Missouri's Spring-Fed State Park Is An Ozark Haven With Clear Springs, Fishing, And Trails

Some of the prettiest small towns in the Ozarks make for picturesque bases to visit the surrounding natural wonders. Those exploring Arkansas can set out on their adventures from Eureka Springs, a funky city with mountain charm. Better yet, cross the border into Missouri, and you can discover the scenic landscapes near Cassville — a mountain town home to the spring-fed Roaring River State Park. Renowned for its clear springs and dramatic scenery, this outdoor haven is a premier location for nature lovers. With 4,293 acres of fishing, hiking, and camping, this is the ideal place to get active or just relax and breathe in the fresh air. As one Tripadvisor reviewer described: "This place is just so beautiful and so peaceful."

Roaring River State Park is located one hour and 30 minutes from Springfield, considered Missouri's "Queen City of the Ozarks" that's brimming with big flavors and quirky vibes. Coming from Branson, another popular vacation destination, you'll arrive within an hour. Boasting crystal-clear springs (where divers set a 472-foot US record in 2021), Roaring River is a great choice for a day trip packed with hiking and fishing opportunities. However, it's worth camping the night here for an immersive wilderness outing.

There are three campgrounds at Roaring River State Park — one operates year-round, while the other two are open from late February to the end of October. The first campground features more than 70 sites — including electric and family spots — and comes with a restroom, showerhouse, laundry facilities, dump station, and a swimming pool. One of the seasonal camping zones is a smaller loop with amenities like a restroom, showerhouse, water, and a couple of accessible sites. The third (seasonal) campground is a larger area, also equipped with essential conveniences.