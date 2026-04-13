This Mile Long White Sand Beach On California's Central Coast Has Dunes, Tide Pools, And Incredible Wildlife
I grew up in the Midwest, and it wasn't until my first visit to the California coast as an adult that I truly understood why people would say that one of their favorite things was a long walk on the beach. One of my favorite beaches for a stroll has become Asilomar State Beach in the delightful seaside town of Pacific Grove. This state park, whose full name is Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds, includes a span of white sand beach, a restored section of native sand dunes, and a historic conference center and hotel set amidst a pine forest.
Asilomar means "refuge by the sea," and when you see it, the name makes perfect sense. The beach itself is a mile-long stretch of coastline that's a mix of rocky outcroppings and creamy pale sand that seems to glitter in the right light. It's an idyllic place for a walk, and it's not just people who love it. It's a real haven for all kinds of wildlife on the land, in the air, and in the sea.
The beach starts at the north near the Point Pinos Lighthouse, and it runs south towards the Pebble Beach community. There's a mile-long trail along its length that takes you between the beach and Sunset Drive. If you keep your eyes on the water, you might see harbor seals and California sea lions diving for food or resting near the rocks.
Dune restoration and birding at Asilomar State Beach
The coast near Pacific Grove once had nearly 500 acres of sand dunes, and what remains is the 25 acres of dunes that make up the Asilomar Dunes Natural Preserve near the southern end of Asilomar Beach. It took decades of work to restore this area that had been overgrazed and overused, and now the dunes between the forest and Asilomar Beach are filled with native plants. It was made into a Natural Preserve in 2005 to help keep this unique habitat protected for future generations. There's a 0.25-mile-long boardwalk that runs through the dunes; stay on the path to help protect the native plants growing here, some of which are endangered. On Fridays and Saturdays, there are guided tours of the dunes in the afternoon.
Asilomar Beach is a fantastic spot for birdwatching, with migratory and year-round birds making their homes here. You can see birds like snowy plovers nesting on the beach and black oystercatchers and pelicans swooping low over the waves. On the second Sunday of each month, there's a guided bird walk.
You'll also find birds in the inland section of the park near the dunes, which features a natural Monterey pine forest ecosystem. It's one of just three on the Central Coast; the others are at Año Nuevo and Cambria. It's home to birds like acorn woodpeckers and red-shouldered hawks, along with mammals like black-tailed deer.
Tide pools and historic architecture at Asilomar Beach
Asilomar State Beach is also great for tide pooling. You can spot sea anemones, sand dollars, sea stars, and all kinds of creatures. You might even spot an octopus. Go at low tide, watch your step, and — as always — don't bother the wildlife.
The Asilomar State Beach property includes the Asilomar Conference Grounds in the pine forest, originally built in 1913 as a YWCA summer conference center and camp for girls. It was designed by Julia Morgan, the same architect who worked on Hearst Castle down the coast in San Simeon. Many of Morgan's buildings are still standing, and they're classic examples of the Arts and Crafts architecture movement, with local wood and stone that blends well with the forest surroundings. You can spend the night here; the rooms are a mix of modern and historic, including some designed by Morgan. There's also a Morgan-designed dining hall where guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner with views of the beach.
Asilomar State Beach is definitely a stand-out beach along the Central Coast, but it's not the only one. For more beautiful beaches, head south from Asilomar to the purple sand beach of Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur or north to Natural Bridges State Beach in Santa Cruz.