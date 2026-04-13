This Mile Long White Sand Beach On California's Central Coast Has Dunes, Tide Pools, And Incredible Wildlife

I grew up in the Midwest, and it wasn't until my first visit to the California coast as an adult that I truly understood why people would say that one of their favorite things was a long walk on the beach. One of my favorite beaches for a stroll has become Asilomar State Beach in the delightful seaside town of Pacific Grove. This state park, whose full name is Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds, includes a span of white sand beach, a restored section of native sand dunes, and a historic conference center and hotel set amidst a pine forest.

Asilomar means "refuge by the sea," and when you see it, the name makes perfect sense. The beach itself is a mile-long stretch of coastline that's a mix of rocky outcroppings and creamy pale sand that seems to glitter in the right light. It's an idyllic place for a walk, and it's not just people who love it. It's a real haven for all kinds of wildlife on the land, in the air, and in the sea.

The beach starts at the north near the Point Pinos Lighthouse, and it runs south towards the Pebble Beach community. There's a mile-long trail along its length that takes you between the beach and Sunset Drive. If you keep your eyes on the water, you might see harbor seals and California sea lions diving for food or resting near the rocks.