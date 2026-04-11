Nestled Between Jacksonville And Fort Lauderdale Is Florida's Scenic Lagoon For Fishing And Manatee Spotting

Like Homosassa Springs, a top spot to come face-to-face with Florida wildlife, Lake Worth Lagoon is also a habitat for manatees. Given the length of the lagoon, there are many places to spot the large aquatic mammals from the shore, including John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in North Palm Beach. But one of your best bets is Manatee Lagoon, set on the waterfront of Lake Worth Lagoon in West Palm Beach.

The free-to-visit attraction is positioned beside the Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center, a power plant that provides an outflow of warm, clean water that draws in manatees each winter. In addition to informational exhibits, Manatee Lagoon has open-air observation decks and promenades along the water's edge that serve as privileged wildlife lookout points.

At Manatee Lagoon, as elsewhere along Lake Worth Lagoon, the best time to spot manatees is from mid-November through late March, when manatees tend to gather in the estuary's relatively warm waters. "On a good day, you can see them just a few feet away," said one recent visitor on Google. "One of the most heartwarming spots in South Florida." Manatee Lagoon is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during prime manatee season but closes on Mondays during the rest of the year. For more wildlife fun, check out Florida's most scenic beaches for manatee watching, according to travelers.