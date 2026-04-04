Nestled Between Pittsburgh And Baltimore Is A Maryland Town With Mountain Views, Camping, And Historic Charm
Maryland's Washington County is filled with charming towns waiting to be explored. While its most popular city is Hagerstown, the affordable "hub city" with a thriving arts scene, there is one small town in this county that is bursting with natural beauty and unique experiences. Hancock is a charming, historic town situated between the Potomac River and the Appalachian Mountains that is worth visiting for the picturesque sights alone. This small town is nestled in Maryland's narrowest area, where only about two miles sit between West Virginia and Pennsylvania. It is less than two hours from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, where visitors can easily rent a car to reach the town.
Hancock is one of Maryland's oldest settlements and was named after Joseph Hancock, the first settler to operate a ferry across the Potomac River. After the National Pike, the nation's first major federally-funded highway, was established in 1818 as the town's Main Street, it brought an economic boom to the town. As the largest town on the road at the time, Hancock saw a large increase in visitors and became an important trade center. Later, Hancock became an important Underground Railroad location during the Civil War.
There are several historical sites to visit around town, such as the Bowles House, built in the 1780s. This former farmhouse saw the beginning of the Chesapeake & Ohio (C&O) Canal's construction, a canal used for transportation along the Potomac River that ushered in the town's second economic boom in the 1830s. For history lovers, the Hancock Historical Society Museum is located in Town Hall and offers a deeper look into the town's robust history.
Enjoy the stunning views and endless trails
Hancock offers plenty of ways to take in the town's natural beauty, and one of the most unique ways to do so is at Sideling Hill. This unique geological feat is considered to be one of the state's best rock exposures, with almost 810 feet of exposed strata. This mountain also serves as a rest area along I-68 on mile marker 74 and offers incredible views of Hancock and the surrounding areas. Nearby is Sideling Hill Creek State Park, a picturesque 514-acre park filled with mountainous forest. Catch a glimpse at some of the rare species that call the park home, or enjoy some tranquil fishing at the Sideling Hill Creek, which flows into the Potomac River.
Hancock is not called "Maryland's Trail town" for nothing. The town is practically bursting with trails, the most notable being the C&O Canal Towpath, a 184.5-mile dirt and stone path that begins in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., and runs along the Potomac River. The canal ends in Cumberland, an artistic city hidden in Maryland's mountains. The C&O Canal National Historical Park surrounds the trail and is filled with wildlife, more than 1,000 historic structures, and lush forest. Part of this giant park runs through Hancock, beginning at mile marker 124.0. Another notable trail in the area is the Western Maryland Rail Trail, which provides 28 miles of paved ground for walking, running, or biking.
Camp in one of the nearby nature areas
Hancock has plenty of camping options available, whether you prefer a full-service RV park or a primitive campsite. For a year-round option right in town, try Happy Hills Campground. This family-owned area has 200 tent, camping, and full-hookup campsites, and offers tons of amenities, including a laundromat and a snack bar. For a more rustic experience, White Rock Campground is located right along the C&O Canal and offers 31 primitive campsites. Camping here is free and requires no reservations; campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hancock also places visitors in proximity to many state parks and forests, providing some incredible opportunities for camping. It is only about 20 miles away from Green Ridge State Forest, Maryland's second-largest state forest, which covers about 49,000 acres of land. This historic forest contains 100 primitive campsites, meaning that the sites offer no amenities other than picnic tables and a fire ring. There is a $10 fee per night, and backpack camping is allowed for the same price. The forest also contains over 80 miles of trails with varying difficulty levels, from the easy Scenic Overlook Trail to the somewhat difficult Great Eastern Trail.