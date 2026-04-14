Between Salt Lake City And Fort Duchesne Is Utah's Lakeside State Park With Beaches, RV Camping, And 3D Archery

While beaches and waterfront camping might not come to mind when thinking of Utah, residents of the Beehive State know where to find places to cool off and have fun in the sun. One lakeside recreation paradise that might not be on the radar of out-of-state visitors is Fred Hayes State Park at Starvation.

Featuring 23 miles of shoreline, Starvation Reservoir invites visitors to fish and boat surrounded by water as vivid as the vibrantly blue water at Utah's Bear Lake. Although the Club Rec outfitter closed in 2024, visitors have reported that boat rentals are available during the summer months. On land, RV campers enjoy full hookups at Mountain View Campground, one of six campgrounds with lake views, while a golden sand beach with shade pavilions and grills can be found in the day-use area. About 2 hours from Salt Lake City and under an hour from Fort Duchesne, this 3,500-acre state park lies just off US-40, an hour and a half from Dinosaur National Monument's fossils and hiking trails.

The park was founded in 1972 as a way to give the public access to the newly built reservoir. Named after a former park director who dedicated his life to making Utah's parks places people want to go, the park's "starvation" reference comes from homesteaders. At the turn of the century, early settlers faced floods, poor harvests, and other disasters that tragically led to starvation. Today, boaters, anglers, and campers of all types get to enjoy the park year-round.