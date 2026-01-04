The 5 Best Small Towns In Texas Near Major Cities

Texas is the largest state in the continental U.S. (the second largest in the nation), and it has some epic big cities known around the world. From Dallas to Austin, Houston and San Antonio, historically, each one has made a pretty big name for itself. However, what about the lesser-known hidden gems outside of these urban hubs that make up the majority of the Lone Star State? A short drive away from these bustling, vibrant big-name cities lies small town charm that strays away from the crowds and has Southern Hospitality that Texas is famous for.

With populations of around 50,000 and under, we discovered five tight-knit communities that provide a welcoming atmosphere and boast local connection. Each small town has made a deep footprint in the state's rich past, and some of which have given it national recognition. From famous brews to antiquated dance halls, these adorable towns showcase the heart and soul of Texas that you won't find anywhere else. Granbury, Port Aransas, Gruene, Shiner and Grapevine each bring an individuality that standout from their neighboring small towns, making it equally as exciting to be a must-visit destination.