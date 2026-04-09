Nashville's Trendy Neighborhood Has Cafés, A Vibrant Restaurant Scene, And A Growing Collection Of Local Boutiques
Nashville has no shortage of buzzy, destination-worthy neighborhoods. Downtown is home to some of the city's best live music bars and remains a perennial go-to, while chic 12 South draws crowds to some of Nashville's top shopping spots. But about 6 miles west of the Honky Tonk Highway lies a former agri-industrial enclave that has quickly transformed into one of the city's trendiest destinations: The Nations. The area has a few origin stories, one of which suggests it was once a communication point between Indigenous tribal leaders and European settlers prior to the city's development, giving rise to the "Urbandale Nations." After major flooding in 2010, developers began revitalizing and reshaping the neighborhood. Today, The Nations offers a vibrant mix of cafés, restaurants, bars, and green spaces that attract residential growth and visitors alike. Independent boutiques, thrift shops, and even a dog park also add to the area's laid-back, community-driven feel.
Encompassing roughly the area between Briley Parkway to the west, railroad tracks and the Cumberland River to the east, and Charlotte Avenue just below I-40 to the south, The Nations continues to draw new residents and visitors. Although modern businesses and new-construction "tall skinnies" — sleek townhouses and duplexes that have replaced some older single-family homes — now define much of the area's aesthetic, The Nations still pays homage to its roots. One of its most recognizable landmarks is a 200-foot-tall mural of a longtime resident painted on grain silos once used in agricultural production. It's just one of many public art pieces you'll encounter while exploring this fast-evolving corner of the city. "The Nations is a great neighborhood!" wrote a resident on Reddit. "There are lots of families in the area and great spots to eat."
Drink and dine across The Nations
The Nations offers a fast-growing mix of drinking and dining options that make it a worthwhile culinary destination — from originals to outposts of local favorites. One standout is Stay Golden, a combination coffee-cocktail bar perfect for brunch or day-drinking. Fellow cafés Frothy Monkey and White Bison Coffee also offer an array of pastries, coffee, and signature drinks, perfect for fueling up before exploring. Want to bring your fur baby? Head to Urban Dog Bar, where you can grab a drink and relax while your pup has playdates.
If you're more of a beer drinker, don't worry: Multiple breweries in the neighborhood provide a full day's worth of flights and pints so you can DIY your own pub crawl. Fat Bottom boasts a sprawling outdoor beer garden along with a hearty food menu, while "The Garden" location of Living Waters Brewery has transformed an old church into a brewery-meets-coffee shop, with lofted ceilings and the option to order a spiced winter stout or an espresso cortado — or both. Nashville favorite Southern Grist Brewing is currently transitioning its taproom to Xul Beer Co., another Tennessee brewer crafting experimental small batches from green-apple caramel sour with peanuts to New England-style IPAs.
In addition to café and pub fare, anchors of The Nations' dining scene include Nicky's Coal Fired, which serves handmade pizzas and pastas in a cozy setting, and Bare Bones Butcher, making what The Infatuation calls "one of the best cheeseburgers in Nashville," along with epic sandwiches featuring quality meat cuts that Good Grit Magazine says "will knock your cowboy boots off." For hearty, Texas-style BBQ, Bringle's Smoking Oasis offers top-tier brisket and ribs, or have lunch at The Café and Shop at Thistle Farms, which supports a nonprofit helping survivors of addiction and trafficking.
Shop your heart out
If you're hunting for gifts, eclectic finds, locally crafted goods, home goods, rare books, or vintage treasures, The Nations delivers. In between drinking, dining, and even dog-parking, make an appointment to create a custom hat at American Paint, where you can work one-on-one with a designer to craft a one-of-a-kind cowboy or Western hat. "This is hands-down the #1 experience to do in Nashville," wrote one Google reviewer. "The location is fantastic, too — you can grab wine and food, shop the market, and make a whole fun day of it."
For something quirky and unexpected, Cool Stuff Weird Things offers a carefully curated mix of vintage furniture and secondhand décor, making it a prime destination for high-end oddities and unique finds. Just a few doors down, Rhino Books carries hard-to-find used titles and provides the perfect retreat for bookworms. "Clean, with winding passages," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "You can really dig in and hunt up books here." Another added: "Filled with adventure for those treasure hunters willing to search the aisle for that 'must have' book." Meanwhile, for good old-fashioned thrifting, Southern Thrift Store is a spacious shop packed with bargains and ever-changing inventory. Richland Park is also nearby, a lovely green space that hosts seasonal, weekend farmers' markets.
Trendy home goods boutiques like The Barefoot Cottage and Daphne offer tasteful décor and sumptuous furnishings, while Made in TN, located inside the L&L Market, features gifts, goods, and edible treats crafted by local artisans — perfect for bringing home as souvenirs. While you're there, take a break from shopping with a pint at Bassline Brewing, another Nations craft microbrewery tucked into a corner of the market. Overall, an adventure to The Nations will leave you feeling easygoing — a Nashville afternoon well spent.