Illinois' Tiny Village Outside Chicago Is A Historic Golfing Haven

It should come as little surprise that the town of Golf, Illinois, got its start from a golf club. The community sprang up around Glen View Club, an exclusive Cook County course and country club founded in 1897, about 17 miles from downtown Chicago. It served the sporty elites of the early 1900s and remains an ultra-exclusive club. Over time, a small village grew up alongside the golf course, shaped by a community drawn in by the game. Today, Golf is one of Chicago's many charming suburban enclaves — and not the only one with top-rated golf.

At the turn of the century, most golfers arrived by horseback or horse-drawn carriage. According to Golf Magazine, Albert Earling, president of the Chicago, Milwaukee, & St. Paul Railroad Co. and a member of Glen View Club, would make his way to the golf course by having the crew detach his private car so he could hitch a ride to a siding station near the club. Others took note of Earling saying he was "going to golf," and the station was named to match its purpose. Earling's idea for traveling to the golf club by train proved popular, and in 1907, club members residing in Evanston, 6 miles east, pooled their resources to build a direct rail line to Golf.

A settlement followed, incorporating in 1928 as the Village of Golf. Today, 160 households — fewer than 600 residents — make up the community. It maintains small-town essentials, including a post office and a police force, while sharing services like parks and schools with neighboring Glenview, a charming suburb that boasts diverse global restaurants and excellent parks. The village also remains connected via railroad: Metra's Milwaukee District North line stops in Golf on its route between Chicago's Union Station and Fox Lake.