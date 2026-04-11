Arizona's Idyllic River Basin East Of Phoenix Is A Perfect Spot For Sunset Swims And Scenic Views
The Grand Canyon may be Arizona's most famous natural wonder, but the state boasts many other beautiful canyons. From the colorful Canyon de Chelly in the state's northeast corner and the lush Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona to bird-watching paradises such as Ramsey and Madera Canyons in the south, Arizona's river-carved canyons await discovery. They promise breathtaking vistas, hiking and canyoneering adventures, and secret swimming holes in crystal-clear rivers and streams.
One of the state's most gorgeous chasms remains less under the radar, even though it's known to some as Arizona's Mini Grand Canyon due to its immensity and striking geological features. The idyllic Salt River Canyon winds through a rugged area east of Phoenix, wowing those who visit with its spectacular scenery: Red and ochre cliffs drop into the Salt River while the rugged, saguaro cactus-studded Sonoran Desert extends out in all directions. Sections of this canyon, along with nearby wilderness areas such as the Superstition Mountains and Tonto National Forest, are popular for hiking, rafting, kayaking, tubing, camping, and swimming.
The Salt River Canyon also hides many secrets. While you can appreciate its overall beauty right from the road — on the Apache Trail or Salt River Canyon scenic drives, for example — you have to know where to look to find some of its greatest treasures. Today, we're sharing one of those treasures with you.
A Salt River spot for canyon views and sunset swims
For a superb overview of the Salt River Canyon, take the scenic drive on Arizona State Route 88 (otherwise known as the Apache Trail), which extends between Apache Junction and Roosevelt Lake. For a closer look at the river, continue southeast on Route 188 from Roosevelt Lake toward Globe, turn left on AZ-288, and head north in the direction of Young.
Right off AZ-288, between the Diversion Dam and the Salt River Wilderness Take Out (listed as such on Google Maps), is a lovely section of the Salt River. The riverbanks are lush with riparian foliage as the river winds between the tall cliffs, and the old bridge spanning the river adds a touch of historic ambiance. In spring, wildflowers add pops of color to the tawny landscape, especially during years when there are spectacular wildflower superblooms. Besides basking in the views, those in the know recommend this spot for fishing and birdwatching; for the latter, species such as American kestrels, black-chinned hummingbirds, black-throated sparrows, and Gambel's quail are known to be active in the area.
This spot is also ideal for swimming, though the water can get muddy and turbulent during spring run-off or after a storm, so exercise caution. A swim near the bridge is especially magical at sunset, when the desert air is cooler and the sky's colors fade from orange-and-magenta swirls into star-sprayed blackness. After all, Arizona boasts some of the best dark sky locations in the U.S. for stargazing. Those who want to gaze at the cosmos a little longer can take advantage of the dispersed camping and toilets nearby.