5 Go-To Places To Take Friends When They Visit Chicago (That Won't Break The Bank)

"You wake up in Chicago, pull back the curtain, and you KNOW where you are. You could be nowhere else," Anthony Bourdain said of his Windy City experience in an episode of "Parts Unknown" — and that's exactly how I feel whenever I come home. I grew up just outside the city, spending countless day trips, field trips, weekends, and summers in Chicago, then living there for various stints as an adult. Thanks to my large family and many friends who still live there, I've always had a foot firmly planted in the "metropolis, completely non-neurotic, ever-moving, big-hearted but cold-blooded machine with millions of moving parts," as Bourdain put it. I still call Chicago home, and that grounded history — combined with returning regularly with fresh eyes — makes me uniquely qualified to play part-time tour guide.

Deciding what to do in Chicago means narrowing it down. Each neighborhood has its own personality and pull. "If we're in Lincoln Park for dumplings, we can hit the ZooLights, and that bakery with the ube cake is nearby..." the conversations go. Some of it is seasonal: Summer brings festivals, concerts, and lake days, while the holidays transform the city into a winter wonderland. We usually mix in thrifting, a museum or architecture tour, a show or comedy set, something outdoors — and always good food. Having current city residents helps me avoid Chicago's tourist traps and lean into the city's funny, smart, down-to-earth vibe.

This list reflects what I actually do in Chicago year-round — indoor and outdoor activities that showcase the city's best without draining anyone's wallet. I've drawn from decades of personal experience, cross-checked with reviews and Reddit to round it out. And if your budget is truly zero, Chicago offers no shortage of free, iconic activities worth building a vacation around.