Between Redding And Sacramento Sits California's 'Queen Bee Capital' With Lake Fun And Local Shops

Northern California's vast Central Valley (spanning over 400 miles long) runs down the exact center of the Golden State in what is known as top-tier agricultural land. Combine that with a Mediterranean climate, the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers, and fifteen counties comprising cities from Redding to Bakersfield, gives travelers a variety of intriguing travel destinations to choose from. The valley is home to the rural gem of Orland, known for honey bees, lakefront recreation, and a slew of local businesses.

You'll find Orland located 60 miles south of Redding, one of California's best Christmas towns, and about 102 miles north of the state capital of Sacramento. The city of approximately 8,736 residents in Glenn County originally began as a cattle ranching hub in the mid-1800s, with town development commencing in 1878. The Redding Regional Airport is the closest for limited commercial flights, or Amtrak's Coast Starlight makes a daily stop 20 miles away in Chico, a charming college town with a flourishing downtown art scene.

Orland has earned the designation as the "Queen Bee Capital of North America" because thousands of bees are born and raised in Glenn County, and many beekeeping professionals are in the area, according to The Honeybee Discovery Center. The center was created in 2018 in partnership with the city, also recognized as the "40th Bee City, USA," for its dedication to protecting honey bees and other species. The current museum is open to visitors desiring to learn about beekeeping and honey bees, but plans are underway for a larger facility to expand its education efforts. Whether your trip to Orland is bee-related or simply a stopover through the Central Valley, Orland offers small-town appeal and alluring water recreation.