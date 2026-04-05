Between Redding And Sacramento Sits California's 'Queen Bee Capital' With Lake Fun And Local Shops
Northern California's vast Central Valley (spanning over 400 miles long) runs down the exact center of the Golden State in what is known as top-tier agricultural land. Combine that with a Mediterranean climate, the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers, and fifteen counties comprising cities from Redding to Bakersfield, gives travelers a variety of intriguing travel destinations to choose from. The valley is home to the rural gem of Orland, known for honey bees, lakefront recreation, and a slew of local businesses.
You'll find Orland located 60 miles south of Redding, one of California's best Christmas towns, and about 102 miles north of the state capital of Sacramento. The city of approximately 8,736 residents in Glenn County originally began as a cattle ranching hub in the mid-1800s, with town development commencing in 1878. The Redding Regional Airport is the closest for limited commercial flights, or Amtrak's Coast Starlight makes a daily stop 20 miles away in Chico, a charming college town with a flourishing downtown art scene.
Orland has earned the designation as the "Queen Bee Capital of North America" because thousands of bees are born and raised in Glenn County, and many beekeeping professionals are in the area, according to The Honeybee Discovery Center. The center was created in 2018 in partnership with the city, also recognized as the "40th Bee City, USA," for its dedication to protecting honey bees and other species. The current museum is open to visitors desiring to learn about beekeeping and honey bees, but plans are underway for a larger facility to expand its education efforts. Whether your trip to Orland is bee-related or simply a stopover through the Central Valley, Orland offers small-town appeal and alluring water recreation.
Stroll Orland's downtown for shopping delights
Orland's quiet village appeal is appreciated through its local businesses contributing to a welcoming atmosphere, flanked by the heart of downtown at Fourth Avenue and Walker Streets. Here you can wander for unique treasures and gifts in a cluster of ten locally owned boutique shops, per the Orland Inn website.
Farmtown Vintage has a 5.0 rating on Yelp and Google, noted for its vintage finds, affordable prices, knowledgeable and friendly staff, and collection of Pyrex bowls. One Yelper shares, "Extremely cute shop with a large variety of vintage goods. It is clean and well organized, making shopping a pleasure and the shopkeeper was friendly and informative." Its sister shop, ROOTS Home & Lifestyle, sits next door, featuring women's clothing, home goods, local honey, and gift selections for men and babies. One Facebook reviewer shares, "What a wonderful store! A real asset to Glenn County! So many lovely gift ideas and even very nice clothing. Very helpful and great service. It's become my first stop for gifts or things that I want!"
Venture to Wild Wild West for western wear and accessories, with a 4.7 Google rating where reviewers praised the helpful staff, cowboy hat selection, professional fitting process, and online ordering ability. On summer Saturdays, head to Library Park for the Glenn County Certified Farmers Market, which is chock full of vendors selling locally grown products. After a busy day of retail therapy, local wines are available for sampling at New Clairvaux Winery, California's uniquely charming winery at a monastery, 21 miles outside of Orland.
Engage in some waterfront fun in Orland, CA
The primary spot for lake recreation is Black Butte Lake, a 7-mile-long reservoir formed by the Black Butte Dam along Stony Creek, 13 miles from Orland, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Along the 40 miles of shoreline to explore are a mix of trees and black volcanic buttes, and at the lake's fullest, it has a surface area of approximately 4,460 acres. The Black Butte Lake Recreation Area offers abundant water activities, including fishing, sailing, water skiing, and shoreside hiking and camping. There are no boat rentals available on site, but Pflum Phum Rentals in Orland offers a variety of crafts, including canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. Anglers can find species including crappie, catfish, and bass from the warmer waters. Swimming is permitted at your own risk since there are no lifeguards present.
Camping options at Black Butte Lake consist of the 35 sites at Orland Buttes Campground, open seasonally from April to September, and the year-round Buckhorn Campground with 93 sites with five walk-in tent spots. Neither campground has hookups, but both offer boat launching, showers, and flush toilets. Orland Buttes also offers an 18-hole disc golf course, while Buckhorn has two playgrounds.
The Parkway RV Resort & Campground is an overnight option for RV goers with more than 70 sites with hookups, with amenities including a pool, dog run, WiFi, and even on-site wine tasting by appointment. If you're not an RV user and camping doesn't appeal to you, The Orland Inn offers 38 pet-friendly rooms with refrigerators and microwaves, and on-site amenities such as free continental breakfast, an outdoor seasonal swimming pool, and large vehicle parking.