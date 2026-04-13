The World's Longest Pleasure Pier Is England's Old-School Walkable Wooden Gem Soaked In Nostalgic Vibes
A pier can turn a city shoreline into a must-see destination, purely due to its iconic status. Everyone knows about the West Coast's only amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier. But believe it or not, this is not the world's longest pleasure pier. That title belongs to an old-school jetty in southeastern England. Spanning 1.33 miles, Southend Pier and Railway is the gem of Southend-on-Sea, dating back to the late 19th century. This renowned walkable site features a historic railway, cafes, and panoramic views of the Thames Estuary. Whether you come for the entertainment or to soak in the nostalgia, you'll bask in the British seaside charm combined with modern conveniences. As the winner of the 2023 Pier of the Year, expect lots of recreation as you stroll its length.
Plans for the pier first appeared back in 1829, as the mudflats rendered the shore inaccessible to large boats at high tide, and to all boats at low tide. The original structure was a 600-foot wooden pier based on oak piles. It brought in lots of visitors over the years, but the damage from constant foot traffic led to the construction of a stronger one built with iron, with wood on top. Though it's been renovated and upgraded over the decades, that's the very same iron pier we walk on today, which opened to the public in 1889.
Nowadays, people head to the pier for fishing, museum tours, boat trips, and even wildlife spotting. You can take the train from London and reach Southend Central Railway Station within one hour. From there, you can walk for 10 minutes and you'll arrive at the pier. A classic amusement park sits immediately before its entrance, which gives it an authentic boardwalk vibe.
Bask in the retro mood of Southend Pier and Railway
Walking to the end of the pier is a hike. However, this landmark gives you the opportunity to hop aboard a narrow-gauge railway which runs up the pier every 30 minutes. With your mode of transportation chosen, it's time to look for tasty food on the pier. Since you're in the United Kingdom, you have to try the quintessential fish and chips. Make your way to the fish and chips hut to indulge in the British staple. It's a must, comparable to how a visit to California's iconic Santa Cruz Wharf for seafood would see you eating clam chowder. There's a tea room, too, for a sweet treat. Visit in the summer to have your meal or drink in the open air while enjoying live music.
Southend Pier is a real old-school throwback with distorting mirrors that make you look hilarious. Snap a photo at the Wacky Walk of Mirrors to capture a silly memory, then walk toward the signpost situated at the end of the pier. This place not only serves as a photo spot for tourists, but also points to local and international destinations. What's more, it was the rendezvous point for vessels sailing toward Dunkirk.
While you're meandering the pier, you'll notice that the postbox has a whimsical crocheted topper. Roughly changed every couple of months, it adds a festive touch and a vibrant pop of color to the area. One day, it's a seagull sitting on top of the postbox, munching on a stolen bit. On another, it's a mermaid lounging on a rock. Although pictures make great memories, a tangible souvenir brings the experience home. Pop by the gift shop to buy a postcard or a mug to take back with you.
Check out the pier's attractions and activities
Besides the typical seaside activities, you can visit a museum at Southend Pier to learn about its history and construction. The free-to-enter Southend Pier Museum boasts exhibits that document its timeline, along with vintage train carriages, model boats, and a dedicated film on The London shipwreck. There are several interactive displays at the museum, such as Car 22 from a 1949 train where you can enter the carriage and watch a movie aboard. Another hands-on exhibit is the 1950s penny slot machine, which allows you to feed it with old coins.You can also pull the levers of a preserved signal box that managed the old four-train system.
If you prefer a scenic cruise over an educational tour, book one of the boat trips that depart from the pier. Multiple companies operate from Southend Pier, like Jetstream Tours, Brownes Estuary Boat Trips, and Waverley Sailing Trips. The cruises can take you to WWII forts, wreckage sites, or nearby towns like Queenborough or Rochester. Either way, you can opt for a three-hour trip or a full-day journey. If you're looking for a historic boat trip, book a tour on the Waverley, the last seagoing paddle steamer in the world.
The pier is a natural magnet for anglers. Bring your own equipment to reel in species such as plaice, flounder, and mackerel. To stock up on essentials, you'll find a fishing shop at the entrance. Just don't forget to obtain a fishing pass before you set your rod. While angling for your next fish, you'll encounter cormorants, herring gulls, shags, ringed plovers, and other bird species. While you're there, Southeast England offers more unique sites, like Walton-on-the-Naze, one of the best places to find fossils and prehistoric shark teeth in the UK.