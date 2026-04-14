Nestled Between Little Rock And Springfield Is Arkansas' Ozark Mountain City With Antique Shops And Live Music
Of all the Ozarks' pretty small towns, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and Branson, Missouri, tend to get the most attention. But this expansive region, stretching for 45,000 square miles across Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Kansas, has plenty more to explore. Just a couple of hours away from Eureka Springs, hidden in the Arkansas Ozarks, lies Leslie. Leslie is home to just a few hundred people, but it's lined with historic buildings and dotted with antique shops and lively music venues.
Officially established in 1903, Leslie was at one time an epicenter for the local timber industry, up until around the Great Depression. Its population — which at its height, reached around 10,000 people – dropped, and its nearby railroad ceased operations. Since then, Leslie turned a new chapter, becoming the peaceful town it is today. With its mountain scenery and creek running through town, whether you're looking for antique shopping with one-of-a-kind souvenirs or local music and entertainment, this Ozark Mountain city is well worth a visit. Leslie is about an hour away from Boone County Airport, situated less than 100 miles from Little Rock, and is 125 miles from Springfield.
Antique shopping in Leslie
This under-the-radar city is full of shops and is a gem for antique shopping, with a number of choices to explore right in town. Leslie Antique Mall, rated a 4.6 on Google, offers an array of antiques and vintage items, from tools, to kitchen supplies, glassware, and more. While here, you may even find unique items like Civil War-era weaponry. Cove Creek Emporium is another charming, colorful space in Leslie. Apart from selling antiques, the store also features a cozy coffee shop. Sharing their experience, one recent customer on Google said, "Stopped in for a chocolate shake just a few days ago and it was so good!" They went on to say, "Plenty to look at and take home with you! So many good bargains and neat thrifts!"
Thistle & Salt Mercantile, meanwhile, offers not only an array of antique and vintage goods, but a range of wellness products, including essential oils, shampoo bars, lotions, and more — plus, freshly baked chocolate rolls. Also located in downtown Leslie, head to Antiques And. for "a little bit of everything," said one Google reviewer. "This place is a treasure."
Live music in the Ozarks
When it comes to live music in Leslie, there's no overlooking Wiley's Cove Hideaway. You can find live music every Saturday night at the casual local restaurant — expect genres ranging from rock to blues and country. Apart from live music, you'll also find fun entertainment like karaoke on Thursdays, as well as darts, corn hole, and pool, plus kid-friendly board games and decks of cards throughout the week. The restaurant, named for Leslie's original name, Wiley's Cove, after a local Native American chief, serves burgers and sandwiches, as well as appetizers like fried pickles and spinach dip, plus plenty of desserts.
At Ozark Heritage Arts Center, find an array of musical, theater, and artistic programing, all within a historic, 1938 space. Other than its 400-seat theater, which is used for an Arkansas fiddle contest, monthly bluegrass performances, open-mic events, and more, the venue also features an art gallery, as well as a small museum dedicated to local 19th and 20th-century history, with artifacts including an 1820s loom, a fiddle, carvings, and photographs.