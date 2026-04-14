Between Salt Lake City And Fort Duchesne Is Utah's Lakeside State Park With Beaches, RV Camping, And 3D Archery
While beaches and waterfront camping might not come to mind when thinking of Utah, residents of the Beehive State know where to find places to cool off and have fun in the sun. One lakeside recreation paradise that might not be on the radar of out-of-state visitors is Fred Hayes State Park at Starvation.
Featuring 23 miles of shoreline, Starvation Reservoir invites visitors to fish and boat surrounded by water as vivid as the vibrantly blue water at Utah's Bear Lake. Although the Club Rec outfitter closed in 2024, visitors have reported that boat rentals are available during the summer months. On land, RV campers enjoy full hookups at Mountain View Campground, one of six campgrounds with lake views, while a golden sand beach with shade pavilions and grills can be found in the day-use area. About 2 hours from Salt Lake City and under an hour from Fort Duchesne, this 3,500-acre state park lies just off US-40, an hour and a half from Dinosaur National Monument's fossils and hiking trails.
The park was founded in 1972 as a way to give the public access to the newly built reservoir. Named after a former park director who dedicated his life to making Utah's parks places people want to go, the park's "starvation" reference comes from homesteaders. At the turn of the century, early settlers faced floods, poor harvests, and other disasters that tragically led to starvation. Today, boaters, anglers, and campers of all types get to enjoy the park year-round.
Things to do at Fred Hayes State Park at Starvation
Although the lake partially freezes during most winters, summers bring water temperatures between 72 and 74 degrees Fahrenheit, ideal for swimming, boating, and beach days. "My family had an absolute blast! For the first time boating, I feel we picked a good lake at that, we had plenty of nice people around willing to help out and give advice when asked," shared a parent on Google Reviews.
Boaters have access to a boat ramp and an overnight dock. However, you'll want to check the current conditions to make sure they're open. It can get quite gusty, especially in the afternoons, something kayakers and beach-goers will want to consider. The main swimming beach can be found in the day-use area, but boaters have the opportunity to discover their own stretches of shoreline completely devoid of people. In addition, the lake is one of the best places in Utah for walleye fishing, with a walleye tournament held every September.
In terms of non-water activities, the park is home to the first 3D archery range in the state, a collection of large animal, dinosaur, and zombie cutouts visitors can shoot at from 15 to 60 yards away. ATVs and OHVs are also allowed in one of the campgrounds (Knight Hollow), which features a rough trail leading all the way to Duchesne town. But, for some of the best off-roading adventures, you'll need to visit Utah's "largest sandbox" at Little Sahara Recreation Area.
Cabins, campsites, and more at Fred Hayes State Park at Starvation
The park offers six campgrounds for tents, RVs, and trailers, including two developed options — Beach Campground and Mountain View Campground — four primitive areas, ranging from places where you can camp wherever you want to semi-developed spots with vault toilets. However, Mountain View Campground and Beach Campground are the best choices for RVers seeking comfort. Both have water and electricity hookups, and some sites come with sewer connections. While most of Beach's spots back up right against the shoreline, Mountain View's are ever so slightly further away from the water.
While the two fully developed campgrounds offer bathrooms with hot showers and flush toilets, shaded pavilions at some sites, and picnic tables with fire rings, the other campgrounds are more basic. However, rangers recommend Juniper Point for escaping the crowds, and Indian Bay has its own sandy beach. "Almost all of the camp sites are great, but the best ones are the ones near the shore with a spectacular view and quick access to the beach area," per a camper on Google Reviews who stayed at Indian Bay.
The cabins constitute more of a side note than the main attraction, as there are only four. Each one has electricity, air conditioning, and heating, but you'll need to use the common bathrooms. Sleeping six, the bed configuration features a queen-size bunk bed and a pull-out couch. Guests generally find the cabins clean and appreciate the waterfront location.