Between Chicago And St. Louis Is An Underrated Illinois State Park With Hiking Trails, Lake Views, And Fishing

Credit Central Illinois for containing many charming destinations so affordable that you only need a retirement check. Yet interspersed between elegant small cities like Normal/Bloomington and Lincoln lie state parks of equal value. Underrated gems like Weldon Springs State Park, a vast expanse of green and blue filled with hiking trails, fishing, and lake views, 140 miles southwest of Chicago.

The 550-acre state park's offerings run the gamut of outdoor adventure. At its heart lies a 29-acre lake that shares the park's name, a spring-fed reservoir that fuels many of the park's activities. Visitors can picnic, camp, boat, hike, go fishing, or just take in the stunning lake views. The fun transforms in the colder months to include cross-country skiing, sledding, and ice fishing.

Before it was a natural playground, Weldon Springs served as a cultural hub in Clinton, Illinois. Chautauqua Assemblies, annual entertainment and educational events, were held in the park, with renowned figures such as Helen Keller and William Jennings Bryan delivering speeches and making appearances. The community later added a memorial to veterans, with 20 tons of granite surrounding a sculpture with "Freedom is not Free" inscribed on its base. The breadth of activities and general accessibility make the state park ideal for family outings or a quick detour on a stop by Decatur, an underrated gem with public art and a zoo that's half an hour away.