Nashville's Trendy Neighborhood Has Cafés, A Vibrant Restaurant Scene, And A Growing Collection Of Local Boutiques

Nashville has no shortage of buzzy, destination-worthy neighborhoods. Downtown is home to some of the city's best live music bars and remains a perennial go-to, while chic 12 South draws crowds to some of Nashville's top shopping spots. But about 6 miles west of the Honky Tonk Highway lies a former agri-industrial enclave that has quickly transformed into one of the city's trendiest destinations: The Nations. The area has a few origin stories, one of which suggests it was once a communication point between Indigenous tribal leaders and European settlers prior to the city's development, giving rise to the "Urbandale Nations." After major flooding in 2010, developers began revitalizing and reshaping the neighborhood. Today, The Nations offers a vibrant mix of cafés, restaurants, bars, and green spaces that attract residential growth and visitors alike. Independent boutiques, thrift shops, and even a dog park also add to the area's laid-back, community-driven feel.

Encompassing roughly the area between Briley Parkway to the west, railroad tracks and the Cumberland River to the east, and Charlotte Avenue just below I-40 to the south, The Nations continues to draw new residents and visitors. Although modern businesses and new-construction "tall skinnies" — sleek townhouses and duplexes that have replaced some older single-family homes — now define much of the area's aesthetic, The Nations still pays homage to its roots. One of its most recognizable landmarks is a 200-foot-tall mural of a longtime resident painted on grain silos once used in agricultural production. It's just one of many public art pieces you'll encounter while exploring this fast-evolving corner of the city. "The Nations is a great neighborhood!" wrote a resident on Reddit. "There are lots of families in the area and great spots to eat."