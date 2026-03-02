The 5 American States To Visit With The Fewest Snakes

Imagine you're on vacation, hiking in the mountains of a beautiful state park when your footing slips on a rock. The rock tilts to uncover a snake, surprising you both. Encountering wildlife in nature is often welcome, but since some people are afraid of snakes — and some snakes can bite — coming face to face with one can be scary. It might put your mind at ease knowing that most snakes pose no threat to humans and snakes kill only five people per year in America. Still, if you don't want to be one of those five and wish to hike without fear of encountering any slithering serpents, there are five U.S. states where you have the best chance of not seeing any.

We did the research for you, scouring reliable sources including World Population Review, A-Z Animals, and at least one official source from each state to discover the five states to visit with the fewest snakes. You can relax completely when traveling to the top two on our list, they don't have any snakes at all. The third state has nine species of snakes, none of them venomous (venomous not poisonous, as the latter refers to a creature causing harm if it's touched or ingested). The last two are neighboring states, tied with 10 species each, one of them venomous.

There are plenty of places in the world you can visit where there are no snakes at all, such as islands like Ireland and cold destinations like Antarctica and the Arctic. America, though, generally has quite a lot of them, particularly in warm states like Florida, Arizona, and Texas. In fact, Texas is the state with the most snake species: Those with a fear of snakes should stay away from the Lone Star State, which has 68 species, including 10 species of rattlesnakes.