Arizona's Fun Living History Museum To Visit In Phoenix

Packed with history and lots of cool exhibits, museums make for some of the best affordable attractions to visit in Phoenix, Arizona. Equal parts fun and educational, the city's Pioneer Living History Museum is certainly no exception, especially if you're into cowboys and all things Wild Wild West. There's much to see at this 90-acre open-air property, which is dotted with nearly two dozen historic structures dating back to the 19th-century Old West, from reconstructed buildings to original homes.

Families can take a look back into Arizona's territorial past — the rugged frontier period between 1863 and 1912, leading up to statehood — for just $10 per child and $12 per adult, with kids 5 and under free of charge, at the time of writing. "This Museum does not get enough recognition! And I believe they don't charge enough admission," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "You will marvel at many things here and realize our predecessors opening the west for us, really, really, really had a hard life."

In addition to the Pioneer Village, the entrance fee also covers admission to the Telephone History Museum, located on the property. Talk about bang for your buck. The Pioneer Living History Museum is pretty easy to access, too, tucked away in the northern part of the city, just off Interstate 17 near Phoenix's master-planned suburb of Anthem.