Nestled Between Pittsburgh And Baltimore Is A Maryland Town With Mountain Views, Camping, And Historic Charm

Maryland's Washington County is filled with charming towns waiting to be explored. While its most popular city is Hagerstown, the affordable "hub city" with a thriving arts scene, there is one small town in this county that is bursting with natural beauty and unique experiences. Hancock is a charming, historic town situated between the Potomac River and the Appalachian Mountains that is worth visiting for the picturesque sights alone. This small town is nestled in Maryland's narrowest area, where only about two miles sit between West Virginia and Pennsylvania. It is less than two hours from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, where visitors can easily rent a car to reach the town.

Hancock is one of Maryland's oldest settlements and was named after Joseph Hancock, the first settler to operate a ferry across the Potomac River. After the National Pike, the nation's first major federally-funded highway, was established in 1818 as the town's Main Street, it brought an economic boom to the town. As the largest town on the road at the time, Hancock saw a large increase in visitors and became an important trade center. Later, Hancock became an important Underground Railroad location during the Civil War.

There are several historical sites to visit around town, such as the Bowles House, built in the 1780s. This former farmhouse saw the beginning of the Chesapeake & Ohio (C&O) Canal's construction, a canal used for transportation along the Potomac River that ushered in the town's second economic boom in the 1830s. For history lovers, the Hancock Historical Society Museum is located in Town Hall and offers a deeper look into the town's robust history.