Situated Between Houston And Dallas Is A Quaint Texas City With A Historic Downtown, Local Shops, And Museums

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that definitely applies to urban areas like Houston and Dallas. Home to millions of people combined, the sprawling metropolises rank among the state's most populous cities. They're also some of Texas' most popular tourist destinations, drawing in hoards of visitors each year. If you want to avoid all that hurly-burly, saddle up and trot on over to Fairfield. The little community is conveniently located right in between the two bustling cities. The George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is about 2 hours away, while the restaurant-filled, award-winning Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is about 1.5 hours away.

With a downtown area laced with historic buildings and quaint shops, as well as a couple of local history museums, Fairfield oozes downhome charm like any of the best small towns in Texas near major cities. "I think it's a good community with friendly people," one local shared on Niche, adding that it's "a quiet and serene place." Serving as the county seat of Freestone County, Fairfield is home to about 3,000 Texans, per World Population Review. The city was established in the early 1850s, with many settlers flocking to the region for its rich farmlands. The place is still ringed by ranches, as well as orchards full of peaches, which have become quite the delicacy in the area today.