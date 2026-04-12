Between Detroit And Kalamazoo Is A Quaint Michigan Escape With Sweet Treats And Family Fun

Michigan is full of many charming small towns, offering vacationers a chance to enjoy nature and have a sweet treat at a local eatery. One such town — technically a census-designated place (CDP) — is Spring Arbor, Michigan. With a population of under 2,500 people, Spring Arbor is a quaint escape offering nature trails, tasty treats, and family-friendly activities.

Spring Arbor may be best known as the home of Spring Arbor University, a private Christian liberal arts college. With an undergraduate enrollment of over 1,000, it's a significant presence in the area. Along with its college student population, Spring Arbor is a popular home for families with young children. "It's such a nice, peaceful place to raise a family," writes one Niche.com reviewer. Another adds, "The town is small, but that means everyone knows everyone."

To travel to Spring Arbor, you'll need a car. It's less than a 20-minute drive from Jackson, a fun city with a lively local art scene, craft brews, and nearby lakes. Spring Arbor is also a little over an hour drive from Kalamazoo, one of Michigan's quirkiest college towns, and about an hour and 20 minute drive from Detroit, where you'll find the nearest major airport.