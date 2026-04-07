The US State With The Highest Percentage Of Residents Over 65 Is A Scenic New England Gem

Maine is packed with charming towns where significant populations of seniors are living their best life. Metropolitan living complemented by salubrious Casco Bay breezes make Portland a lively hometown for fun-loving seniors. 17% of residents in this city of 70,000 (Maine's largest) are over 65. Seniors enjoy the cultural richness and waterfront fun of the Old Port area, where cobblestone streets are studded with boutiques and there's a buzzy foodie scene. Portland also teems with galleries, museums, and events that make it one of New England's most enviable cultural hubs.

A substantial number of seniors adore bucolic, coastal Kennebunk, a charming town with historic streets, sandy beaches, and delicious seafood. 35% of residents in this pocket of 12,000 are 65 and older, one of several factors that has led SmartAsset to name Kennebunk as Maine's top retirement community. Meaningful services for seniors, abundant health care options, and flourishing retirement communities attract seniors to this relaxed, seaside town. Once they're here, lovely colonial neighborhoods, delicious restaurants, sprawling blackberry fields, and breathtaking trails inside the sprawling Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge are icing on the cake.

If your retirement plan includes golf, consider York, a small town bursting with beaches and New England charm, and where 28% of the population is 65 and older. Hit the links at The Ledges Golf Club or head for one of the 19 other golf courses lying within 15 miles of this seaside town. York is also home to Maine's famous Nubble Lighthouse, which, along with York's relaxed recreation like fishing, beachgoing, and meandering nature trails, is guaranteed to lure you outdoors.