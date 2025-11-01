Illinois' Most Affordable, Charming Retirement Destinations Just Need A Social Security Check
Illinois is known for a few things, such as being the home of Chicago, the Land of Lincoln, and one of the main legs of Route 66. The Prairie State is also full of charming small towns and cities that are practically bursting with Americana and unique attractions. For example, if you're exploring near the Mississippi River, you can visit the charming "Temple of Love and Art," Havencrest Castle.
But Illinois is not just for tourists and visitors. Those reaching retirement age need to know where to spend their golden years, and the state has plenty of options available. While cities like Chicago might be a bit pricey, other towns like Belleville are much more affordable. Best of all, these spots still have everything a retiree could want, including outdoor activities, modern amenities, and moderate weather.
While everyone has their own checklist for what makes a good retirement destination, we've compiled a list of five cities that are affordable enough to live in with just a Social Security check. Even if you're not necessarily budget-conscious, these towns are charming and inviting enough regardless of their cost of living.
Belleville
According to Social Security Administration, the average income from the program in the United States is around $2,000 per month, or $24,000 per year. Beyond that, the average retirement income in Illinois is around $31,000 annually, which includes other revenue streams, like distributions from retirement accounts and 401(k)s. So, when looking at affordable retirement destinations, it's important to keep these figures in mind. Thankfully, despite Belleville's proximity to St. Louis, it's highly affordable, with a cost of living about 20% lower than the national average, according to Best Places. The site also recommends an income of around $29,000 for an individual, which falls neatly into the Illinois average.
As a suburb of St. Louis, Belleville is close enough to the big city to offer world-class amenities and attractions, but without the higher prices. One such attraction is the Skyview Drive-In, which is ranked as the best in America. Although the outdoor theater was built in 1949, it still shows first-run blockbusters, making it an ideal spot for a night on the town, especially for those who don't want to leave the comfort of their car.
Belleville is also large enough to have a major hospital, and there are several others in the region. One point to consider for many retirees is access to healthcare, as remote cities may be calm and quiet, but they can be life-threatening in an emergency if an ER is several hours away.
Champaign/Urbana
When looking at the map, the cities of Champaign and Urbana are next to each other, so they're practically one metro area. This spot is also home to the University of Illinois and is known as the "greatest Midwest food town," which is a major plus for retirees who also love to dine out regularly. These two cities have excellent amenities, including multiple hospitals, world-class restaurants, and exciting entertainment options.
According to Best Places, Champaign is slightly more expensive than Urbana, with a median home price of $190,000 and a recommended annual income of $40,000 for a single resident. By comparison, the median home price in Urbana is around $160,000, with a recommended annual income of $34,000. That said, both cities are 19% cheaper than the national average. Overall, the greater Champaign-Urbana metro area is slightly more expensive than the Illinois retirement income average, but it also comes with some great perks.
As we mentioned, the area is widely known for great Midwestern food. For a classic steakhouse, The Ribeye is a popular joint. If you want something a bit more exotic, Ittonken is perfect for ramen and other Asian noodles, or Dim Sum House allows you to grab small bites of different dishes.
Lincoln
The town of Lincoln is sandwiched between Peoria to the north and Illinois' bustling Route 66 stop packed with quirky attractions, Springfield. While the latter may be known as the home of the Great Emancipator, Lincoln is actually named after him. But what's even more interesting is that the city was named in 1853, when Honest Abe was just an attorney and not the president of the United States. So, one could argue that this town started the Lincoln naming trend long before it was cool.
Lincoln is also one of the most affordable towns for retirees, ranking 27% cheaper than the national average. According to Best Places, a single resident should make around $26,000 per year, which is almost enough for Social Security to cover on its own. The median home price is also $104,000, which is almost 70% less than the national average. If you're selling your current home to move to Lincoln, you'll likely get more bang for your buck. There's even a major hospital here to help you stay healthy during your golden years.
History buffs will appreciate Lincoln for its relative abundance of museums. First, there's the Lincoln Heritage Museum, which dives into the town's namesake. Next, there's the Heritage in Flight Museum, which is next to the Logan County Airport. Then, there's the Postville Courthouse State Historic Site and the Mill Museum on the Historic Route 66. Finally, you can check out the world's largest railsplitter covered wagon, which comes with a statue of Lincoln himself sitting in front.
Normal/Bloomington
If you're looking for a normal place to retire, where better than the city of Normal, Illinois? As with Champaign-Urbana, Normal is next to the city of Bloomington, and both towns have similar costs of living, so we're counting them as a single metro area for retirees. Normal is yet another Illinois college city with year-round festivals and uptown charm, making it more vibrant than other small towns in the state.
According to Best Places, both Normal and Bloomington are about 18% lower than the national average. Median home prices are $209,000 in Normal and $208,000 in Bloomington, but the recommended annual salary for an individual is $34,000 in Bloomington and $32,000 in Normal, so you might want to plan accordingly. As a college town, there are multiple hospitals in the area, and there's even a regional airport, making travel a bit easier for retirees who want to explore.
Normal/Bloomington is also great for retirees who may entertain grandchildren or visiting guests. Kid-friendly attractions within the greater metro area include the Children's Discovery Museum, the Miller Park Zoo, and Grady's Family Fun Park. There are also tons of fabulous parks with walking trails, playgrounds, and other outdoor activities for all ages.
Freeport
Our final charming retirement destination in Illinois is also the most affordable. According to Best Places, Freeport is about 27% cheaper than the national average, and the recommended annual salary for an individual is just $20,000, which Social Security easily covers. The median home price in town is also just $91,000, so it's relatively easy for retirees to buy a home to live out the rest of their non-working years. There are multiple hospitals within the city, which is remarkable given its relatively remote location.
That said, Freeport is desirable for more reasons than just affordability. "Pretzel City" is a delightfully quirky town with culinary treats and Midwest history, making it an ideal choice for those who want small-town vibes. The closest "big" city is Rockford, which is just about 30 minutes east. But how did Freeport earn its nickname? Well, it has to do with its German heritage, which was so strong that the local high school mascot was the humble pretzel. To this day, Freeport hosts an annual Pretzel Fest in the spring, along with a Pretzel City Winefest in May and a Brewfest in September to coincide with Oktoberfest.
But you don't have to love pretzels or a low cost of living to enjoy life in Freeport. The city has a wide variety of restaurants, boutiques, attractions, and green spaces to help make your golden years as enjoyable as possible.