The Best Place To Find Fossils In The UK Is A Seaside Resort Town Packed With Prehistoric Shark Teeth
The United Kingdom has plenty of amazing things for travelers to see, including the birthplace of modern tourism and one of England's oldest cities (cheers to Leicester) and even the world's largest indoor rainforest at the Eden Project. But here's a fun fact you probably didn't see coming: The United Kingdom is also a prime spot for fossil hunting. And no, you don't have to trek through a dusty, desolate dig site to find them. Instead, head to Walton-on-the-Naze, a bright and breezy seaside resort town where you can stumble upon prehistoric shark teeth between ice cream breaks.
Walton-on-the-Naze wasn't always the place we know today. Back in the 14th century, it was a quiet farming village, miles away from the water. But due to centuries of relentless erosion, the roaring sea gradually claimed the land — so much so that by the 1700s, Walton had become a coastal settlement. Even its medieval church was swallowed by the waves in 1789. By the 1800s, Walton was a small but growing community. The arrival of the railway and pier turned it into a thriving Victorian seaside resort. Now, coastal defenses in the form of a concrete sea wall protect most of the town, although some areas are still at risk of eroding away into the North Sea.
Since Walton-on-the-Naze is in Essex, it's a stone's throw from Suffolk, one of England's most underrated coastal districts full of quirky beach towns. From there, you can reach Walton in an hour. Driving from London, you'll be on the road for a little over two hours and, by train, it takes around an hour and 40 minutes with one quick change. If you're flying in, Stansted Airport is the closest at just an hour's drive away from this beachside town.
Dig up the past, one fossil at a time, in Walton-on-the-Naze
As lovely as it is to lounge in a resort town, Walton-on-the-Naze has a wilder side with prehistoric curiosities, namely shark teeth. This stretch of coastline is an archaeology lover's dream with its biggest claim to fame being the mighty megalodon's tooth found in 2023. But why is this area so great for finding fossils? It comes down to the unique characteristics of the area. Namely, that formations like the Red Crag and London Clay are constantly eroding, and as a result, the cliffs drop fresh fossils on the shore. Because of this, you never know what you might find. Scan the shore after the tide goes out, and you might come across the glossy black triangle of a shark tooth, a fossilized twig, or even ancient seashells from long-gone marine creatures.
To make the most of your fossil hunting experience, plan to visit Walton-on-the-Naze in winter or spring, ideally after a storm, when the waves flush out new discoveries. Make your way to the north of the concrete steps near the Naze cliffs for high-yield spots — the southern areas also have plenty of hidden gems that wash up there every now and then. If you're serious about your hobby, bring a few tools with you to leave no stone unturned. A steel rock pick can help you extract delicate artifacts, while a magnifying glass lets you admire the fine details up close. Also, don't forget a sturdy bag so you can carry your finds without getting your daily backpack or purse dirty. And, of course, you need waterproof walking boots to remain steady on slippery terrain. When you're done with your adventures (and if you are visiting in the summer) simply don your swimsuit and go for a refreshing swim to cool off.
Nature and the pier steal show at Walton-on-the-Naze
Once you've dug up enough treasures, take some time to see what else Walton-on-the-Naze has in store. The iconic Naze Tower is probably the first thing to catch your attention. Standing 86 feet tall, the octagonal tower was once a guide for sailors and now boasts incredible vistas of the town and sea. Inside, you'll find a gallery with exhibitions that rotate every few months. You can also tour the Walton Maritime Museum, full of mysterious relics. Between the gallery and museum, you can relax in a cozy coffee shop and soak in the surrounding coastline.
Right behind the tower, you'll find the Naze Nature Reserve, a peaceful area for outdoor enthusiasts with remarkable views, untouched landscapes, and an abundance of wildlife. The reserve's rich ecosystems, including the double estuary, are perfect for birdwatching, especially if you're into observing migratory species. While you're there, go for a leisurely walk and pop by the beach for a quick break.
For some snacks and fun head to the famous Walton Pier. Reaching over half a mile over the sea, it's one of the country's longest piers and a quintessential beach day experience. Whether you're into bowling, arcades, or just enjoying the view, the pier has it all. And if you brought your fishing gear with you on vacation, cast a line at the end of the pier to see what the catch of the day is. No matter which way you're facing — the beautiful shoreline or the colorful houses by the coast — striking panoramas are always guaranteed at Walton-on-the-Naze.