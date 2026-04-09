Illinois' Family-Friendly Chicago Suburb Is A Bustling Community With Scenic Gardens, Trails, And Parks

When you visit Chicago, it can be tempting to focus all your attention on the downtown area. No one can blame you when the city's heart is so lively and full of memorable experiences, like the Millennium Park and the unique Ice Skating Ribbon that's like a frozen lazy river. But giving all your time to downtown means you won't experience the city's fascinating outer suburbs, which have their own allures. Suburbs like Orland Park provide lively Midwest getaways with pristine parks and diverse dining, but there's another one right next door that wins over families seeking respite from Chicago's busier areas.

Palos Heights scores well with families on Niche, a school and neighborhood finder platform that gives the suburb an "A-" grade for families and outdoor activities. The harmonious blend of natural attractions and small-town aesthetic helps Palos Heights provide a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere despite it being only 20 miles from downtown Chicago. The suburb is surrounded by waterways, community parks, and sprawling nature preserves.

This connection to nature also exists throughout its neighborhoods, thanks to tree-lined streets and a trailway that passes through Palos Heights, connecting it to other suburbs. Despite this serenity, it still provides a lively hub for its local community and visitors. Family-friendly events, such as the annual Kris Kringle Market leading up to Christmas, bring the community together while also drawing thousands more from other areas. The downtown area is also a well-known spot for multicultural dining, including Ethiopian, Greek, and Italian. "It's just got that smaller town feel," Palos Heights' Economic Development Director Aimee Ingalls said to Business View Magazine. "It's desirable. It has that calm suburban feeling. However, it is bustling, and it is a hub."