. If you want to save on a trip to Houston in other areas of your budget, consider some of the best local places to get lunch for under $10.