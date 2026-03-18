Illinois' Affluent Chicago Suburb Has Lovely Lake Michigan Views, Tasty Eats, And A Charming Museum

For most travelers coming to Illinois, there's one top destination on the agenda: Chicago. The stylish Midwest metropolis on a lake has even been named the "world's most beautiful city," and while it really is a scenic, attraction-filled hub worth visiting at least once, sometimes, it might come off as overly commercialized. So, where do you go when you want to capture the region's waterfront allure, tasty eats, and cultural attractions but on a smaller, more genuine scale? Lake Bluff. Ranked among the richest hubs in Illinois, this is an affluent suburb that promises a full, well-balanced itinerary despite being home to fewer than 6,000 residents. From lakeside parks to highly reviewed restaurants and a history museum, Lake Bluff has it all. More cautious travelers will also be happy to learn that the village boasts a safe atmosphere, with rates for both violent and property crimes being notably lower compared to the national average.

You'll find Lake Bluff roughly 40 minutes north of Chicago by car and an hour south of Milwaukee, so connectivity won't be an issue. While many travelers prefer to drive into town, fliers shouldn't struggle too much getting to Lake Bluff, either. Chicago O'Hare International, one of the world's busiest airports, which has also gone 100% carbon-free, is roughly a half-hour drive away. Lake Bluff is generally considered walkable, but there aren't any great public transportation options when it comes to airport transfers, so most visitors choose between renting a car or hiring a private transfer — consider your budget, day trip plans, and local parking before making a decision. Metra lot fees are usually reasonable enough, and you can park for free on weekends.