Between Jacksonville And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Scenic Lagoon With Fishing And Bioluminescent Waters

If someone invites you to Mosquito Lagoon, ignore the reflexive itch (no pun intended) to decline. Name aside, the scenic estuary offers legendary fishing and bioluminescent waters. It's a must-visit for adventurers in Central Florida, especially those visiting Oak Hill, a world-class fishing city with suburban charm that's on the lagoon's western shore. Although Mosquito Lagoon is just a two-hour drive from Jacksonville and an almost three-hour drive from West Palm Beach, visitors should consider staying overnight to catch the full breadth of Mosquito Lagoon's charm.

The 28-mile-long estuary is part of an ethereal gem on the Treasure Coast, the Indian River Lagoon, a biodiverse area with few rivals in the country. That diversity shows up in a unique mix of habitats, from mangrove shorelines to forests and salt marshes, which make up the lagoon's 36,000 acres. Its natural circulation and salty waters create a mini-ocean, letting aquatic species spend a lifetime there without leaving. It adds up to a destination that cures loneliness — even if you arrive by yourself, manatees, bottlenose dolphins, and various fish will offer a rotating cast of companions during your stay.

Oak Hill offers plenty of accommodations across its fish camps. The town's well-rated eponymous fish camp offers waterfront cabins and RV sites. If good fishing's your goal, aim for visiting during winter or spring, when the waters are clear and low, making it easier to sight-fish. If you want to reel in a trophy, you must endure the heat and humidity during the summer months, which is also the prime time to see the bioluminescent plankton. Remember to pack fishing equipment, and (in case the name wasn't obvious enough) you'll also need plenty of bug spray. If you're going on a longer journey by boat, some sort of GPS will help navigate the estuary's maze.