Chicago's Downtown Hotel In River North Offers A Conveniently Walkable Location And Friendly Staff
If you're looking for a stylish, reliable place to stay in downtown Chicago, the Aloft Chicago Downtown River North is an easy pick. This modern, mid-range hotel sits in the trendy River North neighborhood, surrounded by a lively mix of restaurants, bars, and nightlife, and it's a short walk from major attractions like Millennium Park, Navy Pier, and the Magnificent Mile — an energetic backdrop for any budget-friendly Chicago itinerary. Part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, the Aloft brand leans into an upbeat, stylish aesthetic that reflects each locale, while still offering guests access to loyalty perks and points across Marriott's global network. With 4.4 stars on Google reviews and a 4.3 rating on Tripadvisor, Aloft River North is a proven favorite among travelers. "We had such a good time with Aloft River North as our home base," noted one Tripadvisor reviewer. "We truly appreciated the attention to detail and the warm welcome we received here."
The hotel's convenient North Clark Street location also provides easy access to public transit (CTA) and delivers solid amenities, like grab-and-go dining, a fitness center, and the on-site bar and billiards. Beatrix, a small Chicago chain known for "comfort food with a healthful twist," provides room service and has a restaurant right by the lobby, making it easy to grab a quality meal, coffee, or pastry without venturing far.
In addition to its prime location and amenities, reviewers frequently praise Aloft's staff, who go the extra mile to ensure a comfortable and memorable stay, especially for guests celebrating special milestones. "Absolutely wonderful people who made our stay such a pleasure!" wrote one guest. Another shared, "The staff was amazing, they went above and beyond making our first trip to Chicago special for an important weekend."
Aloft offers signature room amenities and an on-site bar
The guest rooms at Chicago's Aloft River North offer minimalist-modern, streamlined features with city views and signature Aloft aesthetics. Expect 9-foot ceilings, flat-screen TVs with HBO, coffee makers, walk-in showers with Dry Bar products, free Wi-Fi, and the brand's signature plush, platform beds. For guests traveling with children, the hotel offers a special "Camp Aloft" bed-in-a-bag and activities kit for kids 12 and under. Check-in begins at 3 p.m., with check-out at noon, and the hotel is also dog-friendly, a welcome perk for those traveling with fur babies.
Reviewers have noted there can be street noise — this is downtown Chicago, after all, and Aloft sits right in the heart of it — so light sleepers or those sensitive to noise should take note. That said, the lively, on-site W XYZ Bar adds to the hotel's overall appeal, with its industrial loft design alongside hand-crafted cocktails and billiards tables. The hotel also occasionally runs promotions for food, beverage, and booking discounts; reviewers have suggested asking for vouchers for drinks or brunch when you check in.
On-site self-parking in the garage is priced at $60 per night as of this writing, while valet runs $74 per night. Travelers looking to cut costs may want to use apps like SpotHero or ParkMobile to explore nearby garages, but visitors can feasibly skip the car altogether. The closest airport is Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), less than 12 miles away and accessible via the CTA Orange Line, while O'Hare International Airport (ORD), about 16 miles out, connects to downtown via the Blue Line. For those seeking a comfortable and straightforward place to stay, Aloft River North is an ideal hub for exploring one of the most beautiful cities in the world.