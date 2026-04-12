Between Boca Raton And Miami Is A Family-Friendly Florida City With Scenic Parks, Shopping, And Museums
Planning a trip to Florida can be as overwhelming as it is fun. America's flattest state brims with beaches and some of the country's most iconic tourist destinations, and if you're indecisive, choosing just one place to explore can feel impossible, especially if you appreciate Florida's lively feel but don't do well with the noise and chaos of ultra-popular cities like Miami and Orlando. That is, if you've overlooked one spot that promises the type of balance you're looking for and more: Plantation.
This is the type of place where you'll find everything from family-friendly attractions and scenic parks to more typical city-esque features, like large retail centers and interesting museums. Still, Plantation is often described as charming, safe, and a great overall mix of peacefulness and convenience. That's a stark difference even from nearby hubs like Pompano Beach, which is one of the state's most dangerous coastal cities. And thanks to its strategic location, you get easy access to several other unmissable Florida attractions, making the compromise of choosing just one destination feel less daunting.
Not only is Plantation located almost perfectly between Boca Raton and Miami (between 20 and 30 miles from each), but Fort Lauderdale, Florida's "Venice of America," that's best explored via a breathtaking hop-on, hop-off tour, is just a 15-minute drive west. This is also where fliers will find the nearest major entryway, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Because Plantation isn't the most walkable city, and there isn't a direct public transportation line that connects it to the airport, many travelers rent a car and make the most out of it by going on quick day trips.
Plantation's family-friendly allure and interesting museums
One of the most common words residents and travelers use to describe Plantation is "family-friendly." It's quiet, well-maintained, and there are enough attractions to keep visitors of all ages entertained. Children, in particular, will love visiting places like Young At Art. It's the only museum of its kind in Broward County, catering to a younger audience through interactive art exhibits, workshops, classes, and more. They also host fun seasonal events, field trips, and longer camp experiences. Reviewers have praised the museum's hands-on setup, affordable prices, and friendly staff. Keep in mind, however, that they're closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
That's just one of the several museums worth visiting in the city. Plantation Historical Museum is another must-see. It has several imaginative, themed exhibits, including a beloved Christmas tree and miniature train display. History lovers will be happy to learn that previous exhibit topics included WWI and America in the '60s. Check the site linked above periodically for any new theme that piques your interest. The museum is free to enter, but donations are encouraged.
Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is another great addition to the itinerary. This is where you'll find artifacts from Jamaica, Haiti, and more, including art, photography, costumes, and documents. They also host a wide range of events (you can find them here). Past visitors have complimented the informative experience and great service,but the place is only open between Thursday and Sunday. You can keep the city adventures going with a quick, 17-minute drive to Hollywood. Located between South Beach and Miami, this is Florida's walkable coastal city with retro flair and a buzzing downtown.
Shopping and park hopping in Plantation
Plantation complements its quieter, more nature-focused side with a collection of typical city experiences, and shoppers, in particular, will have a great time browsing through the nearby retail spaces, starting with Broward Mall. Here, you'll find hundreds of big-box and locally-owned stores selling everything from apparel, jewelry, and accessories to electronics, home decor, food, and more. There's also a nice selection of eateries and a movie theater on-site. Shoppers have raved about the quiet ambiance, reasonable prices, and a free play area. Browse through the stores scattered along Plantation Walk, as well. This area was built to evoke a classic, pedestrian-focused feel. It features eateries, events, and a variety of shops that range from eyewear specialists to artisanal food vendors. The mini-play areas keep the young ones occupied.
Plantation also promises some highly-reviewed parks, like Plantation Central Park. Featuring a wide array of amenities like multi-use fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, Olympic-sized pools, as well as both indoor and outdoor basketball courts, this is touted as one of the best places in the city for leisure and fitness. You can go on an easy hike of up to an hour.
Plantation Heritage Park is another popular choice. Spanning over 88 acres, this is a space where you can bike, fish, picnic, and go disc golfing. It also has playgrounds and a covered fitness area. Parkgoers praise the scenery, amenities, and security. It's a good idea to book shelters beforehand, though. Looking for another place to visit with even more of a nature focus? Weston would make for a great day trip. Located just over 20 minutes away, this is one of America's top places to live and a tropical suburb on the edge of the Florida Everglades.