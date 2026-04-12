North Carolina's Largest State Forest Is A Gem For Outdoor Fun
North Carolina is home to several national forests, including Croatan National Forest, the only coastal national forest in the eastern U.S. But the Tar Heel State also has a small but impressive collection of state forests. The largest is Bladen Lakes State Forest (BLSF), a gem for outdoor recreation including hiking, biking, birding, stargazing, and camping.
Located near Elizabethtown in the state's southeast, the forest occupies more than 33,000 acres. The woods feature native loblolly pine and longleaf pine, but interestingly, given the name, Bladen Lakes State Forest does not contain any lakes (though there are a few just outside the state forest's borders).
According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, BLSF is a "self sustaining demonstration forest," also known as a "show me" forest, designed to display techniques and best practices in sustainable forestry practices, including logging, control burning, reforestation, and more. If you're seeking more adventures throughout the state, check out Panthertown Valley, part of North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest, a gorgeous destination in the Blue Ridge Mountains that's known as the "Yosemite of the East."
Enjoy the great outdoors at Bladen Lakes State Forest
While it's true that Bladen Lakes State Forest functions as an educational model in the field of sustainable forestry, it's also a natural wonderland for outdoor fun. The park has 130 miles of forest roads where visitors can go hiking and mountain biking. You won't find a lot of specifics about these roadways online, but past visitors mentioned they used the official park map, which shows paved roads and trails that wind through the forest, to plan their excursions. "Very nice park with good hiking trails and educational displays," wrote one Google reviewer. For more details about hiking and other recreation opportunities, be sure to check out the Bladen Lakes State Forest website ahead of your trip — this is a unique place with various restrictions, so it pays to do some research before showing up.
Bladen Lakes is also a wonderful spot for birding. The state forest is a natural habitat for a wide variety of birds, including the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker, eastern bluebird, northern flicker, green heron, brown-headed nuthatch, and more. One Google reviewer said they, "Love this place and all the wildlife," so be sure to bring a good pair of binoculars to pick out all the animals lurking in and around the trees. Bird lovers on a trip around North Carolina won't want to miss Latta Nature Preserve, a living museum for birds of prey that's conveniently located just outside of Charlotte.
Camp and stargaze in the woods
You can stay overnight in the state forest at Camp Chamblee, which offers primitive camping and a communal fire pit. There's no charge to pitch a tent, but campers will need to apply for a Special Use Permit (to get one, contact the office during business hours). Spending the night in the forest can be a particularly magical experience if you're interested in stargazing. Since there's very little light pollution in the area, Bladen Lakes offers visitors optimal opportunities to admire the night sky. As with camping, you'll need a special permit (free of charge) to enter the park after dark.
Bladen Lakes State Forest is free to enter. It's just over an hour's drive from Wilmington, home of the famous North Carolina Azalea Festival that's held each spring. You can pick up picnic supplies at Food Lion on the way into the forest, one of the other grocery stores in nearby Elizabethtown, about 10 minutes from the park's entrance.