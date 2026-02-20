Arizona's 5 Best Affordable Attractions To Visit In Phoenix, According To Travelers
Arizona may be well-known for its luxury resorts, golf courses, and spa escapes. That doesn't mean penny-pinching travelers should steer clear of this Southwestern state, though. In fact, it's more than possible to have a wallet-friendly vacation there, especially if you stick to affordable activities. And the good news is, right in Phoenix (Arizona's capital city), there's a whole range of low-cost (and free) attractions to enjoy, whether you're seeking desert landscapes, art and culture, history, or all of the above.
We've rounded up five of Phoenix's best budget-friendly things to do — and by "budget-friendly," we mean $20 or under. A variety of local travel resources inform this list, and reviews from Google and Tripadvisor back up that each recommendation is worth visiting. So, book your perfect Arizona getaway, and get ready to explore. From perusing colorful, gallery-filled neighborhoods to scoping out top-rated museums, these inexpensive options showcase the diversity of what Phoenix has to offer.
S'edav Va'aki Museum
If you're looking to learn about Indigenous culture and history in Phoenix, head to the S'edav Va'aki Museum. Dating back to A.D. 500 and formerly known as the Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park, this attraction encompasses both a preserved archaeological site and a National Historic Landmark. Highlights here include the architectural and engineering feats of the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People (also known as the Hohokam). These marvels range from irrigation canals to a ballcourt. Having once served as a village for more than 1,000 years, S'edav Va'aki also showcases a native plants garden and replicas of ancient homes.
Although some past visitors say the museum (rated 4.5 stars on Google) isn't large, you should still plan to spend at least an hour here. "The exhibits and signage are top notch," one reviewer wrote. "Informative, interactive, and done in collaboration with the descendant Native American community."
Adult tickets are $13, with reduced admission available for youth, seniors, and students. Discounts are available on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is free. From September to June, the S'edav Va'aki Museum opens Thursdays through Mondays. During July and August, it's open on Mondays and Thursdays through Saturdays. For even more history, travelers can also visit this underrated ancient desert monument tucked between Tucson and Phoenix.
Hiking routes like Holbert Trail to Dobbins Lookout
With over 200 miles of trails winding through the city, hiking isn't just one of the best affordable activities in Phoenix — it's one of the best things to do overall. Some of the most accessible routes can be found within South Mountain Park and Preserve, which houses over 100 miles of trails and the Ma Ha Tauk, Gila, and Guadalupe mountain ranges.
If you're not sure where to start, Phoenix-based travel blogger Danielle Outdoors recommends the Holbert Trail to Dobbins Lookout. The trek is considered moderately difficult and leads up to panoramic vistas packed with city and mountain scenery. It'll take around three hours total to reach Dobbins Lookout, which is both South Mountain Park's highest point and a landmark rated 4.8 stars based on over 5,000 Google reviews.
Looking for more of a challenge? Check out Phoenix Mountains Preserve's Piestewa Peak and Freedom Loop Trail, rated 4.8 stars by hikers on AllTrails. "Even though I've been here for 10 years, I don't get tired hiking this," Danielle Fairbanks of Danielle Outdoors shared.
Arizona Capitol Museum
Free to visit, the Arizona Capitol Museum details all things related to the region's government — from the state's founding to the local woman's suffrage movement. Along with exploring the site's numerous exhibits, be sure to stroll around the neighboring Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, which houses over 30 monuments, statues, and other markers.
Rated 4.5 stars on Google, the museum itself is worthwhile for history and architecture lovers alike. According to the Arizona Memory Project, "the building was completed in 1901," includes unique features such as a copper dome, and initially served as the official capitol. Once additional buildings were constructed on the grounds, the capitol transitioned to become a museum.
However, "this is not just a museum, but a place where you can spend a few hours and leave with a feeling that you learned and felt something important," one Google reviewer said. "I recommend it to everyone who is nearby – it is worth it!" This attraction opens Mondays through Saturdays, and tours are offered at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Parking is free.
Roosevelt Row
Among Phoenix's numerous unique areas (like the up-and-coming historic neighborhood of Garfield), the epicenter of the city's arts and culture can be found along Roosevelt Row. This walkable stretch full of dining, nightlife, gallery, and street art destinations gives sightseers plenty to do — all while sticking to a budget. Start your self-guided art tour at the corner of Roosevelt and Seventh, where you'll be greeted by local artist Tato Caraveo's "Welcome to Roosevelt Row" mural. Then, make your way toward Modified Arts, a contemporary gallery that's been around since 1999. Alwun House Foundation is another one of the neighborhood's top-rated galleries, and it doubles as a performance space. Located in a 1912-era building, the place has been operating since the '70s.
If your budget allows for some shopping (or browsing), swing by Roosevelt Row shops like Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, rated 4.9 stars on Google. Apart from selling books, Palabras serves as a gallery, café, event venue, and community space. Less than 20 minutes away by foot, The Nash offers live jazz. In addition to free events, this spot hosts a "Jazz Casual Thursday" event with an admission price of just $10.
This art district is also where you'll find First Friday Art Walks. Per Visit Phoenix, these shindigs are some of the largest of their kind, complete with food and drink vendors, live music, and — of course — lots of local art. Budget travelers should also note that this is when some pricier local attractions, like the Phoenix Art Museum (normally $28 for adults), open their doors for free.
Musical Instrument Museum
With a general adult admission price of $20, the Musical Instrument Museum is one of the pricier recommendations on this list. That said, you could easily spend hours here exploring a massive collection of over 7,500 instruments and hundreds of exhibits. Your admission ticket even includes headphones, which automatically connect to around 300 museum displays, so you'll be guided throughout your visit. Enjoying a 4.9-star Tripadvisor rating based on over 6,600 reviews, this stop is one that's well worth the price tag.
Known as the only global musical instrument museum, the location has an expansive collection of instruments from across the world. Some of the oldest items date back to ancient times, and highlights include a Peruvian flute (circa 900 to 1400) and an 18th-century side-blown trumpet from Nigeria. You'll also see artifacts used by some of the world's most iconic celebrities, like Prince's custom-made purple piano and numerous outfits and instruments sported by Elvis Presley.
If you're feeling inspired to try your hand at one of the museum's instruments, head to the Experience Gallery, where you'll find everything from Javanese gongs to West African drums. "We were expecting a great experience based on the recommendations of a friend, but we weren't prepared for the over-the-top quality of each display we saw," a Tripadvisor reviewer said. Opening hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and parking is free.
Methodology
To identify Phoenix, Arizona's five best affordable attractions, we defined "affordable" as costing $20 or less per person. Of course, we also intentionally included a few completely free options. Deliberately crafted to incorporate activities for various types of travelers, this roundup covers a range of categories, from outdoor recreation to the arts, culture, and history.
For recommendations and information on the area's top budget-friendly sites, we consulted resources such as Visit Phoenix and Downtown Phoenix. From there, Tripadvisor and Google reviews helped us ensure every spot is well-rated and worth your time. Meanwhile, helpful hiking insights came from AllTrails and travel blog Danielle Outdoors. For additional background on the Arizona Capitol Building, we referred to the Arizona Memory Project. To verify facts, we also drew in each attraction's official website.