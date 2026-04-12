This Is Africa's Most Travel-Friendly City

The World Travel Awards brand has been recognizing excellence in tourism across a range of categories since 1993. It also holds events around the globe as part of its Grand Tour ceremonies. As stated on its website, these galas are now considered "milestone events in the travel calendar, attended by the industry's key decision-makers, figureheads, influencers and media."

One coveted prize each year is the "Leading City Destination." In the Africa category, Cape Town, South Africa, has won "Leading City Destination" a whopping five years in a row — from 2021 through 2025. In the 2025 awards, it beat out competition from other vibrant South African cities like Durban and Johannesburg, known tourism hotspots like Luxor and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, and emerging destinations like Kigali in Rwanda.

Cape Town also earned a spot on Time Out's Best Cities in the World list for 2026. In this survey of more than 24,000 urban residents from all around the world, it came in sixth place. It was the only African city to make the top 10 and one of only four African cities to make the list at all. As these accolades keep accruing, we wanted to explore Cape Town's secret sauce more fully. What is it about this town at the southern tip of Africa that makes it such a travel-friendly place?