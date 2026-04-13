Between Chicago And St. Louis Is An Underrated Illinois State Park With Hiking Trails, Lake Views, And Fishing
Credit Central Illinois for containing many charming destinations so affordable that you only need a retirement check. Yet interspersed between elegant small cities like Normal/Bloomington and Lincoln lie state parks of equal value. Underrated gems like Weldon Springs State Park, a vast expanse of green and blue filled with hiking trails, fishing, and lake views, 140 miles southwest of Chicago.
The 550-acre state park's offerings run the gamut of outdoor adventure. At its heart lies a 29-acre lake that shares the park's name, a spring-fed reservoir that fuels many of the park's activities. Visitors can picnic, camp, boat, hike, go fishing, or just take in the stunning lake views. The fun transforms in the colder months to include cross-country skiing, sledding, and ice fishing.
Before it was a natural playground, Weldon Springs served as a cultural hub in Clinton, Illinois. Chautauqua Assemblies, annual entertainment and educational events, were held in the park, with renowned figures such as Helen Keller and William Jennings Bryan delivering speeches and making appearances. The community later added a memorial to veterans, with 20 tons of granite surrounding a sculpture with "Freedom is not Free" inscribed on its base. The breadth of activities and general accessibility make the state park ideal for family outings or a quick detour on a stop by Decatur, an underrated gem with public art and a zoo that's half an hour away.
Fish, hike, and go horseshoeing at Weldon Springs State Park
Weldon Springs' hiking trails should consume a large portion of your time and energy — and for good reason. A handful of paths criss-cross the trail, each leading to a unique destination or site with different views. The park's Lakeside Trail (called the Weldon Springs Trail on AllTrails) circumnavigates Weldon Springs Lake, providing an hour-long, 2-mile massage for the senses. "Even if you go just for the day, the lake is beautiful and the trail that encircles it is pretty doable for anyone, even people not used to hiking," wrote the dual writers over at the Fresh Air Friendship blog. The park's Old Farm Trail creates a counterweight to the Lakeside's aquatic nature, coursing for three miles through more turf than surf as it passes through forests and prairies, with the remains of a barn visible along the way. If land-based fun isn't your thing, hit the water.
Didn't bring your own vessel? No worries. The park's concession stand rents out rowboats, kayaks, and canoes for guests, letting you paddle along. Bring a fishing pole with you, if you can. Anglers have plenty to look forward to, as a long list of fish species call Weldon Springs Lake home. Crappie, bluegill, catfish, and bass all swim in the waters. You'll have plenty of places to find them, with platforms and docks at several locations on the lake. There's also a bit of off-beat fun to be had.
If you're into the admittedly niche sport of horseshoeing, Weldon Springs may be an ideal stop. The state park's horseshoe pits offer tournament-quality locations, scattered around four different spots within the park.
Planning a trip to Weldon Springs State Park
If you're within driving distance of Weldon Springs, hop in the car and get moving. A lack of public transport leaves you strapped for options. And while the park is nice, it's not substantial enough to merit a flight. That is, unless you're already at a nearby destination such as Urbana-Champaign, a trendy college town with vibrant culture, which is an hour away.
Weldon Springs State Park's on-site camping options solve the issue of accommodations. The numerous campsites range from primitive sites for backpackers to larger sites with electric hookups and vehicle access. "The sites were nice and large, and the entire campground was very wooded with large and sprawling trees. Lots of shade here, so this would be a great campground on hot days," one visitor wrote in a Google review. Just be warned: reviewers have noted the showers need a bit of TLC.
The weather in Central Illinois varies enough to suit every traveler's preferences. They just need to time their trip accordingly. But for sheer beauty and stunning visuals, you cannot beat the changing of the leaves in the fall. Be sure to bring whatever equipment you need to make the most of your trip.