Arizona's Fast-Growing Suburban Area Is A Safe Gem Near Tucson With Mountain Views
Arizona is known for giant saguaros, desert sunsets, and breathtaking mountain views, and the suburbs offer a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in this rugged landscape while enjoying modern conveniences. Out of 57 Arizona suburbs, Niche ranks Corona de Tucson as the best of the bunch for anyone looking to buy a house in the Grand Canyon state.
As the name suggests, this small community is located roughly 30 miles southeast of Tucson, and is speedily expanding. It's just 30 minutes' drive from Tucson International Airport, and close to the I-10 for easy travel to Phoenix and other northern regions.
Historically, Corona de Tucson was home to indigenous communities, who left behind petroglyphs and ruins that can still be seen nearby today. The area is surrounded by desert, but within its boundaries, the streets are walkable, peaceful, safe, and friendly, making it an appealing option for families, young professionals, and "snowbirds" (seniors who seek sun in winter but vacate in the unbearably hot summers).
For those considering a move, be mindful that Tucson has seen staggering highs of 115 degrees Fahrenheit in the past. Thankfully, Corona de Tucson remains ever-so-slightly cooler, ranging from 80 to 105 degrees in its hottest months. For endless sunshine, safety, and suburban vibes, this is becoming a Tucson hotspot.
Corona de Tucson is an up-and-coming suburb
Southern Tucson has quite the magnetic pull for anyone looking to settle down. With master-planned communities featuring Spanish and ranch-style homes, ample yard space, and proximity to the sought-after Vail Unified School District (the best in the city), Corona de Tucson is growing at a rate of 2.7% each year, and has seen a 3.4% population boost since 2020, bringing the current total to 9,815 residents. People looking for affordable homes near Tucson's much-loved energy, shopping, nightlife, and cuisine will appreciate the community's location and ability to maintain a remote feel that's close to nature.
Budget-friendly housing options and a median home value of around $323,408 make this the best suburb to buy a house in Arizona, according to Niche, and the third best to raise a family in. Though it's a little farther from grocery stores and restaurants, its recent growth means it is likely to see more infrastructure in future, and Vail is less than 10 miles away, offering more to do. Other than the Hampton Inn & Suites Tucson Tech Park 11 miles away, there are no hotels, but several rentable houses are available through sites like Airbnb and Vrbo if you want to visit.
Crime rates are lower than elsewhere in Arizona, with minimal violent crime making the area safer than around 88% of cities. Residents also highlight that it feels quiet and secure, with a welcoming atmosphere and very low risk of property crime or vehicle theft. There is, however, an elevated chance of issues like wildfires, so it's worth remembering that the surrounding scrubland can be harsh, even if it is stunning.
Tucson's mountain views are second to none
The Santa Rita Mountain range flanks Corona de Tucson, so residents can enjoy a backdrop of sun-soaked peaks. Tucson is also one of the best stargazing destinations in the world due to its Dark Sky protections, so the views are incredible day or night. The suburb is 18.5 miles from Saguaro National Park's untouched desert beauty, and 16.5 miles from one of Tucson's best-loved tourist attractions, Colossal Caves.
There are also plenty of outdoor activities to keep families entertained on weekends, including things like horse riding and biking, and adrenaline seekers will love Tucson Speedway which hosts rip-roaring car races only 7.3 miles away. No matter your activity preference, sunscreen and hats are necessary to protect yourself from the elements.
The Pima County Fairgrounds are 7.7 miles away, and throughout the year you'll find various trade shows, RV events, and festivals hosted there. Undoubtedly, the high point of their annual calendar is the Pima County Fair which runs for over a week in April each year. General admission typically costs around $13 for adults, or $8 for children, ages 55+, and those with military ID. Residents of Corona de Tucson will be just minutes from animal encounters, carnival rides, and foot-stomping music acts to finish the festivities.
With Tucson being a UNESCO City Of Gastronomy, the fair also celebrates some of the region's very best dishes. Chef Dominic Palmieri from The Midway Gourmet food stand told 13 News, "The fair is a place to gather around food and start new traditions." For Corona de Tucson locals, this is a yearly highlight that neighbors will be talking about for months, so attendance is a no-brainer.