Ohio's Lake Erie Beachfront Resort Could Be Crowned Best Amusement Park Hotel In America

A few things stand out about Hotel Breakers that distinguish it from other theme park accommodations. First, Hotel Breakers is unlike properties that cater primarily to families with young children, like California's Legoland Hotel, which bills itself as "A Hotel MADE FOR KIDS." While young folks may love the boldly decorated rooms, themed activities, and life-sized LEGO animals in that hotel, adults may end up with a serious headache. Hotel Breakers, on the other hand, casts its net to a wider audience, mainly because the amusement park is not the only game in town here.

Hotel Breakers is perched next to Lake Erie, on the lovely Cedar Point Beach, a must-visit Great Lakes beach. This waterfront oasis has been popular with locals and vacationers for over a hundred years. As a welcome break from the amusement park, it provides access to swimming, jet skiing, paddleboarding, and parasailing, as well as land-based activities like sandcastle-building and beach volleyball. What's more, the beach gives people the chance to do nothing at all after days spent wading through crowds and riding roller coasters at the park. And if their room has a lake-facing balcony, weary visitors might not even have to leave their rooms to have amazing lake views. Besides free beach access, Hotel Breakers boasts amenities like eight different bars and restaurants, two outdoor pools and hot tubs, and a well-equipped fitness center.

For those who do plan to hit the amusement park, staying at Hotel Breakers offers a distinct advantage: Early Entry to the park, one hour prior to the gates opening to the public. That means being first in line for terrifying rides like Millennium Force, the first rollercoaster in the world to exceed 300 feet in height.