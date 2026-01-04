The 5 Best Small Towns In Texas Near Major Cities
Texas is the largest state in the continental U.S. (the second largest in the nation), and it has some epic big cities known around the world. From Dallas to Austin, Houston and San Antonio, historically, each one has made a pretty big name for itself. However, what about the lesser-known hidden gems outside of these urban hubs that make up the majority of the Lone Star State? A short drive away from these bustling, vibrant big-name cities lies small town charm that strays away from the crowds and has Southern Hospitality that Texas is famous for.
With populations of around 50,000 and under, we discovered five tight-knit communities that provide a welcoming atmosphere and boast local connection. Each small town has made a deep footprint in the state's rich past, and some of which have given it national recognition. From famous brews to antiquated dance halls, these adorable towns showcase the heart and soul of Texas that you won't find anywhere else. Granbury, Port Aransas, Gruene, Shiner and Grapevine each bring an individuality that standout from their neighboring small towns, making it equally as exciting to be a must-visit destination.
Granbury
A little over an hour away from the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, you'll find the award-winning, adorable town of Granbury. With a population of around 13,000 people (via the U.S. Census Bureau, 2024), you can avoid crowds and witness an ancient side of Texas that is often overlooked. It's been named USA Today's Readers' Choice Award for "Best Historic Small Town in America" from 2019-2021, and again in 2025. This mini hub has made its mark in Texas as the last stop for the Fort Worth and Rio Grande Railway. Also, the town's home to 40 Texas landmarks, including Texas' first downtown square, which is marked on the National Historic Register. Many people come to photograph the Hood County Courthouse and Clock Tower, as well as tour the Hood County Jail Museum — both built in the mid-1800s. Visitors also reserve seats at the Granbury Opera House to watch a Broadway-style show, or they visit the Doll House Museum, which houses 6,000 dolls from all around the world!
Beyond tourism, locals praise the city. According to a Reddit thread, if you can ignore the traffic, you'll have a lovely time living in Granbury. Residents say they host between 5-9 events in their main square annually, and it really draws in an exciting community vibe. The city is easy on your wallet, too, as the cost of living is 12% lower than the national average. Granbury may be small, but it leaves people lingering with a big smile plastered across their faces.
Port Aransas
Just under a three-hour drive southeast of Houston, you'll uncover the seaside gem, Port Aransas — also known as "Port A." It's along Texas' coast, and it's become the state's Fishing Capital — a salty-sweet Gulf Coast escape that offers pristine beaches perfect for family fun. It carries a population of about 3,000 people, offering space for an influx of tourists to hop on a boat and fish, recreationally or competitively. Here, you can trade your belt buckles and cowboy boots for swimwear and sandals, making summer a popular time for visitors.
The Gulf Coast treasure presents another type of cuisine that isn't typical of the Lone Star State. While most people visit the state to uncover the best BBQ — after all, the top-ranked BBQ city in the U.S. is in Central Texas — Port A serves freshly caught seafood. In fact, local restaurants, such as Bluewater Cowboy or Castaway's Seafood and Grill, will even cook the prize you caught that day.
Locals love living in the area for its natural amenities, as they can go dolphin-spotting or hop in a kayak on any given day; however, there are some downsides to mention. Reddit users who live in the area say summers can get a bit crowded, and due to its coastal location, it can be pricier than most Texas small towns. Despite the cons, Port Aransas has sun-soaked beaches, mouthwatering seafood, and a laid-back lifestyle that's attractive to most and quite different than the rest of Texas.
Gruene
Texas is known to give the ultimate Americana vibe that many think of when they picture cowboy culture and small-town communities. Except, less than an hour northeast of San Antonio, on the outskirts of the Alamo City's German-inspired suburb, New Braunfels, is Gruene. It is only 15-acres long, giving visitors and residents a walkable area to enjoy the amenities on the block. It's so small, the U.S. Census Bureau doesn't have solid statistics for its population (only New Braunfels as a whole), however, according to a local real estate firm, that number holds close to 2,000 people.
Spending a day in Gruene means visiting the most antiquated, famous, and oldest operating dance halls in Texas, Gruene Dance Hall. Then, having a bite to eat at a unique spot, like Gristmill – a restaurant that was built beneath Gruene's landmark water tower, in the ruins of an 1878 cotton gin. In the early evening, watch the sunset along the Guadalupe River — a popular spot for fly fishing.
Many locals online are from the greater suburb of New Braunfels, but according to Reddit threads, Gruene is an exciting escape for them to visit. Many people recommend its food scene, as well as the music scene. One person even commented that moving to this walkable city was one of the best decisions they've ever made.
Shiner
If you visited Gruene and enjoyed the German culture that seeps from the New Braunfels suburb, then you'll enjoy Shiner – a charming little city that is home to a state-favorite brewery. It's about an hour and a half away from both Gruene and San Antonio, making it an easy stop for those continuing to explore Texas' German roots. With a population of around 2,000 people, the city has had quite an impact on the beverage industry. The K. Spoetzl Brewery produces Shiner beer and distributes the hoppy drink across the country.
Shiner is a town that likes to keep it simple. It's the kind of place where you shake hands with the mayor and have the local mom-and-pop store owner over for dinner. People enjoy Sunday church at the Catholic church built in the early 1920s, made with stained glass imported from Munich. Its gorgeous Romanesque architecture is part of why it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. People also enjoy taking a stroll through Welhausen Park and visiting the Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum.
On a Facebook group that celebrates memories made in Shiner, many commented on a post, mentioning that they love living in the small town — and those who moved away, miss it. Furthermore, it's budget-friendly for those in the Lone Star State. According to Salary, the cost of living is a bit higher than the national average, but it is significantly lower than in most other cities in Texas. Shiner is the place many grow up in, but never truly grow out of.
Grapevine
Just outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, you won't necessarily be in Dallas or Fort Worth just yet, but you will enter Grapevine — a small town that's known as the Christmas Capital of Texas. Newsweek also named it the No. 1 Christmas Town for 2024 and 2026, as it has more than 1,400 holiday events to ramp up the season. Beyond its seasonal popularity, this city also has great soil for grape-growing. You might have guessed it by its name, and if you did, you'd be right! Grapevine is home to a few wineries, creating the Urban Wine Trail, so you can experience something similar to Napa Valley, only now, you'd be in the fifth-largest-wine-producing state in the U.S.
For a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, the town has big city amenities such as hiking and biking trails, Meow Wolf's immersive art gallery, and the Historic Main Street District – which provides glassblowing shops, premier shopping, and farmers' markets. With about 51,000 residents, it's larger than the other small towns listed, and some of the residential feedback reflects that. Many on Reddit mention that it's quite expensive to live in Grapevine and the traffic can be horrible; however, you can find cheap services, like the recreation center and childcare. It's a town where holiday magic, modern facilities, and suburban reality all intersect.
Methodology
Out of the hundreds of small towns that make up the greater parts of Texas, we narrowed our list down to Granbury, Port Aransas, Gruene, Shiner and Grapevine after relying on many factors. We looked at their proximity to bigger cities — all of them under three hours away from major metro areas. We also measured how big the cities were to be considered a "small town." So, we explored cities that had a population, more or less, of 50,000 people and below — many had under 15,000. After establishing the size and proximity of each town, we discovered features that made them stand out over others.
Each one of these towns provided a shade of the Lone Star State you may not normally expect. Their tourism websites helped lead us in the right direction to find the focal point of each city. Some focused on their natural landscape, relying on fishing or wineries, while others had historical landmarks that were still operating today. Each unique aspect of these cities also brings an influx of tourists because of the names they've made for themselves, i.e., the Christmas Capital of Texas. However, a town is more than just tourism.
We looked at the cost of living in each city to see if it was budget-friendly using locals' perspectives, data found from the Economic Research Institute, and data analyst companies (Salary.com). If the cities weren't as affordable, what were the other benefits? Lifestyle. We scoured social media boards and Reddit threads to see if, beyond the tourism websites, people who experienced the city actually liked it there. With positive feedback from each town, we were able to get a well-rounded scope to narrow it down to five as the best ones in proximity to other major cities.