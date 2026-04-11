Arizona's Idyllic River Basin East Of Phoenix Is A Perfect Spot For Sunset Swims And Scenic Views

The Grand Canyon may be Arizona's most famous natural wonder, but the state boasts many other beautiful canyons. From the colorful Canyon de Chelly in the state's northeast corner and the lush Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona to bird-watching paradises such as Ramsey and Madera Canyons in the south, Arizona's river-carved canyons await discovery. They promise breathtaking vistas, hiking and canyoneering adventures, and secret swimming holes in crystal-clear rivers and streams.

One of the state's most gorgeous chasms remains less under the radar, even though it's known to some as Arizona's Mini Grand Canyon due to its immensity and striking geological features. The idyllic Salt River Canyon winds through a rugged area east of Phoenix, wowing those who visit with its spectacular scenery: Red and ochre cliffs drop into the Salt River while the rugged, saguaro cactus-studded Sonoran Desert extends out in all directions. Sections of this canyon, along with nearby wilderness areas such as the Superstition Mountains and Tonto National Forest, are popular for hiking, rafting, kayaking, tubing, camping, and swimming.

The Salt River Canyon also hides many secrets. While you can appreciate its overall beauty right from the road — on the Apache Trail or Salt River Canyon scenic drives, for example — you have to know where to look to find some of its greatest treasures. Today, we're sharing one of those treasures with you.