The World's Longest Pleasure Pier Is England's Old-School Walkable Wooden Gem Soaked In Nostalgic Vibes

Walking to the end of the pier is a hike. However, this landmark gives you the opportunity to hop aboard a narrow-gauge railway which runs up the pier every 30 minutes. With your mode of transportation chosen, it's time to look for tasty food on the pier. Since you're in the United Kingdom, you have to try the quintessential fish and chips. Make your way to the fish and chips hut to indulge in the British staple. It's a must, comparable to how a visit to California's iconic Santa Cruz Wharf for seafood would see you eating clam chowder. There's a tea room, too, for a sweet treat. Visit in the summer to have your meal or drink in the open air while enjoying live music.

Southend Pier is a real old-school throwback with distorting mirrors that make you look hilarious. Snap a photo at the Wacky Walk of Mirrors to capture a silly memory, then walk toward the signpost situated at the end of the pier. This place not only serves as a photo spot for tourists, but also points to local and international destinations. What's more, it was the rendezvous point for vessels sailing toward Dunkirk.

While you're meandering the pier, you'll notice that the postbox has a whimsical crocheted topper. Roughly changed every couple of months, it adds a festive touch and a vibrant pop of color to the area. One day, it's a seagull sitting on top of the postbox, munching on a stolen bit. On another, it's a mermaid lounging on a rock. Although pictures make great memories, a tangible souvenir brings the experience home. Pop by the gift shop to buy a postcard or a mug to take back with you.