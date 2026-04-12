Between Boca Raton And Miami Is A Family-Friendly Florida City With Scenic Parks, Shopping, And Museums

Planning a trip to Florida can be as overwhelming as it is fun. America's flattest state brims with beaches and some of the country's most iconic tourist destinations, and if you're indecisive, choosing just one place to explore can feel impossible, especially if you appreciate Florida's lively feel but don't do well with the noise and chaos of ultra-popular cities like Miami and Orlando. That is, if you've overlooked one spot that promises the type of balance you're looking for and more: Plantation.

This is the type of place where you'll find everything from family-friendly attractions and scenic parks to more typical city-esque features, like large retail centers and interesting museums. Still, Plantation is often described as charming, safe, and a great overall mix of peacefulness and convenience. That's a stark difference even from nearby hubs like Pompano Beach, which is one of the state's most dangerous coastal cities. And thanks to its strategic location, you get easy access to several other unmissable Florida attractions, making the compromise of choosing just one destination feel less daunting.

Not only is Plantation located almost perfectly between Boca Raton and Miami (between 20 and 30 miles from each), but Fort Lauderdale, Florida's "Venice of America," that's best explored via a breathtaking hop-on, hop-off tour, is just a 15-minute drive west. This is also where fliers will find the nearest major entryway, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Because Plantation isn't the most walkable city, and there isn't a direct public transportation line that connects it to the airport, many travelers rent a car and make the most out of it by going on quick day trips.