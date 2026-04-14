Illinois' Tiny Village Outside Chicago Is A Historic Golfing Haven
It should come as little surprise that the town of Golf, Illinois, got its start from a golf club. The community sprang up around Glen View Club, an exclusive Cook County course and country club founded in 1897, about 17 miles from downtown Chicago. It served the sporty elites of the early 1900s and remains an ultra-exclusive club. Over time, a small village grew up alongside the golf course, shaped by a community drawn in by the game. Today, Golf is one of Chicago's many charming suburban enclaves — and not the only one with top-rated golf.
At the turn of the century, most golfers arrived by horseback or horse-drawn carriage. According to Golf Magazine, Albert Earling, president of the Chicago, Milwaukee, & St. Paul Railroad Co. and a member of Glen View Club, would make his way to the golf course by having the crew detach his private car so he could hitch a ride to a siding station near the club. Others took note of Earling saying he was "going to golf," and the station was named to match its purpose. Earling's idea for traveling to the golf club by train proved popular, and in 1907, club members residing in Evanston, 6 miles east, pooled their resources to build a direct rail line to Golf.
A settlement followed, incorporating in 1928 as the Village of Golf. Today, 160 households — fewer than 600 residents — make up the community. It maintains small-town essentials, including a post office and a police force, while sharing services like parks and schools with neighboring Glenview, a charming suburb that boasts diverse global restaurants and excellent parks. The village also remains connected via railroad: Metra's Milwaukee District North line stops in Golf on its route between Chicago's Union Station and Fox Lake.
Glen View Club is ultra exclusive, but visitors can golf nearby
There's no doubt the historic Glen View Club — the club that started it all — is impressive. Anchored by its centenarian Scottish Tudor Clubhouse, it features tennis courts, pickleball courts, a swimming pool, an upscale restaurant, and a strict dress code. However, membership at the club is invitation only and requires sponsorship.
Fortunately, there are excellent public options nearby. The closest is the semi-private Glen Club in Glenview, a highly reviewed course designed by Tom Fazio on 195 acres of land that once served as a U.S. Navy air base. The 18-hole, par-72 layout features lakes, elevation, and even glimpses of the Chicago skyline. It also offers a spacious clubhouse, dining, a hotel, and top-tier practice facilities. "Golf course is a 10/10, especially for a semi/private course," wrote a Yelp reviewer. "Atmosphere is second to none with the fire pits overlooking the 18th green." A golfer on Reddit agreed, calling The Glen Club "A-Tier" and an "unbelievable golf course, worth it to play once," but noting it was "a bit on the pricey side."
For a more relaxed and affordable option, Chick Evans – across Golf Road from Glen View Club — is a public, 18-hole, par-71 short course with the scenic Chicago River winding through its forest preserve fairways. Designed by legendary golf champion Chick Evans Jr., who was also a member at Glen View Club, the budget-friendly course is also part of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program, supporting environmental preservation. For more semi-local golf, head south to the North Shore's Sydney R. Marovitz Chicago Park District Golf, a beginner-friendly 18-hole city course set along Lake Michigan and known for its scenic views and approachable layout.
Nearby Glenview offers excellent dining and additional amenities
Golf, Illinois, was the headquarters of the Western Golf Association from the 1950s until 2019 when it moved to Glenview for additional space, maintaining the WGA's footprint in the golf-centric region. The WGA was founded in 1899 with Glen View among its founding clubs. Beyond its legendary golf courses, the village of Golf also features several charming parks and natural areas. The Glenview Park District is one of the largest in the state, with more than two dozen parks and miles of trails. One charming spot is Diederich Park. This 4-acre park includes tennis and basketball courts, a baseball diamond, and a playground. Harms Woods, a forest preserve along the Chicago River, offers biking and walking paths as well as restored fields of native wildflowers and other flora.
Just over in Glenview you'll find Gallery Park, the largest in the district, with a splash pad, tennis courts, walking paths, and non-motorized boating access on Lake Glenview. Visitors can head to Glenview for more dining options. Spots like Taste of Persia and Kyoto Garden Modern Japanese Restaurant in Glenview are just "a chip shot" away from Golf. Meanwhile, The Glen Town Center — just 4 miles from Golf — features a wide range of global cuisine along with attractions like axe-throwing, Funtopia amusement center, and a movie theater.
Thanks to its proximity to Chicago's North Shore, Golf also makes it easy to explore the Windy City. Navy Pier, a lively, waterfront destination with shops, dining, and entertainment, is about 18 miles away (and don't forget, you can take the Metra downtown to Union Station!). A short ride south brings you to Millennium Park, home to Cloud Gate ("The Bean") and a variety of seasonal events.