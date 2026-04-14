Nestled Between Little Rock And Springfield Is Arkansas' Ozark Mountain City With Antique Shops And Live Music

Of all the Ozarks' pretty small towns, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and Branson, Missouri, tend to get the most attention. But this expansive region, stretching for 45,000 square miles across Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Kansas, has plenty more to explore. Just a couple of hours away from Eureka Springs, hidden in the Arkansas Ozarks, lies Leslie. Leslie is home to just a few hundred people, but it's lined with historic buildings and dotted with antique shops and lively music venues.

Officially established in 1903, Leslie was at one time an epicenter for the local timber industry, up until around the Great Depression. Its population — which at its height, reached around 10,000 people – dropped, and its nearby railroad ceased operations. Since then, Leslie turned a new chapter, becoming the peaceful town it is today. With its mountain scenery and creek running through town, whether you're looking for antique shopping with one-of-a-kind souvenirs or local music and entertainment, this Ozark Mountain city is well worth a visit. Leslie is about an hour away from Boone County Airport, situated less than 100 miles from Little Rock, and is 125 miles from Springfield.