Situated Between Indy And St. Louis Is An Illinois Village With A Charming Downtown And Vineyard

Chicago is Illinois' No. 1 tourist destination, with over 50 million visitors each year flocking to attractions like the year-round waterfront playground of the Navy Pier. But if you don't visit the rest of Illinois, you're missing out. The central and southern parts of the state offer unique attractions and a very different feel. Located between Indiana and St. Louis, you'll find just that in Greenup, Illinois.

With a population of around 1,300 people, Greenup is a small village with a charming atmosphere that's very different from the big city. Nicknamed "the Village of Porches," Greenup offers a historic downtown district. In addition to the downtown district, one of Greenup's top attractions is the award-winning Cameo Vineyards.

Traveling to Greenup? The village is about a two-hour drive from both Indianapolis, home to many of Indiana's most famous establishments, and St. Louis, Missouri. You'll need a car to get around. Greenup is accessible via Interstate 70, IL RT 40, and IL RT 130. Overnight guests will find two inns and a handful of Airbnb rentals in the village, with more options a 15-minute drive away in nearby Casey, one of Illinois' best-kept secrets with unique roadside attractions and a lively downtown.