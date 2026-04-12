North Carolina's Largest State Forest Is A Gem For Outdoor Fun

North Carolina is home to several national forests, including Croatan National Forest, the only coastal national forest in the eastern U.S. But the Tar Heel State also has a small but impressive collection of state forests. The largest is Bladen Lakes State Forest (BLSF), a gem for outdoor recreation including hiking, biking, birding, stargazing, and camping.

Located near Elizabethtown in the state's southeast, the forest occupies more than 33,000 acres. The woods feature native loblolly pine and longleaf pine, but interestingly, given the name, Bladen Lakes State Forest does not contain any lakes (though there are a few just outside the state forest's borders).

According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, BLSF is a "self sustaining demonstration forest," also known as a "show me" forest, designed to display techniques and best practices in sustainable forestry practices, including logging, control burning, reforestation, and more. If you're seeking more adventures throughout the state, check out Panthertown Valley, part of North Carolina's Nantahala National Forest, a gorgeous destination in the Blue Ridge Mountains that's known as the "Yosemite of the East."