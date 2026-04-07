The US State With The Highest Percentage Of Residents Over 65 Is A Scenic New England Gem
New England shines as one of the most historic, picturesque pockets of the United States. Blanketed in rolling woodlands, bordered by a curvaceous coastline, dappled with dreamy lakes and rivers, and home to bustling cities and charming towns born in colonial times; all six New England states make bucket-list worthy vacation destinations. When it comes to laying down roots in this gorgeous Northeastern region, three New England states are a haven for seniors, with one leading the nation by having the largest population of residents over 65. Vermont has the second largest 65-plus population and New Hampshire has the seventh, but scenic Maine boasts the largest percentage of American residents over 65.
Maine's 65-plus crowd makes up 23.5% of the state's population. If you've ever visited the Pine Tree State, you're well acquainted with its idyllic enchantments. There's the breathtaking Acadia National Park, serene lighthouses glinting along its rugged 3,478-mile tidal coastline, and of course all that delectable, world-famous Maine lobster. The state's splendid forests and gardens burst with voluptuous fall foliage that's earned it a top-tier endorsement from lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. Arguably Maine's most famous over-65 resident, Martha Stewart hailed the state as her favorite destination in the country.
The stunning natural beauty and incredible seafood aren't too shabby, but there are plenty of other benefits for the silver set living in Maine. Maine's cost of living is the lowest in New England, leaving more room in senior budgets for housing, recreation, groceries, and health care. Additionally, high marks for safety, an emphasis on healthy living, pockets with thriving arts scenes, and quality health care all make Maine a standout for retirees.
Vibrant, postcard-perfect Maine towns where residents over 65 are thriving
Maine is packed with charming towns where significant populations of seniors are living their best life. Metropolitan living complemented by salubrious Casco Bay breezes make Portland a lively hometown for fun-loving seniors. 17% of residents in this city of 70,000 (Maine's largest) are over 65. Seniors enjoy the cultural richness and waterfront fun of the Old Port area, where cobblestone streets are studded with boutiques and there's a buzzy foodie scene. Portland also teems with galleries, museums, and events that make it one of New England's most enviable cultural hubs.
A substantial number of seniors adore bucolic, coastal Kennebunk, a charming town with historic streets, sandy beaches, and delicious seafood. 35% of residents in this pocket of 12,000 are 65 and older, one of several factors that has led SmartAsset to name Kennebunk as Maine's top retirement community. Meaningful services for seniors, abundant health care options, and flourishing retirement communities attract seniors to this relaxed, seaside town. Once they're here, lovely colonial neighborhoods, delicious restaurants, sprawling blackberry fields, and breathtaking trails inside the sprawling Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge are icing on the cake.
If your retirement plan includes golf, consider York, a small town bursting with beaches and New England charm, and where 28% of the population is 65 and older. Hit the links at The Ledges Golf Club or head for one of the 19 other golf courses lying within 15 miles of this seaside town. York is also home to Maine's famous Nubble Lighthouse, which, along with York's relaxed recreation like fishing, beachgoing, and meandering nature trails, is guaranteed to lure you outdoors.