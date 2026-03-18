Illinois' Affluent Chicago Suburb Has Lovely Lake Michigan Views, Tasty Eats, And A Charming Museum
For most travelers coming to Illinois, there's one top destination on the agenda: Chicago. The stylish Midwest metropolis on a lake has even been named the "world's most beautiful city," and while it really is a scenic, attraction-filled hub worth visiting at least once, sometimes, it might come off as overly commercialized. So, where do you go when you want to capture the region's waterfront allure, tasty eats, and cultural attractions but on a smaller, more genuine scale? Lake Bluff. Ranked among the richest hubs in Illinois, this is an affluent suburb that promises a full, well-balanced itinerary despite being home to fewer than 6,000 residents. From lakeside parks to highly reviewed restaurants and a history museum, Lake Bluff has it all. More cautious travelers will also be happy to learn that the village boasts a safe atmosphere, with rates for both violent and property crimes being notably lower compared to the national average.
You'll find Lake Bluff roughly 40 minutes north of Chicago by car and an hour south of Milwaukee, so connectivity won't be an issue. While many travelers prefer to drive into town, fliers shouldn't struggle too much getting to Lake Bluff, either. Chicago O'Hare International, one of the world's busiest airports, which has also gone 100% carbon-free, is roughly a half-hour drive away. Lake Bluff is generally considered walkable, but there aren't any great public transportation options when it comes to airport transfers, so most visitors choose between renting a car or hiring a private transfer — consider your budget, day trip plans, and local parking before making a decision. Metra lot fees are usually reasonable enough, and you can park for free on weekends.
Lake Bluff's affluent feel and beautiful Lake Michigan views
Lake Bluff is a village of abundance and affluence. But while the houses are beautiful and expensive and the local business scene is growing, the community still retains a type of warm, unpretentious charm. Most visitors and residents describe Lake Bluff as small but busy, while the locals are labeled sweet, kind, and welcoming. So, even though both the average and median annual income here are over $200,000 at the time of writing, Lake Bluff's wealthy feel stems from the eye-catching architecture and attractions, not an aura of exclusion.
The area is rich in natural sights, too, thanks to its proximity to Lake Michigan. A fantastic way to take in Lake Bluff's waterfront allure is to plan a visit to Sunrise Beach. Illinois' serene swim beach is an idyllic Chicago getaway with few crowds, clear water, and amenities, and this is the top place to visit in the village according to Tripadvisor. It was even named one of the best secret beaches in the U.S. in a survey by Family Destinations Guide. Non-residents have to pay a $20 to $25 fee to enter; there are discounts available for active military, and residents can visit for free. Visitors have praised the beautiful scenery, light blue water, and soft, sandy areas. There are some rockier parts, too, though, so it's a good idea to bring your water shoes. Swimming hours are generally between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., since that's when lifeguards are on duty, and the beach closes around 10 p.m. Your adventures don't have to end here. Des Plaines, a convenient locale with lakes and a charming downtown, is just 30 minutes away.
Lake Bluff attractions and food
While Lake Bluff doesn't have the biggest selection of restaurants, most of the places you'll find here are still varied and highly reviewed. Inovasi is a popular pick. Its menu includes classics with a modern twist – think black truffle lasagna, taco salads, crispy calamari, gentle poached chilled blue shrimp, and yuzu lemon meringue. Customers have also praised the tasting menu and gluten-free options. If you're craving Italian, though, you can head over to Silo Pizza. It first opened in 1968 and became famous for its deep-dish pies. Now, the restaurant's pan pizzas come in many varieties, from meat lovers to buffalo chicken, but it offers thin-crust, too. It also serves pasta, stuffed potatoes, and several types of protein. The food, atmosphere, and staff all receive regular compliments from customers. There have, however, been some complaints regarding the prices, which often get into the $30-something range for a 14-inch pie.
Beyond the local food scene, another unmissable attraction in the village is the Lake Bluff History Museum. It's a volunteer-run place whose exhibits take you through the village's history, early settlers, architecture, and commercial district, as well as give you insight into the community's development and locally made products. Visitors have raved about the friendly, helpful staff, and the museum is open every day but Sunday. In the same building, you'll find the Lake Bluff Public Library, which hosts an array of interesting events, including craft days and floral workshops.
For more of that local, small-town scene, plan a day trip to Bensenville. Chicago's underrated suburb is known for its walkable downtown and local restaurants, and it's under 40 minutes away (right near the airport).