Texas' Smallest State Park Is An Under-The-Radar Escape With A Unique, Seasonal Wildlife Attraction

The night flyers of Old Tunnel State Park rival the likes of Texas' most bat-filled cave at the Bracken Cave Preserve, also located just outside of San Antonio. The swarm of Mexican free-tailed and cave myotis bats took up residence in the park's railroad tunnel after the passage was decommissioned in the early 1940s. Carved through a limestone cliff, the old tunnel is quite the landmark, stretching through the rugged hill for more than 900 feet. "Mind Blowing — the tunnel is an engineering feat and just the sight of the bats will blow you away," one parkgoer shared on Tripadvisor.

You can see the nocturnal creatures from May to October, when they migrate to the refuge to rest and raise their young. The bat season viewing window does change regularly, so be sure to check the state park's Facebook page for updates ahead of your visit. Old Tunnel State Park, which is open from sunup to 5 p.m., doesn't charge an entrance fee. However, if you want to stay after dusk to see the bats emerge, you will have to fork over a few bucks to access either of the two viewing areas.

The upper overlook is the farthest away from the tunnel and costs $2, while the lower section sits right above the entrance and costs $5, at the time of writing. A few things to note: The lower viewing area is only available Thursdays to Sundays. Catching a glimpse of the bats is also not always guaranteed. Tickets often sell out fast, so be sure to snag them well in advance. And don't forget to bring a pair of binoculars to get a better view.