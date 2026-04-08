Take A Trip To The Laidback Illinois Park Where Abraham Lincoln Made History

Some vacations can be all about the beach or the ski slopes, involving nothing but relaxation. That's wonderful, of course, but if you're more hyped for a trip where you can learn something, there is a lovely park not that far away from Chicago that is worth a visit. Right in the neighborly city of Ottawa, Illinois, is the charming and laid-back Washington Square Park.

Unlike more famous historical sites in other cities, there is no admission fee or lines to see the important one here. Right in this park is the location of the first of seven debates between future President Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in 1858. Not only is there a plaque on a boulder to mark the debate site, but there is a fountain with bronze statues of both men created by Rebecca Childers Caleel, installed in 2002.

Washington Square Park is recommended as an attraction for history buffs in a post on Reddit's r/illinois, and one reviewer on Tripadvisor says of the park, "We checked out this monument after visiting the Reddick Mansion across the street. Very nicely done and the fountain is clean and well-tended. Nice plaques for information." If you're planning a visit, Washington Square Park is around 1.5 hours from Chicago O'Hare International, one of the busiest airports in the Midwest. Chicago Midway International Airport is a few miles closer.