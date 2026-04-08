How Dolly Parton Put Her Humble Hometown On The Map As A Tennessee Vacation Hotspot

In East Tennessee, less than 15 miles from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, sits a rural 18th-century city that was the birthplace of one very famous icon — and we don't use "icon" lightly. Nestled on the banks of the Little Pigeon River, Sevierville is the humble hometown of singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who was born there in a cabin by the river in 1946. Dolly has never forgotten Sevierville, as she has donated to the city's infrastructure throughout her career and improved the lives of those who live there.

Sevierville is a 50-minute drive from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville. It's accessible via Exit 407 off Interstate 40, which may feel surprisingly well-connected when you envision the rustic vibes of Dolly's childhood lore. Of course, there's Dolly lore by the truckload in Sevierville, from the first place she ever sang on stage to a mural where her favorite diner used to stand. The town honors Dolly with a bronze statue that has been sitting outside the courthouse since 1987. One heartwarming local story tells of Dolly's father, Lee Parton, bringing a pail of water to the statue in the evening and cleaning it, making sure that her likeness was always shining. This sculpture of guitar-playing Dolly is still dazzling today, a nod to all that she's done — and continues to do — for her hometown.