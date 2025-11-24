Situated Between Indy And St. Louis Is An Illinois Village With A Charming Downtown And Vineyard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Chicago is Illinois' No. 1 tourist destination, with over 50 million visitors each year flocking to attractions like the year-round waterfront playground of the Navy Pier. But if you don't visit the rest of Illinois, you're missing out. The central and southern parts of the state offer unique attractions and a very different feel. Located between Indiana and St. Louis, you'll find just that in Greenup, Illinois.
With a population of around 1,300 people, Greenup is a small village with a charming atmosphere that's very different from the big city. Nicknamed "the Village of Porches," Greenup offers a historic downtown district. In addition to the downtown district, one of Greenup's top attractions is the award-winning Cameo Vineyards.
Traveling to Greenup? The village is about a two-hour drive from both Indianapolis, home to many of Indiana's most famous establishments, and St. Louis, Missouri. You'll need a car to get around. Greenup is accessible via Interstate 70, IL RT 40, and IL RT 130. Overnight guests will find two inns and a handful of Airbnb rentals in the village, with more options a 15-minute drive away in nearby Casey, one of Illinois' best-kept secrets with unique roadside attractions and a lively downtown.
Things to do in Greenup, Illinois
A section of downtown Greenup is on the National Register of Historic Places. It features many buildings constructed in the late 1800s and early 1900s, including some that feature the distinctive two-story porches that give the village its nickname. One notable building is the former Greenup Township Carnegie Library, built in 1904. Today, the building houses the Illinois Military Museum, with military photos, artifacts, and historic memorabilia. Another is the Greenup Train Depot and Museum, located in a 1870s train depot that features model trains and other artifacts. Visitors can see the original waiting room on the main floor and 1930s-era living quarters on the second floor.
The downtown area is also home to some of Greenup's restaurants. The Greenup Mill Cafe and Cocktail Lounge is the village's top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor, serving tasty sandwiches and handcrafted beverages. Other downtown eateries include Chances R Sports Bar, serving classic burgers and cold beer, and pizzeria Miss K's Kitchen.
Visiting Cameo Vineyards in Greenup, Illinois
About a mile outside downtown Greenup, you'll find Cameo Vineyards, one of the village's top attractions. To get there, you'll pass another historic artifact: the Cumberland County Covered Bridge, a 200-foot structure over the Embarrass River. Cameo Vineyards opened in 1991 with 70 grapevines, and the vintners initially focused on simply growing the grapes and learning to produce wine.
In 2002, the doors opened to the public. Today, Cameo Vineyards features nearly 4,000 French-American hybrid grapevines and produces 14 varieties of wine. Some of these varieties have won awards, including the Country Concord, a sweet, robust red, and the Powder Hill White, with notes of peach and apricot.
Visitors can also sample a cheese or charcuterie board and browse the gift shop. One Tripadvisor reviewer calls Cameo Vineyard "a hidden gem for travelers and locals," with a "nice variation of dry to sweet" wines. They add, "The fireplace and atmosphere is cozy and welcoming. If you are traveling through, do yourself a favor and stop by."