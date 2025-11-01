Illinois' Most Affordable, Charming Retirement Destinations Just Need A Social Security Check

Illinois is known for a few things, such as being the home of Chicago, the Land of Lincoln, and one of the main legs of Route 66. The Prairie State is also full of charming small towns and cities that are practically bursting with Americana and unique attractions. For example, if you're exploring near the Mississippi River, you can visit the charming "Temple of Love and Art," Havencrest Castle.

But Illinois is not just for tourists and visitors. Those reaching retirement age need to know where to spend their golden years, and the state has plenty of options available. While cities like Chicago might be a bit pricey, other towns like Belleville are much more affordable. Best of all, these spots still have everything a retiree could want, including outdoor activities, modern amenities, and moderate weather.

While everyone has their own checklist for what makes a good retirement destination, we've compiled a list of five cities that are affordable enough to live in with just a Social Security check. Even if you're not necessarily budget-conscious, these towns are charming and inviting enough regardless of their cost of living.