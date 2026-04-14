The Prime Camping Locations You Should Always Choose If You Want To Avoid Snakes

"But snakes are so cute!" "Most snakes are harmless!" "Snakes are more afraid of you than you are of them!" We can hear these folksy refrains all day, but the fact remains: If you have a natural fear of slithering reptiles, you want them to stay away, period. Nothing in the world will comfort you around these scaly, limbless predators — and one of the most nightmarish things you can imagine is setting up a tent and spotting a snake nearby. About 10% of people are believed to experience ophidiophobia (severe fear of snakes), and as many as half feel anxiety in a snake's presence. This feeling isn't exactly conducive to sleeping outside in the summer.

Your best strategy is to avoid camping near snakes altogether. But where do you find a campsite that has no snakes? Can you only go backpacking in Hawaii or Ireland? How can you even tell that they're not around?

For starters, most snake species prefer warmer climates, and their numbers decline as the air cools. If you're hiking in the northern U.S. or Canada, for example, you don't have to worry about snakes for much of the year, because they enter a state of brumation (the reptilian equivalent of hibernating). There are at least five American states with conspicuously low numbers of snakes, and two states in the Lower 48 that have no native venomous snakes to worry about (Maine and Rhode Island). Setting up your tent in these locations will reduce your odds significantly, and sightings of, say, pit vipers or rattlesnakes get increasingly rare the farther north you choose to camp. But what if you are staying in a snake habitat? What should you do then?