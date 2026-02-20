Arizona's 5 Best Affordable Attractions To Visit In Phoenix, According To Travelers

If you're looking to learn about Indigenous culture and history in Phoenix, head to the S'edav Va'aki Museum. Dating back to A.D. 500 and formerly known as the Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeo​logical Park, this attraction encompasses both a preserved archaeological site and a National Historic Landmark. Highlights here include the architectural and engineering feats of the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People (also known as the Hohokam). These marvels range from irrigation canals to a ballcourt. Having once served as a village for more than 1,000 years, S'edav Va'aki also showcases a native plants garden and replicas of ancient homes.

Although some past visitors say the museum (rated 4.5 stars on Google) isn't large, you should still plan to spend at least an hour here. "The exhibits and signage are top notch," one reviewer wrote. "Informative, interactive, and done in collaboration with the descendant Native American community."

Adult tickets are $13, with reduced admission available for youth, seniors, and students. Discounts are available on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is free. From September to June, the S'edav Va'aki Museum opens Thursdays through Mondays. During July and August, it's open on Mondays and Thursdays through Saturdays. For even more history, travelers can also visit this underrated ancient desert monument tucked between Tucson and Phoenix.