Between Detroit And Kalamazoo Is A Quaint Michigan Escape With Sweet Treats And Family Fun
Michigan is full of many charming small towns, offering vacationers a chance to enjoy nature and have a sweet treat at a local eatery. One such town — technically a census-designated place (CDP) — is Spring Arbor, Michigan. With a population of under 2,500 people, Spring Arbor is a quaint escape offering nature trails, tasty treats, and family-friendly activities.
Spring Arbor may be best known as the home of Spring Arbor University, a private Christian liberal arts college. With an undergraduate enrollment of over 1,000, it's a significant presence in the area. Along with its college student population, Spring Arbor is a popular home for families with young children. "It's such a nice, peaceful place to raise a family," writes one Niche.com reviewer. Another adds, "The town is small, but that means everyone knows everyone."
To travel to Spring Arbor, you'll need a car. It's less than a 20-minute drive from Jackson, a fun city with a lively local art scene, craft brews, and nearby lakes. Spring Arbor is also a little over an hour drive from Kalamazoo, one of Michigan's quirkiest college towns, and about an hour and 20 minute drive from Detroit, where you'll find the nearest major airport.
Spring Arbor's eateries and sweet treats
Within Spring Arbor, you'll find several eateries serving sweet treats. In the warmer months, Red Egg Creamery (above) serves handcrafted ice cream at a cute retro stand, complete with a striped awning. If you're lucky, you might see some adorable goats and sheep from the farm in a pen outside. For another yummy option, along with tacos and burritos, Mexican restaurant Ixanul offers a tasty dessert menu featuring tres leches cake, rellenitos de plátano, and cheesecake chimichanga.
Meanwhile, Vito's Espresso offers espresso-based drinks as well as baked goods like cinnamon rolls and cannoli. For a totally different type of sweet treat, stop by the Hearthstone Farm Market, open from July to October, to sample the specialty: super-sweet sweet corn, not to mention other seasonal fruits and vegetables.
Eateries aren't the only attractions in Spring Arbor. The town's only museum is Ye Olde Carriage Shop, showcasing local man Lloyd Ganton's collection of vintage cars and memorabilia. Visitors will see attractions like a 1915 soda bar and dozens of retro toy firetrucks. Visits are available by appointment only with an optional donation, and car enthusiasts rave about it. "This was one of the best personal collections of antique cars I have ever seen," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Family fun in Spring Arbor
Spring Arbor offers several opportunities for family fun, particularly when going outdoors in the warmer months. Local parks, including Gallagher Park, Harmony Park, and Lime Lake County Park, offer playgrounds and athletic fields for kids to enjoy. Additionally, Lime Lake County Park has a boat launch, allowing for canoeing or kayaking. Older kids and adults might enjoy walking or bicycling along Falling Waters Trail, a paved walking/cycling trail built on an abandoned railroad. The scenic 10.5-mile trail goes from Concord to Jackson, passing through Spring Arbor.
In the fall months, Red Egg Farm offers family-friendly activities such as a corn maze, petting zoo, hay rides, and a pumpkin patch. One Google reviewer writes, "My kids love Red Egg Farm. Visiting the farm has become an October tradition. My kids love feeding the animals, riding the hay ride, and we always purchase their jack o'lantern pumpkins there." Exploring more of Michigan? Less than a 20-minute drive from Spring Arbor, you'll find Albion, a scenic gem with walking trails and green spaces.