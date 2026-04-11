Nestled Between Jacksonville And Fort Lauderdale Is Florida's Scenic Lagoon For Fishing And Manatee Spotting
There's plenty to see and do in the Palm Beaches: The scenic stretch of Florida's coastline is dotted with pretty waterfront parks, laid-back beach towns like Hypoluxo, and a handful of wildlife reserves, including Lake Worth Lagoon, a natural habitat for marine life. Running parallel to the seafront, it's the largest estuary in Palm Beach County, and a prime destination for spotting manatees and catching fish.
The picturesque lagoon stretches for 20 miles from North Palm Beach to Ocean Ridge, FL, forming the shoreline of 13 distinct cities and towns. The estuary features a blend of fresh and salt water, the former flowing in through flood control canals and the latter from the Atlantic Ocean. The brackish water is rich in nutrients for a wide variety of plant and animal life: Lake Worth Lagoon is home to reefs, seagrass, and lush mangroves, as well as green sea turtles, over 250 species of fish, and 100 species of birds.
Spot wildlife up close at Manatee Lagoon
Like Homosassa Springs, a top spot to come face-to-face with Florida wildlife, Lake Worth Lagoon is also a habitat for manatees. Given the length of the lagoon, there are many places to spot the large aquatic mammals from the shore, including John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in North Palm Beach. But one of your best bets is Manatee Lagoon, set on the waterfront of Lake Worth Lagoon in West Palm Beach.
The free-to-visit attraction is positioned beside the Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center, a power plant that provides an outflow of warm, clean water that draws in manatees each winter. In addition to informational exhibits, Manatee Lagoon has open-air observation decks and promenades along the water's edge that serve as privileged wildlife lookout points.
At Manatee Lagoon, as elsewhere along Lake Worth Lagoon, the best time to spot manatees is from mid-November through late March, when manatees tend to gather in the estuary's relatively warm waters. "On a good day, you can see them just a few feet away," said one recent visitor on Google. "One of the most heartwarming spots in South Florida." Manatee Lagoon is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during prime manatee season but closes on Mondays during the rest of the year. For more wildlife fun, check out Florida's most scenic beaches for manatee watching, according to travelers.
Cast a line at the Lake Worth Lagoon
The lagoon is also a popular fishing spot. Cast a line for snook, pufferfish, and bonefish, all of which are commonly caught in these waters. There's also a chance of catching lane snapper, crevalle jack, great barracuda, hardhead catfish, and more. You can fish from the estuary's shoreline, where conditions are usually good in the quiet early morning.
Alternatively, head to an organized fishing area, like the Snook Islands Natural Area, with a 590-foot-long accessible fishing pier, or Phil Foster Memorial Park, home to the Blue Heron Bridge & Fishing Pier. The park has a pair of fishing platforms and a fishing pier with cleaning stations, and thanks to the abundance of fish and marine life in the surrounding waters, including starfish, eels, parrot fish, rays, crabs, shrimp, and more, it's also a great place to snorkel. Fishing facilities are open from sunrise to 10 p.m.
There are plenty of towns where you can base yourself around the Lake Worth Lagoon. One to try is Lake Worth Beach, previously known as Lake Worth, a coastal city with artsy downtown vibes, thanks to its many music venues, art galleries, and a historic theater, the Lake Worth Playhouse. It's just a 15-minute drive south of West Palm Beach, and even closer to Palm Beach International Airport.