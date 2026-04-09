Illinois' Family-Friendly Chicago Suburb Is A Bustling Community With Scenic Gardens, Trails, And Parks
When you visit Chicago, it can be tempting to focus all your attention on the downtown area. No one can blame you when the city's heart is so lively and full of memorable experiences, like the Millennium Park and the unique Ice Skating Ribbon that's like a frozen lazy river. But giving all your time to downtown means you won't experience the city's fascinating outer suburbs, which have their own allures. Suburbs like Orland Park provide lively Midwest getaways with pristine parks and diverse dining, but there's another one right next door that wins over families seeking respite from Chicago's busier areas.
Palos Heights scores well with families on Niche, a school and neighborhood finder platform that gives the suburb an "A-" grade for families and outdoor activities. The harmonious blend of natural attractions and small-town aesthetic helps Palos Heights provide a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere despite it being only 20 miles from downtown Chicago. The suburb is surrounded by waterways, community parks, and sprawling nature preserves.
This connection to nature also exists throughout its neighborhoods, thanks to tree-lined streets and a trailway that passes through Palos Heights, connecting it to other suburbs. Despite this serenity, it still provides a lively hub for its local community and visitors. Family-friendly events, such as the annual Kris Kringle Market leading up to Christmas, bring the community together while also drawing thousands more from other areas. The downtown area is also a well-known spot for multicultural dining, including Ethiopian, Greek, and Italian. "It's just got that smaller town feel," Palos Heights' Economic Development Director Aimee Ingalls said to Business View Magazine. "It's desirable. It has that calm suburban feeling. However, it is bustling, and it is a hub."
The parks and gardens of Palos Heights
For anyone interested in spending time outdoors, the main event in Palos Heights tends to be Lake Katherine Nature Center. The 85-acre preserve is a haven for hiking, cycling, and exploring gardens and picturesque water features. It's considered the top thing to do in Palos Heights on Tripadvisor with a 4.7-star rating. Reviews on Google also highlight the trail around Lake Katherine, which has benches along the way for sitting and embracing a moment of stillness or watching the geese, swans, and ducks on the water. "One of my most favorite places!! ... This place makes me happy," one visitor wrote.
The center runs a variety of educational programs for kids and adults. For children, programs vary depending on their age. Small children younger than 3 can participate in sensory experiences with colors, sounds, shapes, and objects. Those slightly older can explore more of the gardens, walking through the waterfall, exploring native habitats, and learning about flowers during spring. Young teens can fish in the lake, attend craft workshops, and learn how to forage. As for adults, birding hikes and talks on ecotourism, butterflies, hibernation, and more can keep you entertained and informed. The nature center also hosts various seasonal events throughout the year, including family fishing days, fun runs, and plant sales.
The 34-acre Community Park is another fan-favorite outdoor area in Palos Heights. It's a good spot for activities with its softball, soccer, and baseball fields, and disc golf, volleyball, and tennis courts. You can also get a workout in at multiple fitness stations or let your kids run wild on the playground. If you're keen on cycling, head to Crawford Park instead, as it has various biking trails. One of these takes you down to Burr Oak Woods, a forest preserve with picnic groves around lakes.
Exploring Palos Heights' trails
Speaking of trails, according to the official Cal-Sag Trail map, the north of Palos Heights has great access to this 26-mile-long route that follows the Calumet-Saganashkee Canal. The trail's access point is close to Lake Katherine Nature Center. Once you're on the route, you can stroll, jog, or cycle beside the canal, passing beneath bridges and through forest. "Most of it goes through the forest preserves and the like. It's a very relaxing Sunday afternoon, a bike ride and a stop for dinner," Mayor Robert Straz said to Business View Magazine.
Head west of Palos Heights along the trail and you'll walk through pristine nature preserves and woodland. If you want isolation, veer off the main route into Cap Sauers Holding Nature Preserve, where additional walking and cycling trails take you through ravines, wetlands, prairies, ponds, and forest. East, meanwhile, takes you to Crestwood, where you can grab a bite at Country House Restaurant. It's a family-friendly space for tucking into wood-fired pizza, seafood, rustic sandwiches, and stacked burgers.
You can drive to Palos Heights from downtown Chicago in about 45 minutes, depending on traffic. Public transport takes around one hour, with multiple bus lines and the SWS train line providing access to the suburb from the city. The nearest hotels to Palos Heights are in surrounding suburbs like Alsip and Chicago Ridge. You could also base yourself in Chicago's downtown area and make Palos Heights a day trip. If you do, consider booking a room at Palmer House, which is one of America's longest-operating hotels in the heart of downtown.