The Best Place To Find Fossils In The UK Is A Seaside Resort Town Packed With Prehistoric Shark Teeth

The United Kingdom has plenty of amazing things for travelers to see, including the birthplace of modern tourism and one of England's oldest cities (cheers to Leicester) and even the world's largest indoor rainforest at the Eden Project. But here's a fun fact you probably didn't see coming: The United Kingdom is also a prime spot for fossil hunting. And no, you don't have to trek through a dusty, desolate dig site to find them. Instead, head to Walton-on-the-Naze, a bright and breezy seaside resort town where you can stumble upon prehistoric shark teeth between ice cream breaks.

Walton-on-the-Naze wasn't always the place we know today. Back in the 14th century, it was a quiet farming village, miles away from the water. But due to centuries of relentless erosion, the roaring sea gradually claimed the land — so much so that by the 1700s, Walton had become a coastal settlement. Even its medieval church was swallowed by the waves in 1789. By the 1800s, Walton was a small but growing community. The arrival of the railway and pier turned it into a thriving Victorian seaside resort. Now, coastal defenses in the form of a concrete sea wall protect most of the town, although some areas are still at risk of eroding away into the North Sea.

Since Walton-on-the-Naze is in Essex, it's a stone's throw from Suffolk, one of England's most underrated coastal districts full of quirky beach towns. From there, you can reach Walton in an hour. Driving from London, you'll be on the road for a little over two hours and, by train, it takes around an hour and 40 minutes with one quick change. If you're flying in, Stansted Airport is the closest at just an hour's drive away from this beachside town.