Take A Trip To The Laidback Illinois Park Where Abraham Lincoln Made History
Some vacations can be all about the beach or the ski slopes, involving nothing but relaxation. That's wonderful, of course, but if you're more hyped for a trip where you can learn something, there is a lovely park not that far away from Chicago that is worth a visit. Right in the neighborly city of Ottawa, Illinois, is the charming and laid-back Washington Square Park.
Unlike more famous historical sites in other cities, there is no admission fee or lines to see the important one here. Right in this park is the location of the first of seven debates between future President Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in 1858. Not only is there a plaque on a boulder to mark the debate site, but there is a fountain with bronze statues of both men created by Rebecca Childers Caleel, installed in 2002.
Washington Square Park is recommended as an attraction for history buffs in a post on Reddit's r/illinois, and one reviewer on Tripadvisor says of the park, "We checked out this monument after visiting the Reddick Mansion across the street. Very nicely done and the fountain is clean and well-tended. Nice plaques for information." If you're planning a visit, Washington Square Park is around 1.5 hours from Chicago O'Hare International, one of the busiest airports in the Midwest. Chicago Midway International Airport is a few miles closer.
All about Washington Square Park in Ottawa, Illinois
The 1858 debate in Washington Square Park between Lincoln and Douglas in front of over 10,000 people happened while Lincoln was looking to take over the Illinois Senate seat from Douglas. While Douglas won, the debates they had during the campaign talked about slavery, among other topics. The debates allowed Lincoln to gain notice and popularity, which in turn helped him win the Presidency in 1860. The boulder that marks the debate location is right behind the fountain (above).
However, those aren't the only things to see in Washington Square Park. You'll also find a 1873 LaSalle County Civil War Memorial with the names of those who died in the war. There are cannons used in the Civil War, WWI, and WWII to check out as well. On the north side of the park is the Reddick Mansion, which dates back to the time of the debate, as well as a mural of the debate at the south side of the park. Along the edge of the park is the mid-19th-century Third Appellate Court Building of Illinois.
Washington Square Park is good for a relaxing afternoon of history exploration, with one Yelp reviewer saying, " ... it's a clean, safe, nice park that was very quiet on a Sunday afternoon and made for a nice stroll and meditation." Another reviewer mentions that there are plenty of benches to sit on as well. Finally, if you're visiting Ottawa, Illinois, and looking for outdoor adventures, you're in luck. The pretty waterfalls and scenic trails of Starved Rock State Park are only around 12 miles from Washington Square Park.